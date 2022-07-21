Marian Eileen Charpentier (1936 – 2022)

Robert “Bob” Santmyers left this world on Monday, July 11, 2022. His passing leaves a hole in the family that can never be filled, even with the memories of the best husband, father, Paw-Paw, brother, and friend who ever walked this earth.

Bob leaves behind his beloved wife, Viola (who he occasionally & affectionately called “Sug” and “Boog”). They were married for over 65 years, spending those days in each other’s company. Out of that marriage came Carolyn “Tootie” Santmyers Andrews (Rex), a daddy’s girl if there ever was one. He also leaves behind his devastated grandchildren, Branyon (Beth), Holli (Colby), Daniel (Melissa), and Tiffany (James), and his heartbroken great-grandchildren, Cade, Creed, Brynnen, Ramzie, Rylan, Ayla, Dani, Sadie, Duke, Logan, Braden, Kelsi, and Jesse. His younger sister, Betty Santmyers, will also mourn him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Helen, his brother, Bill, his sister, Nancy Yager, and (according to her) his “favorite” granddaughter, Jodi.

Known as a hard worker, Bob was beloved by bosses and co-workers. In order to help his family, he started working at the young age of 12, assisting on local farms. His most notable work history includes working at the Front Royal Fish Hatchery and the Avtex Plant, where he started as a millwright and worked his way up to a purchasing agent. He stayed there until the day they shut down, then spent years running the road to DC to work at the Dirkson Senate Building. Upon retirement, Bob promptly resumed working, retiring a second time from the County of Warren at 80.

The family is sure that Bob probably gave instructions to the doctor as he came into this world. His clever ability to always know the right way to get the job done taught his entire family that there was “Bob’s way” or the wrong way…and darn if his way wasn’t always the best! Those who loved Bob remember him for his kindness and willingness to always lend a helping hand, his unflinching integrity, and his love for his family. What everyone may not know is that Bob was an expert at making up silly songs (and sometimes dancing) to help get his grandchildren moving in the mornings. It is an unquestioned fact that everyone who met him said the same thing, “He was a good man”.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of this good man on July 18 at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with visitation one hour before. Pallbearers will be great-grandsons Logan Burner, Cade Spittler, Braden Burner, Ramzie Phillips, Rylan Phillips, and Creed Spittler. Honorary pallbearers are the great-granddaughters Kelsi Caputo, Ayla Phillips, and Brynnen Williams.