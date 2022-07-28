Marie Juanita Morneault (1934 – 2022)

Marie Juanita Morneault, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1 PM at Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Lane, Front Royal, VA. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Morneault was born on March 27, 1934, in the Bethel area of Warren County, Virginia, to the late Grover and Violet Fox Derflinger. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jonas Derflinger and twin brothers, who died in infancy, and three sisters, Margaret Tennett, Catherine Brooks, and Thelma Ellinger.

In her earlier years, Marie worked at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal, Virginia, and later worked at Boeing Chantilly, Virginia, where she retired and was a lifetime serving member of Bethel Assembly of God of Front Royal. It was known by many that her enjoyment in life was simple things like sitting on her screened-in porch and spending time with a family member or friend.

Our “Aunt Neddie” was much loved and a constant prayer warrior for her family.

Surviving is the nephews, Frankie Derflinger (Carolyn) of Woodstock, VA, Bobby Tennett (Ann) of Front Royal, VA, Michael Tennett (Gail) of Strasburg, VA, Stan Brooks of Charlottesville, VA, Ronnie Ellinger (Sonya) of Front Royal, VA, and Bruce Ellinger of Charlotte, NC; nieces, Carol Britton (Walter) of Front Royal, VA, Donna Brady (Steve) of Front Royal, VA, and Tammy Siever (Terry) of Front Royal, VA; and constant companion, Lily, her dog that she “dearly loved.”

The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.

Pallbearers will be Terry Siever, Tyler Siever, Travis Siever, Nathan Tennett, Greg Kibler, and Wally Martin.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Lane, Front Royal, VA 22630.