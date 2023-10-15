Marilyn Jean Corker (1954 – 2023)

Marilyn Jean Corker, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Patsy Corker, and her sister, Darnell Jones. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Durvin Corker (Laurie), brother-in-law, John Jones, Jr., nieces and nephews Erin Berger, Courtney Jones (Jennifer), Delaney Nave (Jason), Garrett Corker, Marc Berger, Addyson Berger, Ellie, Abigail and Charles Swanson, and her Godson, Cameron Noel and many other close cousins and dear friends.

Marilyn was an English teacher in Warren County, earning the nickname “Queen of English.” Teaching was truly her passion, and she had the honor of teaching three generations of families. She was a member of Zion Christian Church and Beta Rho Chapter ADK sorority. She enjoyed reading and traveling and loved Barbra Streisand.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, followed immediately by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. There will be a reception following the service at North Warren Volunteer Fire Station at 266 Rockland Rd., Front Royal, Virginia. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Corker Family Cemetery in Beaverdam, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marilyn’s name to Zion Christian Church, P.O. Box 55, Beaverdam, Virginia 23015.