Obituaries
Marilyn Jean Corker (1954 – 2023)
Marilyn Jean Corker, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Patsy Corker, and her sister, Darnell Jones. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Durvin Corker (Laurie), brother-in-law, John Jones, Jr., nieces and nephews Erin Berger, Courtney Jones (Jennifer), Delaney Nave (Jason), Garrett Corker, Marc Berger, Addyson Berger, Ellie, Abigail and Charles Swanson, and her Godson, Cameron Noel and many other close cousins and dear friends.
Marilyn was an English teacher in Warren County, earning the nickname “Queen of English.” Teaching was truly her passion, and she had the honor of teaching three generations of families. She was a member of Zion Christian Church and Beta Rho Chapter ADK sorority. She enjoyed reading and traveling and loved Barbra Streisand.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, followed immediately by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. There will be a reception following the service at North Warren Volunteer Fire Station at 266 Rockland Rd., Front Royal, Virginia. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Corker Family Cemetery in Beaverdam, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marilyn’s name to Zion Christian Church, P.O. Box 55, Beaverdam, Virginia 23015.
Obituaries
Virginia “Ginger” Anderson Marlowe (1946 – 2023)
Virginia “Ginger” Anderson Marlowe, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 12, 2023. She was born on June 11, 1946, in Warrenton, Virginia, to Dr. Arthur Robert Anderson and Hazel Edith Blair. Ginger attended Stuart Hall and pursued her higher education at Oglethorpe College in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ginger, as she was affectionately known, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Ginger is survived by her loving daughters, Gretchen Kyle VanWegen (Steven Campbell, DJ Campbell, Emileigh Campbell) and Kristen Blair McRae (Steven McRae), as well as her two cherished grandchildren, Josephine Katie McRae and Anderson Desmond McRae, two brothers, Arthur Roy Anderson and Robert Blair Anderson, and her mother-in-law Margaret “Tootie” Marlowe.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Hazel Anderson, her sister Sally “Cookie” Peyton, her father-in-law Charles Marlowe, and her husband Charles “Tommy” Marlowe.
Ginger was an active member of the United Methodist Church, where she found solace and community. Ginger had a wide variety of interests and professions, including formerly owning a Children’s Boutique in Warrenton, running a successful Catering company in the Northern Virginia area, and working as a travel agent. Ginger loved to travel and cruise, spent many hours doing cross-stitch and crochet, and was an avid collector of many things. Above all, she was known for her passion for helping others.
A memorial service to celebrate Ginger’s life will be held at Limeton United Methodist Church in Bentonville, VA, on Saturday, October 21. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by the service and reception.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Limeton United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Hospice. Your support will help these organizations continue their important work.
Ginger will forever be remembered for her kind heart and unwavering love for her family and friends. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Obituaries
Virginia Louise Jones (1932 – 2023)
Virginia Louise Jones, 91, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at The Chapel at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive in Winchester, with The Rev. Heather Bumstead, Pastor Martin, and Pastor Boynton. Interment will follow in Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Jones was born September 17, 1932, in Minnesota, the daughter of the late Albert Roy and Helen Louise Skifter Graf.
She was a graduate of George Washington University, where she sang with the group The Troubadours. They traveled extensively throughout Greenland and the Azores, visiting Air Force bases. She was a member of the Piedmont Singers and the Orchard Ridge Chapel Choir.
Surviving is a daughter, Helen Jones Babineau, and husband, Joe B. Babineau of Front Royal; one brother, Richard Graf of Knoxville, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Katy Babineau and Peter Babineau, both of Front Royal.
Mrs. Jones was married to the late Albert Lionel Jones, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and granddaughter, Michelle Babineau.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 19, from 3-5 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Babineau, Peter Babineau, Katy Babineau, Bob Babineau.
Obituaries
Beverly Wickstrom Elmquist (1936 – 2023)
Beverly Wickstrom Elmquist, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Heritage Hall in Leesburg.
A funeral service will be held for Beverly at 2:oo p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Cambell officiating. The family invites guests to visit starting one hour prior to the service. Following all services, her committal will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Beverly was born on June 9, 1936, in Cambridge, Minnesota, to the late Arthur and Hazel Wickstrom. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Elmquist.
Surviving Beverly are her children, Jane Silek (Joe) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Brad Elmquist (Karen) of Leesburg, Virginia; her five grandchildren, Ryan Lamke (Hala Salman), Andrew Elmquist, Joseph Silek III, Paige Elmquist, and Ian Elmquist; and one great-grandchild, Amelia Lamke.
Beverly never met a stranger. She had an intense interest in and concern for others. Her easy smile drew people towards her. Her kindness towards others was a special gift that not many possess, and she will be missed by many.
Pallbearers will be Brad Elmquist, Joe Silek, Ryan Lamke, Jospeh Silek III, Andrew Elmquist and Ian Elmquist.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Obituaries
Mary Jane Morrison (1934 – 2023)
Mary Jane Morrison, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 5, 2023 at Shenandoah Senior Living.
A graveside service will be held for Mary at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating.
Mary was born on July 16, 1934, in Hinton, West Virginia, to the late Raymond and Maude Miller.
Surviving Mary is her loving husband of 70 years, Dean Morrison; her children, Gerald Dean Morrison, Gregory A. Morrison, and Troy L. Morrison; her sister, Dixie Troxel; her four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church. She went on many mission trips to Jamaica and to South Dakota for Indian children. She also helped with disaster relief in Biloxi, Mississippi. She loved playing softball, was a swimming instructor and lifeguard, and owned a florist shop and an arts and craft shop.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
John “Johnny” Eugene Wines (1984 – 2023)
John “Johnny” Eugene Wines, 38, of Washington, Virginia, and Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on October 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Life Point Church, 1111 North Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia.
Johnny was born on October 5, 1984, in Front Royal to the late Gene and Barbara Wines. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Wines, and uncle, Billy Wines.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jessica Wines, 19 years ago and had two children that he loved very much, Jenny and Jackson Wines, and his beloved dog, Lucy who was always by his side.
Johnny loved hunting, although he was not able to do it as often in the past few years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, from going to China Jade to playing cards to enjoying their visits.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Jessica Wines of Washington; daughter Jenny Wines of Washington; son Jackson Wines of Washington; sisters, Virginia Bradley (Steve), Susan Morris (Aaron), Jeannie Grigsby (John), Bobbie Jo Lake (Wayne) all of Chester Gap and Rachel Wines (Jimmy) of Front Royal; four aunts, Jessie Wines of Chester Gap and Peggy Dodge and Sue Wines of Front Royal and Geneva Elkins of Winchester, Virginia; cousin, Roxzy Jennings of Rileyville, Virginia; 11 nieces and nephews, Brittany, Nikki, Tommy, Jamie, Nathan, Cadero, Christian, Selena, Summer, Crystal and James and 12 great nieces and nephews, Jordan, Noah, Abigail, Bethany, Natalie, J.T., Daniel, Bailey, Jessie, Marshall, Wren and Amari.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Basilio “June” “Tata Base” B. Santiago (1947 – 2023)
Basilio “June” “Tata Base” B. Santiago, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 2, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.
Basilio was born on June 26, 1947, to the late Basilio S. and Purification Santiago.
Surviving Basilio are his loving wife of 49 years, Rosario P. Santiago; his children and their families, Charo Santiago (fiancée Terry Ebaugh, son Casey Santiago with partner Janessa and daughters Valentina and Isabella Santiago), June Michael Santiago (wife Joanne Masiclat Santiago, daughter Pia Santiago), June Basil Santiago and Nina Norris (husband Andy Norris, daughters Lianna and Marciana Norris).
He was a man of few words who loved eating out with his family, road trips, camping, steaks, and crabs. He was his family’s MacGyver and Jack of all trades. He was an excellent mechanic and loved working on cars.
A Celebration of Life will be held by his family at his home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his family to assist them during this troubling time.