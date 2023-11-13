Marine Birthday Celebration a Fitting Prelude to Veterans Day Ceremony

Celebrating our local heroes, especially those who have made a significant impact on our quality of life, is an infrequent Festival tradition that we bestow from time to time. The Honorary Grand Marshal title is a coveted honor and one that is granted to an individual(s) who has achieved great things and shared their time, talents, and gifts to shape our community into what it is today.

During her tenure as Festival President, Sharen Gromling has made local connections a primary focus when it comes to honoring community members who help make the Shenandoah Valley and beyond a better place for all.

The 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Honorary Grand Marshal is no stranger to most of you. He was born 73 years ago in Washington, DC and spent portions of his childhood in Fairfax, VA and Hialeah, FL. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Florida Atlantic University. In 1977 he moved back to Virginia and instead of using his degree in teaching – he applied for a radio position. Even though he had no experience in radio, he landed the job. During his radio career, he was recognized for his service to the Winchester community including the Chamber’s Outstanding Citizen (twice awarded), Best Morning Show for two consecutive years, Community Service Award, and the United Way Volunteer of the Year award. He founded the WINC Chain of Checks in 1986 and helped raise more than $1.25M for local charities. When asked to describe this person, his fans have said “if there are angels among us, he is one of them. He is one of the most sincere, dedicated, and community service people I’ve ever met. He’s all real.”

In keeping with President Gromling’s focus of thanking local celebrities who have done so much not only for the Festival but for our entire community and beyond, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is thrilled to announce the 97th Festival’s Honorary Grand Marshal and everyone’s favorite morning radio personality, Barry Lee.

Barry has been a friend of the Festival for many years. From volunteering to emcee extraordinaire, Barry has done countless deeds to support The Bloom. He’s done hundreds of interviews of Festival Celebrities and Queens. For two decades he served as the emcee for the Queen’s Dinner and is best known for “singing-in” the Queen and Court to the song whose lyrics he wrote – We All Live in the Land of Pink and Green. For over 30 years, Barry co-announced the Grand Feature Parade. As in his morning talk shows, Barry is known throughout the Festival as someone who dishes out ample servings of positivity, humor and community spirit. He stated that he loves the connections with his extended family of listeners and agrees what a blessing it is to start the day with a laugh and to live in a community that cares so deeply.

We speak for our Festival board, volunteers and fans when we say thank you to his lovely wife, Mary Bowser and his children Brian and Brooke for sharing Barry with us. He has truly demonstrated our theme – Locally Grown. Globally Shared.