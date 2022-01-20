Marjorie “Marge” Willis Enicks (1926 – 2022)

Former Mayor, George Eddie Banks of Front Royal, VA transitioned into the presence of Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 15, 1942, to the late Henry and Elisha Banks in Madison, VA. He was the loving husband for 51 years to Cornelia Banks and a wonderful father to Anthony “Tony” Fletcher and Stephanie Banks.

George E. Banks faithfully served the Town of Front Royal as its first African-American Mayor and Council member during three separate terms (1996-2000;1976-1986;1994-1996; respectively).

He was a 1965 graduate of the George Washington Carver Regional High School in Rapidan, VA. Upon graduation, he worked for the Fairfax County Government. Then he enlisted in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969 where he received the Army Commendation Medal for his service.

On September 25, 1970, George entered into holy matrimony with Cornelia Jasper. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Brightwood, VA at an early age. In 1973, he joined the Macedonia Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee, member of the Gospel Chorus, saxophone musician. He also sang with the John Wesley Methodist Church Men’s Group and played the saxophone with Conway Porter and Bobby Glasker & Friends.

George worked at Giant (McLean, VA) for 8 years, United Parcel Service (Front Royal, VA) for 25 years, and Warren County School District for over 15 years. George was a very active and prominent member of the Front Royal/Warren County community. He served as a Trustee for the Warren Memorial Hospital Board (‘82-84) and chairman of the Democratic party for the North River precinct. He was a member of the Masons of Front Royal, St. John Lodge #312; American Legion/VFW of Front Royal; and the Cavalier Men’s Social Club. He won the “Best Yard in Front Royal” award for 2 years. He was also an ardent Dallas Cowboys fan!

Preceding him in death were his parents Henry and Elisha Banks; his siblings John Henry Banks, Ica Humes, Wade Hampton Banks, Thomas Banks, Sydney Brady, and Anna Marie Banks.

He leaves to cherish his memory – his wife, Cornelia Jasper Banks of Front Royal, VA; son Anthony “Tony” (Misty) Fletcher of Centreville, VA; daughter Stephanie Banks of Mesa, AZ; grandsons, Anthony A. and Garrison Fletcher of Centreville, VA; brother Cecil Banks of Culpeper, VA; and sisters-in-law Barbara Banks of Temple Hills, MD; Ruth Banks of Falls Church, VA; Mary Banks of Culpeper, VA; and Mary Francis Wilhoite (honorary sister). George leaves many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him. Special thanks to our loving neighbors, ‘adopted’ children, family members, and others (too many to name) for the extraordinary support during George’s health challenges. George and our entire Banks family want you to know how forever grateful we are for your support.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for George Eddie Banks on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630. A viewing will start at 11:00 a.m. and the homegoing service starts at 12:00 pm. Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore will serve as the Officiant and Reverend Arthur L. Greene, Sr. as the Eulogist. The service will be live-streamed from the church via www.tibbsfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no repass. On Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 am, he will have a military burial at the Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701.

Arrangements & Correspondence are entrusted to:

Tibbs Funeral Home

503 N. Main Street

Culpeper, VA 22701

Phone (540) 321-4778 Fax: (540) 764-4763 www.tibbsfuneralhome.com