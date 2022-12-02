Obituaries
Marjorie P. Saffelle (1936 – 2022)
Marjorie P. Saffelle, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Evergreen Health and Rehab of Winchester, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held for Marjorie at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Marjorie was born on December 17, 1936, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Ashby and Louise Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Carey Saffelle Sr., and her son, Frank Hedrick Saffelle Sr.
Surviving Marjorie is her children, Laura Anne Saffelle, Artricia Haynes (John), Art Saffelle II (Laura), Margie Smoot (Teddy), Susan Billhimer, Linette Ritter (Jeff), Andrew Saffelle (Krista), and Ginger Batton; her sister, Jane Thomas (Jerry); and her numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Marjorie loved God and church meant everything to her. Her favorite hobbies were sewing and crafting, and she was a professional at both. She also loved animals and adored her family.
The Saffelle family would like to give a special thanks to all the exceptional staff that has provided care to Marjorie during her time in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “All dogs matter” at https://alldogsmatter.co.uk/get-involved/donate/ and the “Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association” at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=51079&51079.donation.
Obituaries
Albert “Al” Clifford Gutekenst (1946 – 2022)
Albert “Al” Clifford Gutekenst of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, Virginia, with Father Michael Duffy officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Mr. Gutekenst was born on February 17, 1946, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late James and Zona Smith Gutekenst. He was currently a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and previously a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Louisa, Virginia. He was a third-degree Knight of Columbus, a founding member of Newington Volunteer Ambulance, a lifetime member of Mineral Rescue Squad, an associate member of Mineral Fire Department, a veteran of the United States Navy serving as a Seabee, and a retiree from the Metropolitan District Commission.
Survivors include his wife of over 34 years, Marilyn Gutekenst of Front Royal; son, James Walter Gutekenst of Louisa; two daughters, Heidi Gail Gutekenst of Belchertown, Massachusetts, and Rose Marie Gutekenst Harvey (Stephen) of Front Royal; brother Patrick Gutekenst of Louisa and two grandchildren, Genevieve Zona Harvey and Oliver Everett Harvey both of Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Catholic Food Pantry Charities, 613 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Samuel “Sam” Johnson Burchfield (1929 – 2022)
Samuel “Sam” Johnson Burchfield, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on December 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will take place at Tent Church Cemetery in Colliers, West Virginia, on December 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm.
Mr. Burchfield was born on October 15, 1929, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late Charles and Margaret McKee Burchfield. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Burchfield, William Burchfield, James McKee, and Emmett Burchfield, and a sister, Mary Margaret Grimm. He was a member of Tent Church, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalman, and the American Legion. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Friends of Blackwater, 501 Elizabeth St. Charleston, WV 25311”, “Sierra Club WV Chapter, P.O. Box 4142 Morgantown, WV 26504”, or to “WV Highlands Conservancy, P.O. Box 306 Charleston, WV 25321.
Obituaries
Lennox D. Bundy (1932 – 2022)
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Lennox “Duke” Bundy, 89, of Silver Spring, MD, on November 24, 2022. He was a beloved husband of Jo Ann Bundy; dedicated father of Demetria Julanne (Peter) Leavitt, Donna Bundy, Deborah Regina Bechard, and Lennox Duke (Lucja) Bundy II; brother of Alyce Bundy and the late Joseph Barker Jr. and Charlotte Moore; adoring grandfather of Takesha Bundy-Williams, Jasmine Hall, Erica Robidoux, Serena Leavitt, Kayla Bundy, Kelly Paschall, and Lennox D. Bundy III; proud great-grandfather of Lexi, Landon, Lincoln, Treyvanna, Brianna, and Brandon.
To honor Duke’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on December 3, 2022. Friends and relatives may call at Mt Nebo Church, 792 Loop Road, Front Royal, VA, beginning at 10 am, followed by Funeral Service at 11 am. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life. Interment will be held immediately after at Good Hope Cemetery, 811 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Nebo Baptist Church.
Obituaries
George D. Gwinn (1940 – 2022)
George D. Gwinn, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mr. Gwinn was born August 24, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, the son of the late George Edward and Eleanor Mae Humphries Gwinn.
He was a National Guard veteran and retired after many years of hard work.
Surviving are two sons, Edward L. Gwinn and wife Vickie of Pennington Gap, Virginia, and Anthony W. Gwinn of Front Royal; two daughters, Stephanie L. Showers and husband Ricky of Maurertown and Kimberly K. Henry and husband Jackie of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 2, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to Front Royal Fire and Rescue Company 1, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Shirley Mae Wines (1934 – 2022)
Shirley Mae Wines, 87, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her son’s residence.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Wines was born on December 20, 1934, in Green County, Virginia, to the late Lloyd and Edna Roberts Morris. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Morris Jr., and her sister, Snookie Figgins. She was a member of the Old Graham Road United Methodist Church in Falls Church.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Kenneth Wines, Sr. of Falls Church; three sons, Kenneth Wines, Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia, Kevin Wines (Julie) of Burke, Virginia, and Keith Wines of Warrenton, Virginia; five grandchildren, Tyler Wines, Joshua Wines, Kayla Wines, Kirk Wines and Malorie O’Dell (Josh); and four great-grandchildren, Denver O’Dell, Westin O’Dell, Kaydance O’Dell, and Colton O’Dell.
Obituaries
Arthur “Whitey” Oswood Smoot Jr. (1942 – 2022)
Arthur “Whitey” Oswood Smoot Jr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Smoot was born on February 28, 1942, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, to the late Arthur Sr. and Goldie Riley Smoot. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Faye Mills Smoot. He was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Morgan Oil Corporation.
Survivors include his son, Scott Lee Smoot, and wife, April Ann of Pasadena, Maryland; daughter, Dasha Dawn Sealock, and husband, Stephen of Front Royal and two brothers, William “Bud” Smoot of Culpeper, Virginia and Gary Smoot of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 W 13th St, Front Royal, VA 22630.