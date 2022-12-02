Marjorie P. Saffelle (1936 – 2022)

Marjorie P. Saffelle, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Evergreen Health and Rehab of Winchester, Virginia.

A celebration of life will be held for Marjorie at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Marjorie was born on December 17, 1936, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Ashby and Louise Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Carey Saffelle Sr., and her son, Frank Hedrick Saffelle Sr.

Surviving Marjorie is her children, Laura Anne Saffelle, Artricia Haynes (John), Art Saffelle II (Laura), Margie Smoot (Teddy), Susan Billhimer, Linette Ritter (Jeff), Andrew Saffelle (Krista), and Ginger Batton; her sister, Jane Thomas (Jerry); and her numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

Marjorie loved God and church meant everything to her. Her favorite hobbies were sewing and crafting, and she was a professional at both. She also loved animals and adored her family.

The Saffelle family would like to give a special thanks to all the exceptional staff that has provided care to Marjorie during her time in Winchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “All dogs matter” at https://alldogsmatter.co.uk/get-involved/donate/ and the “Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association” at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=51079&51079.donation.