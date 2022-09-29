Marjorie Snarr Fox (1929 – 2022)

Marjorie Snarr Fox, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, died of the effects of Lewy Body Dementia on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Evergreen in Winchester, Virginia.

Mrs. Fox was born in Lebanon Church, Virginia, on June 21, 1929, the daughter of the late J. Frank and Florence (Bucher) Snarr.

She met her late husband George on a blind date, and they married in 1948. They traveled extensively together for years and made many friends. Marge always loved having people over. She enjoyed Happy Hours and could get an amazing dinner together in a half hour.

She graduated from Shenandoah Business College in 1946 and went to work as a talented Executive Secretary with G.W. Powers Insurance, then with FMC/Viscose until her daughters were born. She returned to work first at the First Baptist Church, then at Randolph Macon Academy. Finally, she returned to her first job at G.W. Powers Insurance, by this time owned by Mr. Power’s son, Bill.

The last of her generation, she was predeceased by her husband, George Fox; and by her siblings, James A. Snarr (Doris), Madeline Heishman (Denny), Don Snarr (Betty), and Walter Snarr (died as an infant).

Surviving is her daughters, Mitzi Fox (Rick Nowell) of Front Royal and Cindy Fox Fehd (Joel) of Tunnel Hill, Georgia; and grandchildren, Erin Tatum (Doug), Kelsey Fox (Scott), Devon Price, and Sarah Fox Price.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, followed by a graveside service at noon at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock with The Rev. Joel Fehd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601.