Mark Nantz of Valley Health Secures Spot on Virginia Business’ Prestigious 2023 Power List

A Testament to Transformational Leadership in Healthcare Amid Challenging Times.

In an industry where the stakes are continually high and where leadership truly counts, Mark Nantz, the President and CEO of Valley Health System, has once again proven his mettle. Virginia Business magazine has named Nantz to its exclusive “Virginia 500” list, which features top leaders from various sectors across the state. Significantly, he is one of the 28 healthcare leaders who made it to this coveted list, adding yet another feather to his already illustrious cap.

Virginia Business magazine’s “Virginia 500” aims to offer “a solid picture of the powerful people who get deals done across all regions of Virginia,” according to Bernie Niemeier, the magazine’s president and publisher. The list features leaders spanning 20 categories and includes everyone from educators to entrepreneurs, government officials to healthcare professionals. But even within this high-achieving crowd, Nantz’s work stands out. He oversees a healthcare system that includes six hospitals in Virginia and West Virginia and employs over 6,000 people, managing to excel in a role he took on just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the globe.

The timing of Nantz’s tenure—beginning in 2020, during the third month of the COVID-19 pandemic—was far from ideal, yet his results have been anything but underwhelming. Under his leadership, Valley Health has focused on employee and patient safety, financial stability, and reinforcing the organization’s mission and values. As a nonprofit health system serving over 500,000 people across multiple states, the challenges were plentiful, but Nantz’s visionary approach and strong leadership seem to have navigated Valley Health through some of its most tumultuous waters.

Nantz couldn’t be more thrilled about this recognition. “I’m honored to be among this distinguished group of leaders who strive to enhance and uplift the lives of Virginians throughout the commonwealth,” he stated. “I can’t say enough about the dedicated caregivers we have at all our locations. I am so proud to work with such passionate individuals who are committed to serving our community and ensuring our patients receive high-quality, compassionate care.”

His sentiments reflect the collaborative spirit that has been a hallmark of Valley Health. With a multitude of services ranging from medical transport to outpatient rehabilitation, the organization’s extensive network requires a sense of cohesion and shared purpose—something Nantz has successfully fostered.

The “Virginia 500” list is not one you can lobby your way onto; it is solely determined by the magazine’s editorial staff based on a thorough analysis of each individual’s contributions and impact. This makes Nantz’s inclusion all the more significant. It reflects not only his own professional achievements but also the collective accomplishments of Valley Health, especially its commitment to community service and patient care.

The future indeed looks promising for Nantz and Valley Health. With such a remarkable leader at its helm, the healthcare provider is well-poised to continue making meaningful strides in the healthcare sector, positively impacting lives across the commonwealth and beyond.