Mark Nantz of Valley Health Secures Spot on Virginia Business’ Prestigious 2023 Power List
A Testament to Transformational Leadership in Healthcare Amid Challenging Times.
In an industry where the stakes are continually high and where leadership truly counts, Mark Nantz, the President and CEO of Valley Health System, has once again proven his mettle. Virginia Business magazine has named Nantz to its exclusive “Virginia 500” list, which features top leaders from various sectors across the state. Significantly, he is one of the 28 healthcare leaders who made it to this coveted list, adding yet another feather to his already illustrious cap.
Virginia Business magazine’s “Virginia 500” aims to offer “a solid picture of the powerful people who get deals done across all regions of Virginia,” according to Bernie Niemeier, the magazine’s president and publisher. The list features leaders spanning 20 categories and includes everyone from educators to entrepreneurs, government officials to healthcare professionals. But even within this high-achieving crowd, Nantz’s work stands out. He oversees a healthcare system that includes six hospitals in Virginia and West Virginia and employs over 6,000 people, managing to excel in a role he took on just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the globe.
The timing of Nantz’s tenure—beginning in 2020, during the third month of the COVID-19 pandemic—was far from ideal, yet his results have been anything but underwhelming. Under his leadership, Valley Health has focused on employee and patient safety, financial stability, and reinforcing the organization’s mission and values. As a nonprofit health system serving over 500,000 people across multiple states, the challenges were plentiful, but Nantz’s visionary approach and strong leadership seem to have navigated Valley Health through some of its most tumultuous waters.
Nantz couldn’t be more thrilled about this recognition. “I’m honored to be among this distinguished group of leaders who strive to enhance and uplift the lives of Virginians throughout the commonwealth,” he stated. “I can’t say enough about the dedicated caregivers we have at all our locations. I am so proud to work with such passionate individuals who are committed to serving our community and ensuring our patients receive high-quality, compassionate care.”
His sentiments reflect the collaborative spirit that has been a hallmark of Valley Health. With a multitude of services ranging from medical transport to outpatient rehabilitation, the organization’s extensive network requires a sense of cohesion and shared purpose—something Nantz has successfully fostered.
The “Virginia 500” list is not one you can lobby your way onto; it is solely determined by the magazine’s editorial staff based on a thorough analysis of each individual’s contributions and impact. This makes Nantz’s inclusion all the more significant. It reflects not only his own professional achievements but also the collective accomplishments of Valley Health, especially its commitment to community service and patient care.
The future indeed looks promising for Nantz and Valley Health. With such a remarkable leader at its helm, the healthcare provider is well-poised to continue making meaningful strides in the healthcare sector, positively impacting lives across the commonwealth and beyond.
Caught in Controversy: Aliza Layne’s ‘Beetle in the Hollow Bones’ Faces a Ban at Samuels
Tackling the Debate on Inclusion and Censorship in Youth Literature.
In an increasingly divided society, the arena of books and literature has found itself at the epicenter of controversies surrounding diversity, inclusion, and age appropriateness. The latest in line to bear the brunt of such scrutiny is the young adult graphic novel “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” by Aliza Layne, a Stonewall Honor Book that aims to resonate with readers aged 8 to 12 but has also found an audience among older teens.
The book, aimed at middle graders, centers on a young goblin witch named Beetle, navigating her way through friendship, romance, and supernatural escapades. What has primarily brought the book into the crosshairs of critics is its depiction of a lesbian romance and elements that some detractors label as witchcraft.
Yet, Layne insists that her work is a fantasy adventure that incorporates a lesbian romance in much the same manner as one would find in any novel featuring straight protagonists. Speaking recently in an exclusive interview, she highlighted how her book adheres to standard age-appropriate guidelines set forth by libraries.
“My book is commercially published through Simon & Schuster,” Layne noted, “and my publisher and I worked together to determine what age group was the correct age group for my book, and we decided that it was for kids aged 8 to 12.”
Published through Atheneum Books, one of Simon & Schuster’s imprints, “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” has found its way into libraries nationwide and even internationally, with versions translated into Italian and French. However, some community members and organizations question its placement alongside middle-grade books, sparking a debate about the role of librarians and the importance of inclusion.
Defending the authenticity and importance of her work, Layne emphasized that challenging books like hers could be counterproductive and potentially dangerous. According to her, libraries offer a controlled, safe environment for children to explore themes they might otherwise encounter in less safe ways. “They can always just close the book and walk away if they’re uncomfortable,” she said.
The topic of banning youth literature that delves into LGBTQ+ themes also brings up a larger issue about representation and the challenges that queer youth face. Aliza, in her interview, underscored that, based on state-collected data, LGBTQ+ kids are statistically more likely to experience abuse and suicidal tendencies. For this reason, among others, she advocates for maintaining these kinds of materials within reach of young readers.
While Layne has two sequels forthcoming in the series, her vision for the future is firm. She remains steadfast in her commitment to not tone down her work. Instead, she aims to become “more aggressive” in portraying a range of experiences that young people encounter as they grow up.
The controversy surrounding “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” serves as a broader mirror reflecting societal norms, fears, and biases. It raises vital questions about how we want to prepare our children for the world they will inherit—a world that includes a spectrum of sexual orientations, diverse experiences, and complex issues that can’t simply be closeted away.
Watch in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Eastham Park Unveils State-of-the-Art Hydration Station
A Modern Oasis: New Hydration Facility Promises Environmental Sustainability and Convenience.
In a town known for its recreational scene, Front Royal just upped the ante. The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, in association with the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC), has recently completed the installation of a cutting-edge outdoor hydration station at Eastham Park, bringing convenience and sustainability to a new level.
Nestled beside the parking lot and children’s playground, the hydration station is far from your run-of-the-mill water fountain. Not only does it feature a reusable bottle filling station for the eco-conscious among us, but it also offers a bi-level drinking fountain to accommodate users of different heights and even includes a ground-level watering bowl for our furry friends.
This ambitious project was meticulously executed by the Public Works Special Projects Crew and Technicians staff. “The team did an exceptional job,” noted a member of Warren County Parks and Recreation. “From preparing the site and running new water lines to pouring a concrete pad and installing the fountain, their commitment ensured this project’s success.”
Located in the heart of Front Royal, Eastham Park has long been a central hub for both land and water-based recreational activities. With direct access to the Shenandoah River and the Royal Shenandoah Greenway, it’s no surprise that one of the town’s most popular recreational loops starts and ends at this park. The route involves a round trip from Eastham Park, passing by Skyline High School and looping back via W. Criser Rd and Luray Avenue. The new hydration station is expected to see a high number of users, given the park’s status as a focal point for canoeing, kayaking, cycling, running, and walking.
In addition to convenience, the hydration station brings an eco-friendly aspect to Eastham Park. By providing a reusable bottle filling station, the facility encourages less consumption of single-use plastic bottles, contributing to lower waste and reduced pollution in landfills and waterways. This aligns well with the broader sustainability initiatives led by the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC).
As the warmth of summer gives way to the inviting coolness of early Autumn, there’s no better time to enjoy the great outdoors, and now, thanks to the new hydration station, you can do so with even greater convenience and a clearer conscience. So, if you’re planning to head out to Eastham Park anytime soon, don’t forget to bring along your reusable water bottle.
A heartfelt thank you to Justin Proctor, the President of the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council, for contributing this story to the Royal Examiner.
Opera Returns to Downtown Front Royal: Full Houses Both Nights!
Nights at the opera last Thursday and Friday attracted full houses both nights at the attractively refurbished Osteria Maria Italian restaurant, now under new management along with its new name.
Local classical music soprano Melissa Chavez, well known throughout the area for her voice at places of worship, concerts, weddings, funerals, and family celebrations, led this reprise of a handful of pre-pandemic opera nights – personally presenting the two-night extravaganza. The singing was accompanied between acts of “La Traviata” by a four-course Italian/French menu selection presented by restaurant owner Cristina Vignola and chef Blagio Vignola. Delicious was the verdict at our table.
For the occasion, Chavez conscripted two singers, Nicholas Carratura, tenor, and Jose Sacin, bass-baritone, from Washington’s National Opera, and pianist David Edward Adam. All supported her lead role as the lovelorn and dying Violetta in grand style and virtuoso performances that rivaled the best operatic performance I have witnessed in New York and London’s West End theaters.
Chavez, incidentally, was recently appointed to the voice faculty at Shenandoah University and earlier was named Artistic Director of the newly created Valley Chorale.
As for a possible repeat appearance of last week’s quartet, local opera fans must wait awhile. January 2024 is being eyed as a possible time, the place – Osteria Maria – being the same.
(Malcolm Barr Sr., our contributing writer, added to his journalistic qualifications early in life as a movie, stage, and restaurant critic, later joining The Associated Press and serving the world’s premier news service in the mid-Pacific and Washington, D.C. as a “beat” reporter at the U.S. Department of Justice.)
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for September 4 – 8, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 603 (Oregon Hollow Road) – Closed to through traffic between Khyber Pass Road/Rockwood Lane and Sloats Mountain Road for pipe replacement, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
*NEW* Route 613 (Panhandle Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 608 intersection (Wilson Burke Road) for pipe installation, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Bikers Against Child Abuse: A Road to Empowerment and Safety for Abused Children
How B.A.C.A. Puts the Pedal to the Metal for Child Safety and Healing.
With the roar of engines and leather jackets adorned with a singular mission—protecting abused children—Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) is a far cry from your average motorcycle club. This organization, consisting of bikers from various walks of life, lends emotional and physical support to children who have faced abuse. How exactly does a motorcycle organization go from hitting the open road to safeguarding vulnerable kids? This feature delves into the heart of B.A.C.A. to explore its structure, initiatives, and interventions.
Founded with the goal of creating a safer environment for abused children, B.A.C.A. isn’t your stereotypical biker organization. They collaborate closely with local and state authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of abused children. And yes, they are “prepared to be that obstacle” should the need arise, but without advocating violence.
B.A.C.A. operates through a central contact person who receives calls from agencies and concerned individuals. After the information is verified and processed, an initial ride is arranged. “The idea of bikers might be intimidating to some, but when they roll up to your house, not as invaders but as protectors, the dynamic shifts,” says a B.A.C.A Child Liaison. The initial meeting includes giving the child a B.A.C.A. vest and patch, which they can choose to wear. These are symbols of the child’s affiliation with a protective community that’s got their back, quite literally.
The organization has clearly defined ‘levels of intervention,’ which are only performed in countries where they are permitted by law. Level 1 involves a ride to the child’s home, presenting them with patches and stickers. Level 2 escalates the intervention by establishing a more consistent presence at the child’s home, especially during vulnerable hours.
Court appearances can be a horrifying experience for a child who has suffered abuse. B.A.C.A. members attend court sessions to provide emotional support. It helps the child feel less intimidated and more empowered to give an accurate account of the abuse they have experienced. Before they step into the courtroom, they have to go through a protocol that involves petitioning through the child’s attorney, ensuring that their presence is legitimately beneficial and not just for show.
Apart from these intervention methods, B.A.C.A. also holds community events like barbecues and parties for the children. “We want to help the children and their families learn how powerful they can be,” adds a B.A.C.A. representative. These functions serve as community-building exercises and go a long way in rebuilding the confidence and happiness that abuse often strips away.
B.A.C.A. fills an incredibly specialized yet vital role in the ecosystem of child protection. By bringing a unique blend of intimidation and warmth, the organization offers children a sense of safety and empowerment. It is a shining example of community intervention, one that reminds us that protecting vulnerable children is a collective responsibility. With the wind in their hair and a steely determination in their eyes, these bikers ride not just for the thrill of the road but for the wellbeing of children who have been robbed of their innocence.
Front Royal Community Comes Together for Overdose Awareness Day Vigil
A Night to Remember, a Time to Act: Warren Coalition and Local Leaders Advocate for Hope and Support.
On the evening of August 31st, the Front Royal Moose Lodge became a sanctuary of hope, understanding, and resolute action during the Overdose Awareness Day Vigil. Organized to remember the lost, educate the community, and foster collective responsibility, the event united citizens, experts, and law enforcement to confront the escalating drug crisis.
Robbie Seal, Vice President of the Warren Coalition, kicked off the event by addressing the audience about the staggering statistics of overdose deaths in the United States. He didn’t stop at recounting numbers but emphasized the often-overlooked element: the diabolic role of fentanyl in these overdoses. According to Seal, overcoming opioid use disorders is not a mere choice; it’s a monumental battle against altered brain chemistry. But it’s also a battle that can be won—with the help of medication and familial support.
Robbie encouraged attendees to make use of available resources for medication-assisted recovery, as well as educate themselves on the administration of Narcan, the life-saving overdose reversal drug. A tribute board provided a solemn space for attendees to remember loved ones lost to the scourge of drug abuse.
Chief Wayne Sager of the Strasburg Police Department, in his compelling address, did not sugarcoat the complexities that the law enforcement community faces when it comes to the drug epidemic. While acknowledging that substance use disorders are primarily health issues, he also stressed the need for law enforcement to engage in humane treatment alongside their policing duties.
Sager’s speech underscored the broader societal implications, urging a proactive approach that extends beyond immediate law enforcement efforts to include educational and mental health services. The recent establishment of drug courts in Warren and Shenandoah Counties, he remarked, is a step in the right direction for community-based support.
A moment of raw vulnerability came when Lisa Cochran, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist at Northwest Community Services Board, shared her personal struggles with long-term substance abuse. Losing her daughter, Skylar, to an overdose while she was incarcerated was the crucible moment that triggered her pursuit of recovery. Now, as a support specialist, she strives to bring hope to those embroiled in the same struggle. “If I can inspire even one person, then my daughter’s death will not have been in vain,” she said, fighting back tears.
John Winslow, the founder of International Recovery Day and chairman of the 23 West Club, reinforced the importance of humanizing addiction. With personal losses as his driving force, Winslow urged people to see the issue not as “bad people getting good” but as “sick people getting well.” The road to recovery, he mentioned, is long but should be traversed with self-responsibility and compassion, a message that resonated with many in the room.
As the candlelight vigil marked the close of the evening, one thing became evident: Overdose Awareness Day must be more than an annual event; it must be a catalyst for sustained community dialogue and action. As Chief Sager stated in his concluding remarks, “Keep the Hope.” Breaking the stigma, increasing education, and offering comprehensive treatment options are imperative. A collective effort to change policy, engage the community, and encourage medical assistance could make all the difference.
