Mark Trabucchi (1971 – 2023)

Published

10 hours ago

on

Mark Trabucchi, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the early age of 52, holding his wife’s hand in their home in Front Royal, Virginia.

Mark Trabucchi

Mark was born in New York City and grew up in Rhode Island with his parents, Zeno and Gylean, and his 2 sisters, Chiara and Sarah. He loved playing sports and was a fantastic left-handed pitcher, something he continued to enjoy at Plymouth State College in Plymouth, New Hampshire. He studied business and pre-law there, pledged a fraternity, and met Denise, the love of his life. After graduation, the couple married, and Ma\rk began working for Cracker Barrel, which included moving to Richmond, Virginia. Soon after they arrived, they had a beautiful son named Christopher on October 9, 1998.

Mark had the mind of a businessman and the heart of a teacher. His true passion was people. Mark was promoted several times during his 25 years with Cracker Barrel from Associate Manager to Regional Vice President and Professional Performance Coach. He achieved a 4.0 in his MBA and lived his dream of coaching others. Mark taught many people that they could accomplish much more than they could imagine. Mark worked until 2 days before he passed, “filling other peoples’ buckets,” as he called it. He would always say that there was no need to worry about your own bucket, and he proved this at the end of his life when those very calls extended his life way beyond what the doctors predicted. He would start every coaching call by asking, “So tell me what you think you are doing well here?” And although this might sound like a catchphrase, it wasn’t for Mark. He truly wanted to hear all the wins, and he would stay in that space for a while and celebrate with the people he was so fortunate to work with.

Two years ago, Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 Acral Melanoma, a very aggressive and rare form of Melanoma. The news was devastating, but together, Mark and Denise fiercely battled cancer. Mark began a clinical trial at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and had some success at the beginning, but then, unfortunately, it stopped working. Hence, they searched for a cure through another clinical trial in New York City (NYC) at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and that trial led to a third and final trial. These trials required the couple to travel from Virginia to NYC every week for 8 months, ending in a 2-month stay in NYC. Instead of challenging their love for each other, cancer brought them closer. Mark and Denise relished the time they had together, whether it was on the road, in a hotel, or hospital bed. As foodies, they dined at many restaurants and pretended to live in NYC as Mark wanted to do as a boy. Mark became extremely empathetic and kind-hearted during his battle with cancer, and through the exceptional kindness of others, the couple was blessed to find God.

God gifted Mark many artistic talents, including painting, woodworking, and cooking.  He had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, loved sharing food with friends and family, and snorkeling in the Caribbean. Mark adored his son and his golden retriever Max, music, and his favorite holiday, the Superbowl – Go Cowboys! He had a lasting impression on everyone he met, and there is little doubt that when he passed through those pearly gates, filled with awe and admiration, he probably greeted his host with, “So tell me what you think that you are doing well here?”

Mark’s Celebration of Life will be held on November 11, 2023, at:

Redeemer Presbyterian Church
333 N. Boulevard
Edmond Ok, 73034

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mark may be directed to the Mark Trabucchi’s Memorial Fund, which will support the patients and families receiving care at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. We honor him by supporting melanoma patients who may incur significant travel and transportation costs in their journey to care. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University, with a memo indicating that this gift is “IMO Mark Trabucchi” and direct them to the following:

The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
P.O. Box 17046
Baltimore, MD 21297-0251

You can also make a direct gift online. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/Kimmel with a designation to Other: “IMO Mark Trabucchi” or for the “Mark Trabucchi’s Memorial Fund.”

Benjamin Franklin “Benny” Frame (1954 – 2023)

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Benjamin Franklin “Benny” Frame, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A gathering will take place for Benny from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, in Front Royal. His funeral service will begin right at 5 p.m.

Benny was born on August 19, 1954, in Front Royal to the late Lester and Eva Frame. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Delores Haun, Lester Frame, Roger Frame, and Dixie Frame.

Surviving Benny are his loving wife of 37 and a half years, Katherine Frame; his children, Benjamin Frame Jr. (Bethany) and Kayla Cushman (A.J.); his siblings, Ludy Bell Dennito, Mary Ring, Shirley Armel, Cleo Frame and Hodges Frame; his grandchildren, Alexis Frame, Addalynn Cushman, Zelda Cushman and Archer Cushman; his father-in-law, Robert Sowers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Benny loved antique cars, and his baby was his 67 Ford Fairlane.

Obituaries

Kenneth G. Cooley, Jr. (1948 – 2023)

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Kenneth G. Cooley, Jr., 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Kenneth G. Cooley, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 12, at 3:00 p.m. at The Church at Skyline with Pastor Butch Hammond officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Kenneth was born August 30, 1948, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Kenneth Gilpin Cooley, Sr. and Hazel Inez Orndorff Cooley.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #829 in Front Royal, a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion, and a member of Local 602 Steamfitters Union. Kenneth retired after many years from Poole & Kent as an HVAC Technician.

Surviving is his loving and dedicated wife of 47 years, Virginia P. Cooley; one son, Kenneth G. Cooley, III, and his wife Dayle of Stephenson; two daughters, Shani F. Buchholz and husband Kenny of Richmond, and Staci L. Doyle and husband Robert of Strasburg; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frederick Cooley.

Kenneth will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Obituaries

Jeffrey Allen Burke (1984 – 2023)

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Jeffrey Allen Burke, 38, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 27, 2023, in Front Royal.

All services will be private.

Jeffrey was born November 30, 1984, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Raymond E. “Randy” Burke and Mary A. Montgomery.

Surviving is his father, Raymond E. “Randy” Burke of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; mother, Mary Ann Montgomery of Spotsylvania; step-mother, Bonnie W. Burke; one son, Braydon Lewis Burke of Front Royal; one daughter, Gabriel August Burke of Front Royal; two sisters, Deseria Burke Snipes and husband David Joseph Snipes and Lyndsy Autum Burke Rickman and husband Samuel Rickman; and a host of other family members and friends.

Obituaries

Carol Lee Farrar (1925 – 2023)

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 31, 2023

By

Carol Lee Farrar, 98, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Deborah Rutter officiating.

Mrs. Farrar was born on July 3, 1925, in Wyco, West Virginia, to the late Wyndham Bolling and Margaret Downing Lee.  She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Farrar; daughter, Beverly Farrar Dudeck; and sister, Norvell Lee Mayo.  She formerly worked at Riverton Lime and American Viscose in Front Royal, then later at Thalheimer’s and China Hall in Charleston, South Carolina.  Before moving to South Carolina, she volunteered at Samuel’s Public Library.  She became a member of the Colonial Dames in Charleston, South Carolina.  She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal and at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, serving as the first female Vestry member at St. Andrew’s.

Survivors include her son, Wyndham Bolling Farrar of Arden, North Carolina; niece, Gay Mayo (Jim); two great nephews, Larry Lent (Michele) and Dale Lent; great-great nephew, Chase Lent and great-great niece, Morgan Lent.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Commonwealth Senior Living at Front Royal Holiday Fund, 600 Mount View Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, attention Kearstin.

Obituaries

Patricia “Patty” Faye McAllister (1943 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

October 30, 2023

By

Patricia “Patty” Faye McAllister, 80, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home.

Patricia “Patty” Faye McAllister

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal, Virginia. The family invites guests to visit one hour prior to the funeral service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery.

Patty was born on October 16, 1943, in Washington, DC, to the late Richard and Gladys Hardy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McAllister; her sisters, Dorthea “Fede” Carlisle and Brenda West-Ford; and her cousin, Melvaline Tinsman.

Surviving Patty are her children, Alice Faye Ambrozaitis, Thomas Richard McAllister (Tracy), Patricia Belle Peyton (Todd), Mary Susan Baker (Jim), and Jennifer Marguerite Lambert (Randy); her sister, Diane Campbell and Barbara Mitchell; her 16 grandchildren; her 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patty loved flowers, gardening, music, and bird watching, especially for hummingbirds. More than anything, she adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Matt McAllister, Jacob Baker, Billy McAllister, Lane Peyton, Kyle Davidson, Phillip Hodge, Jim Baker, and Todd Lamb.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Obituaries

Theresa (Terry) Ann Marks Peachey (1939 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

October 30, 2023

By

Theresa (Terry) Ann Marks Peachey died on October 21, 2023 at age 83. She is survived by her loving family, including her children, Elizabeth Rebecca Peachey, Jennifer Peachey Schaefer and husband James Michael Schaefer, and Susan Rose Marks Peachey and husband Ryan David Kenney; her grandchildren: Jill Peachey Schaefer and Thomas David Kenney; her brothers and sister: Peter Marks and wife Carol Marks, Michael Marks, Margaret Vari and husband Thomas Vari, and sister-in-law Dorothy Marks-Goldberg; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her loving husband, Thomas Jonas Peachey, and her brothers, James and Albert Marks, pre-deceased her.

Theresa (Terry) Ann Marks Peachey

Terry was born to Stella and James Marks on November 24, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois.  She was the oldest of six children.  Terry served six years at Saint Francis Convent in Mishawaka, Indiana, as a nun under a period of temporary vows.  During this time, Terry attended Saint Francis College while working as an elementary school teacher.  She ultimately decided she wanted to begin a family and received a dispensation from her vows.  Terry met Tom Peachey in 1966 during a chance stop at Charlie’s Pizzeria while on a trip through Front Royal.

The two were married on Dec 27th, 1966, after a whirlwind courtship and spent 40 amazing years together prior to Tom’s death in 2006.  Terry worked in various positions to help Tom through college before they started a family and raised their three daughters.  The family lived across the Southeast before finally settling back in the Shenandoah Valley in 1980.  Terry spent many happy years as a homemaker (her preferred term for her profession), and she supported Tom through his battle with cancer.  In her later years, being a grandmother to Jill and Thomas brought her much joy.

Terry was a Renaissance woman; she loved reading, cooking, fishing, bowling, sewing, gardening, and listening to music.  She was also excellent with numbers and a meticulous bookkeeper for the Peachey household.  Terry loved McDonalds and a good milkshake.

Terry spent the last four years of her life living at The Willows at Meadow Branch in Winchester, Virginia.  She was blessed with amazing care and community during her time at The Willows.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4th, from 3 – 4 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, followed immediately by a Memorial Service at 4 pm.  A private interment will take place earlier that day at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry’s name to The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging and Samuel’s Public Library.

