Mark Wayne Jordan (1974 – 2021)

Mark Wayne Jordan, 47, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Mr. Jordan was born on October 20, 1974, in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Claude R. Jordan Jr. and Doris Sowers Jordan. He was preceded in death by his father; his beloved pets, Jinx and Wyatt, and his fur–sister, Gretchen. He was a graduate of Herndon High School class of 1993, a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, and formerly was a pipe fitter for Perry Engineering.

Surviving along with his mother are his wife, Christine Jordan; daughter Jennifer Barlow (Justin); two brothers, Allen Lee Jordan and Robert Lee Jordan (Pam); nephews, Brandon Jordan and Nick Hott; fur–children, Dixie and Mason; mother-in-law, Pauline Semanchick and his extended family, B.J. and Chrissy Lambert, Chrissy Saffer, and their families.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses care of Maddox Funeral Home.