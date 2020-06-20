Market assessment vs. home appraisal

One of the most important things in real estate is understanding the various ways to estimate the value of a home. This includes market assessments and home appraisals, two very different things that both provide valuable information.

What’s a market assessment?

Also referred to as a market evaluation or analysis, a market assessment is a comparative review of sold, expired, and active listings for similar homes in a given area. It’s meant to provide an overview of a neighborhood and of the value of homes within it.

A market assessment is a useful tool for both buyers and sellers. Buyers will have a baseline against which to compare the price of a home they’re interested in, and sellers will gain an idea of what’s a reasonable list price for the current market.

What’s a home appraisal?

A home or real estate appraisal is meant to provide information on the condition and features of a given house. Factors like repairs needed, square footage, number of bedrooms, and so on are taken into account. Home appraisals are valuable to lenders, as they help determine the value of the property.

A home appraisal will typically be required by lenders, but market analyses aren’t. Nevertheless, both will provide home buyers and sellers with valuable information.