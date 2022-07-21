Connect with us

Jenspiration

Marlow Motors 75 Acts of Kindness extends to the House of Hope

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday night was filled with joy at the House of Hope, as Marlow Motors extended one of their 75 Acts of Kindness to the men. Together, a beach BBQ was enjoyed by all, including the neighborhood kitty, Toofless.

Earlier in the week, a Marlow Motors volunteer stopped by the house and picked up about 30 pounds of ground beef to thaw and “patty” for the cookout. Helping the men plan a big meal, thaw meat and grill it up, is an act of kindness in itself. Add a few decorations, fun music and good company, we are talking an awesome evening to remember!

The House of Hope is so thankful to be included in Marlow’s mission this month, “Let’s build a better community together!” All of the residents who were home on Tuesday evening, enjoyed the cheeseburgers and social setting that was created. One man commented, “It was wonderful to be able to sit and have conversation with people.”

Anticipating this cookout, the men at the House of Hope felt inspired to pay it forward by helping to clean up their neighbor’s yard after tenants moved out and left trash behind. How have you been inspired as you learn about the kindness that has been popping more than usual in our community?


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Real Estate and Community News (June/July 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

6 days ago

on

July 15, 2022

By

COMMUNITY NEWS:

House of Hope

  • 2 Rotary Grants Awarded:
    • $1,500 Rotary Club of Front Royal – Computer systems to be installed and built for the men at the House of Hope.
    • $500 Rotary club of Warren County – Graduation Baskets for the men at the House of Hope to include: Air Mattress, Sheets, Pillow, Laundry Basket.
    • As an extra bonus, the following items have been donated by local businesses and individuals:
      Free Scoop of Ice Cream (C&C Frozen Treats), Free Coffee (Daily Grind), 2 Movie Tickets (Royal Cinemas), Free Haircut (Mattie the Barber at Blake & Co), Bracelet (Beth Waller/SPACE & What Matters), Inspirational Cards, Taxi Ride (Front Royal Taxi), Golden Ticket (I Want Candy). Thank you to all of the local businesses who are donating these passes to help brighten the men’s day after graduation!

Humane Society of Warren County

  • Waggin’ for Dragons
    • August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
    • Please join us in supporting three local non profits again this year at the Waggin for Dragons boat race on Saturday, August 6!
    • Fierce competition is shaping up.  Come join in the fun!!  There is space for you to organize your own boat or join one of the existing boats.  You don’t have to be an expert to have a good time.  There is coaching and practice!
    • Do explore teams and donate to your favorite: hswcevents.org/campaign/waggin-for-dragons

REAL ESTATE:

Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022.



In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN  -20.8%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -19.5%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -26%
  4. Average Median Sold  $363,000
  5. Average Days on Market 16

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: June 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2022.

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Together let’s make our community beautiful

Published

1 week ago

on

July 12, 2022

By

The House of Hope is often the recipient of donations and support. On Monday, July 11th, a few of the men and two board members decided to give back to our helpful community by cleaning up trash, mowing, and picking weeds at the house next door.

Together we can improve our community and lift one another! Won’t you consider ways to make your neighbor’s day a little brighter?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Clubs and Community come together to keep our Greenway clean

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 5, 2022

By

What a great morning we shared in Front Royal on Saturday, July 2nd, with like-minded neighbors and friends. All three of our local Rotary clubs came together (Rotary Club of Warren County, Rotary Club of Northern Shenandoah, Rotary Club of Front Royal) to clean up litter along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway joined by like-minded community members, youth, and a special guest from House of Hope – Front Royal, VA.

Dreaming big together as we work to keep our community beautiful! Thank you to everyone who worked hard on this warm Saturday morning.

Jason Wadel, Stephanie Wadel, Cassie Stankiewicz, Peggy Shrimpton, Lori Glascock, Beth Waller, Chad Hrbek, Michael Williams, HOH Harry, Jen Avery, Robert Hupman, Shenandoah Hupman, Michael Whitlow, Cara Brown, Gail Hartman, Gayle Downes.

Robert Humpan and daughter Shenandoah


Jen Avery and House of Hope resident. The House of Hope was awarded 2 grants from Rotary this year. Returning the support today at cleanup project.

Michael Williams, Shenandoah and Robert Humpan, Cara Brown, Gayle Downes

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Rotary Club of Warren County donates baskets to help homeless transition into independent living

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 29, 2022

By

The Rotary Club of Warren County is pleased to award a $500 service project grant to the House of Hope – Front Royal, VA, for 5 graduation baskets. These baskets will include air beds, sheets, pillows and several inspirational cards ready for the gentleman in hopes to make the transition into independent living a little easier.

The inspirational cards will have gift certificates/gifts enclosed from a variety of local businesses including: 1 free scoop of ice cream from C & C Frozen Treats, 2 movie passes from Royal Cinemas, 1 free cup of coffee from Main Street Daily Grind CAFÉ, 1 bracelet “We’re In This Together” from Project: Space/What Matters, 1 free haircut from Mattie the Barber/Blake & Co Hair Spa, 1 Golden Ticket from I Want Candy (for the lucky basket), 1 Pass for in-town cab fare with Front Royal Taxi.

We are hoping these small gifts might help brighten a man’s day once they are on their own! Thank you SO much to this amazing community who has stepped forward to cheer on the men!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Rotary Club of Warren County: Paul Harris Fellow Recognitions

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 29, 2022

By

Congratulations to several Rotary Club of Warren County members on their Paul Harris Fellow Recognition this month.

ELLEN ADERS – Ellen has been a very active member this whole year. A driving force behind pulling club members together for breakfast meetings at Mom’s Kitchen before we began gathering in person again. Always ready to participate in service projects and ready to tackle challenges. She has served the club as Secretary this year. This recognition is also for her hard work organizing the children’s toy drive for Kentucky families who suffered tornado devastation this December. And amazing work gathering sponsorships for the Ride with Rotary.

ROBERT HUPMAN +4 – Robert Hupman is a dedicated club member who participates in service projects…with a favorite passion for cleaning up our environment! Shenandoah River clean up projects are top of his list. Robert was also the mastermind behind the spontaneous trip to Kentucky for Christmas toy distribution. He hopped in his truck with friend TJ to bring toys and gift cards to children for Christmas! Robert built the shower trailer for the homeless this winter. He has a “can do” attitude and really cares about Warren County.

JEN AVERY +1 – Jen has worked as PR Chair ever since joining the club almost 3 years ago. She also helped with the Project: Christmas in Kentucky with Ellen, Robert, and Kahle. She helps with most of the social media posts (including this one…LOL), created LinkedIn account, and creates custom videos for the club.


MICHELLE SMELTZER – Michelle managed our Club Service Projects Chair this year when the need emerged. She is connected to our community in so many ways that she is able to bring community needs to the table easily within the club. Michelle and Robert worked on the Thermal Shelter shower trailer this year and has managed several drives for the homeless and those in need. She always has a positive attitude and a smile even when going gets tough!

DAVE HARDY +8 – At this point he and his wife Carol are Major Donors!!! This year Dave spent endless hours organizing the inaugural Ride with Rotary to benefit Cars Changing Lives and Reaching Out Now. Dave strategically planned every detail of the event, above and beyond what the club could have imagined. We are so grateful for his work on this very successful fundraiser.

HANK ECTON +2 – Hank has won numerous awards for his glorious newsletter. Packed with every detail you could ask for, Hank has set the standards on what a club’s newsletter could/should look like! We are all thankful for Hank and his years of dedication!!

*The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Royal Shenandoah Greenway Rotary Cleanup Day – come join us!

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 28, 2022

By

Royal Shenandoah Greenway Trail is one of our community’s natural treasures. Let’s keep it clean! You are invited to come out on July 2nd to help pick up litter with local Rotary clubs. We all need to work together to keep our town litter-free for us all to enjoy!

We will be meeting in the parking lot of PaveMint Smokin’ Taphouse off of Commerce Ave. Bring gloves, trash bag, and a little extra energy as we set out on a trash collecting mission! Work side-by-side with like minded community members. Bring your children to help! It’s a great experience to encourage our youth to get involved and take ownership in our town and keeping it beautiful.

For more information, call Jennifer Avery at 540-683-0790, or email jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

ALL ARE WELCOME — LET’S MAKE A DIFFERENCE TOGETHER

Front Royal Virginia

  • 9am Meet at Pavemint Smokin’ Taphouse
  • Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Event link: Facebook

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
84°
Sunny
6:04 am8:33 pm EDT
Feels like: 93°F
Wind: 5mph SW
Humidity: 69%
Pressure: 29.73"Hg
UV index: 5
FriSatSun
93/68°F
95/70°F
97/73°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
21
Thu
8:00 pm Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Jul 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Relay For Life of Front Royal, Warren @ ONLINE
Ask your team to gather together on this evening to Relay Celebrate Survivors! We will be holding a virtual Relay For Life event. A link will be sent in an email. Please register: www.relayforlife.org/warrenva Registered[...]
Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]
Jul
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
28
Thu
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 28 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
29
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 29 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 29 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
Jul
30
Sat
7:30 pm Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Joseph and the Amazing Technicol... @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 30 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat @ New Hope Bible Church
St. John’s Drama lights up the stage this summer with their energetic performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Told entirely through song,[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Aug
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]