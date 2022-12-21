Martha Ann Bice (1944 – 2022)

James Edwin Kenney Jr., 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 11, 2022.

Jim was born in Front Royal, VA, on December 27, 1945, to James Edwin Kenney and Eva Oden Kenney.

He was a 1965 graduate of Warren County High School. He married Jane Laura Atkins on July 24, 1965, and soon after shipped out for Navy Recruit Training in August 1966. Jim served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1966 through 1970. While in the military, he was stationed in Charleston, DaNang, Vietnam, and served on the USS Coral Sea. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Front Royal, where he worked for several years for McDaniel Jewelers. Later he worked for Southland Life Insurance before establishing his own agency, Jim Kenney Insurance, which he successfully operated for over 30 years.

Always civic-minded, Jim served the Warren County community by volunteering with the Jaycees, the Lions, the Elks, and the Front Royal Little League, among others. He was also a faithful and dedicated member of Riverton United Methodist Church, spending countless hours on committees, serving as a lay leader, and being an active member of the United Methodist Men.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Doris Ann Kenney.

He is survived by his adoring family; his devoted wife, Jane Atkins Kenney, his loving son, James E. Kenney III; daughter-in-law, Mary Miller Kenney; and his two beloved grandchildren, Jordan and Madelyn Kenney. Jim was a kind and gentle man of faith who smiled broadly, laughed often and loved deeply.

Please join us on Friday, December 16, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home as we celebrate and give thanks for a well-lived life. Visitation will be held before the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, for Parkinson’s Research (www.brainsupportnetwork.org).