Martial arts and combat sports: 3 tips to prevent muscle injuries

Martial arts and combat sports like karate, jiu-jitsu, taekwondo, judo, boxing, and wrestling put a lot of stress on your body. Here are some tips that can help you avoid muscle strains, pulls, and tears.

1. Warm up first

It’s important to warm up your muscles before engaging in any type of sport or exercise. In particular, it’s essential to stretch your knees, ankles, and elbows to prevent muscle tears.

2. Know your limits

If you train beyond your limits, you’re far more likely to get injured. It’s best to avoid overexerting yourself with training sessions that are too long or close together. Your body needs time to rest and recover.

3. Follow a realistic program

Your training program should match your fitness level and experience. It’s also important to choose a sparring partner that’s at your level.

If you need help creating a safe and effective training program, be sure to work with a professional coach or fitness instructor.