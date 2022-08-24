Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppy seed” “Grand Dad” Heath (1938 – 20220

Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppyseed” “Grand Dad” Heath, 84, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home.

A graveside service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at noon at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating.

Mr. Heath was born in Northern Virginia on February 25, 1938, to the late Roland Heath and Catherine Morris Kearns. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Philyaw, stepfather, George Kearns, and brother, Jimmy Heath. He was baptized at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrenton. He enjoyed working on cars and watching sports, especially baseball. He was an animal lover.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol Heath of Warrenton; son, Chris Heath of Leesburg, Virginia; three daughters, Cathy Heath Pierce of Warrenton, Laura Heath Fox of Purgitsville, West Virginia, and Cindy Caldwell of Ashburn, Virginia; sister, Barbara Shenton of Sterling, Virginia; eleven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, 9350 Rogues Rd, Midland, VA 22728, or to a Humane Society of one’s choice.