Obituaries
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppy seed” “Grand Dad” Heath (1938 – 20220
Marvin Edward “Buddy” “Poppyseed” “Grand Dad” Heath, 84, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at noon at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, Virginia, with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating.
Mr. Heath was born in Northern Virginia on February 25, 1938, to the late Roland Heath and Catherine Morris Kearns. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Philyaw, stepfather, George Kearns, and brother, Jimmy Heath. He was baptized at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrenton. He enjoyed working on cars and watching sports, especially baseball. He was an animal lover.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol Heath of Warrenton; son, Chris Heath of Leesburg, Virginia; three daughters, Cathy Heath Pierce of Warrenton, Laura Heath Fox of Purgitsville, West Virginia, and Cindy Caldwell of Ashburn, Virginia; sister, Barbara Shenton of Sterling, Virginia; eleven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, 9350 Rogues Rd, Midland, VA 22728, or to a Humane Society of one’s choice.
David Edward James (1939 – 2022)
David Edward James, 83, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Bruce Beeler officiating.
David was born August 10, 1939, in Culpeper, Virginia, the late Norvel and Mary James’ son.
He graduated from Culpeper High School Class of 1957, worked at Kroger in Charlottesville for many years, R.C. Cola in Culpeper, and retired from VDOT after 16 years in 2001. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. David was a fan of the Washington Nationals and the Washington Commanders. He enjoyed quiet time at home, working on crossword puzzles, reading his bible, and thanking God for his many blessings. He was a member of the Amissville Baptist Church.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 56 years, Joyce; one son, Gary James; three grandchildren, Matthew, Aaron, and Amber; four sisters, Helen (Alan) of Charlottesville, Agnes (J.B.) of Charlottesville, Mary Ann (Mike) of Fredericksburg and Thelma of Charlottesville; three brothers, Donald (Eleanor) of Culpeper, William (Sue) of Richardsville and John (Dugg) of Earlysville.
David was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Julian James, Wilbur James, and Elmer James; and one sister, Elizabeth Suter.
Abner Jessie Figgins, Jr. (1956 – 2022)
Abner Jessie Figgins, Jr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Services will be held at a later date.
Abner was born October 29, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Abner Jessie Figgins, Sr., and Bernice Elizabeth Tatters Figgins.
He retired after many dedicated years from Randolph Macon Academy.
Surviving are two sons, Justin M. Figgins of Front Royal and Jesse L. Figgins of Winchester; Russell Figgins and Alan Figgins, both of Front Royal; step-brother, John Galloway; and two sisters, Judy Thompson and Sharon Manuel, both of Front Royal.
Raymond Ray Warden (1949 – 2022)
Raymond Ray Warden, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
Raymond was born on December 7, 1949, in Giles County, Virginia, to the late George B. and Edna Violet Warden. His siblings, Curtis Warden, Eloise Donnie Webb, and Billy Warden preceded him in death.
Surviving Raymond is his loving daughters, Loretta Barbardo (Cosmo) and Sheena Donovan (Lindsay Haley); his sisters, Barbara Kay Utterback, Beatrice Irwin, and Marie Renshaw; his grandchildren, Desirae Edwards (Matthew), Thomas Munda (Leighana Zuber), and Hunter Jenkins; his multiple great-grandchildren; his former wife of many years, Debra Dunlap; his dog, Bo; and numerous extended family members.
Dr. James (Jim) M. Kane (1935 – 2022)
Dr. James (Jim) M. Kane, 86, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Lavender Hills Nursing Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal, with a date and time still to be determined.
Dr. Kane was born on October 7, 1935, in Ontonagon, Michigan, to the late Martin and Ina (Muljo) Kane. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Kane, and his brother, Patrick Kane. He was a professor of biology at Northern Michigan University, University of Wisconsin, and Muskegon Community College. During his academic career, he published many scientific papers and wrote several books: Growing Up Yooper, The Fabulous Hexagenia, Kasey Hartz Poetry, Biography, and Fly Fishing Patterns of Yellowstone. His hobbies included Trout Unlimited, Lions Club, gardening, woodworking, and trout fishing.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Jane A. Kane of Linden, VA; four daughters, Margaret Boguski (Chris deceased) of Green Bay, WI, Lauri Ailey (David) of Sussex, WI, Robin Hackbarth (Blaine) of South Milwaukee, WI and Heather Seubert (Greg) of Triangle, VA; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Shenandoah National Park or Hospice.
Cecil “Rocky” Byers Shelton (1932 – 2022)
Cecil “Rocky” Byers Shelton, 89, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Birmingham Green Nursing Home in Manassas, Virginia.
A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Pkwy SE, Leesburg, Virginia.
Mr. Shelton was born on October 9, 1932, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Burl and Lesta Shelton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Steele Shelton; two daughters, Susan Sayers and Judith Rue; grandson, Thomas Sikes; brother, Wesley Shelton, and four sisters, Mae, Betty, Lena, and Ada. He was a member of the American Legion and was the owner of CBS Associates Land Surveyor. He was an Avid Gardener and a US Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his son, Rocke Shelton (Cathy); two daughters, Christine Berkebile and Leslie Stewart (Christopher); son-in-law, Tom Sayers; 15 grandchildren, Gary, Cecilia, Jakob, Cole, Christian, Rose, Angel, Rebecca, Michael, Nathan, Spencer, Stephanie, Allison, Tommy and Jessica, and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
Deanne Kirkpatrick-McVey (1962 – 2022)
Deanne Kirkpatrick-McVey was born on January 17, 1962, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Deceased August 15, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia.
Deanne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest and gave her heart to the world. Her smile would light up a room, and her heart radiated to all those around her. She loved being surrounded by nature, especially on the water, and adored her critters; her dogs and kitties were everything to her. She cherished her time cooking and having a good bottle of wine while engaging in witty conversation with her husband. Above all, she never lost her faith and held God as a priority in her life and work.
Survived by her husband, Ross McVey; sons, David Lotts, Marc Iverson, Stewart McVey, Ian McVey, and Thomas Straight; 6 grandchildren, Caleb, Maddie, and Luis, Jade, Jeselle, and Marcus and brothers, Joe and Steve Kirkpatrick. Deanne was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, and Sister.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.