Marvin Pence (1950 – 2021)

Marvin Pence, 71, of Browntown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home after a two-year battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will be private at the family cemetery in Browntown.

Marvin was born on April 6, 1950, in Browntown to the late W.J. and Inge Pence. He worked in construction for 50 years and retired from Kirlin Design in Rockville, Maryland after 35 years. He was a life member of Steamfitters Local 602. He loved farming and being on a John Deere Tractor making hay. He enjoyed going to Virginia Tech for the past 20 years to the Hokie Harvest Sale and always bringing home some more cows or bulls.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Diane Pence; daughter, Dr. Kristen Pence, and her husband Josh Bowie; granddaughter, Tallulah Bowie and many cousins.

Pallbearers will be Mike Reardon, Doug Boyd, Clyde Heston, Rick Mathews, Wayne Woolf, and Sam Harrison.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Road, Browntown, Virginia 22610.