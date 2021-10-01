Mary Alice Jean Goldsmith (1950 – 2021)

Mary Alice Jean Goldsmith, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Father Joseph Goldsmith officiating.

Mary Alice was born on January 18, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Charles and Mary Rita Anderson Grunenwald. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Grunenwald; sister, Mary Anne Grunenwald; sister-in-law, Sue Grunenwald and mother-in-law, Thysla Maria Sanchiz.

Mary Alice was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church a participated in numerous ministries. She was a beloved and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose primary joy was sharing her faith with everyone she met.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Rafael Goldsmith; two sons, Christopher Goldsmith (Kim) and Father Joseph Goldsmith; three daughters, Anne Knowles (Daniel), Rebecca Webb (Craig), and Rosemary Cordonnier (Joshua); two sisters, Mary Joan Grunenwald and Mary Rita Clemente (Don); three brothers, Charles Grunenwald (Barbara), David Grunenwald and Mark Grunenwald (Marnie); 17 grandchildren who will remember her cousin’s camps, Angelica, Grace, Gabriella, Kateri, Joshua, Elijah, Isaiah, Amelia, Isabelle, Finnegan, Felicity, Virginia, Evelyn, Jack, Anna, Jonah, and Camille; close friend, Bridget Torres and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at the Church. The family requests that masks are worn and social distancing observed while greeting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.