Obituaries
Mary Alice Jean Goldsmith (1950 – 2021)
Mary Alice Jean Goldsmith, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Father Joseph Goldsmith officiating.
Mary Alice was born on January 18, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Charles and Mary Rita Anderson Grunenwald. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Grunenwald; sister, Mary Anne Grunenwald; sister-in-law, Sue Grunenwald and mother-in-law, Thysla Maria Sanchiz.
Mary Alice was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church a participated in numerous ministries. She was a beloved and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend whose primary joy was sharing her faith with everyone she met.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Rafael Goldsmith; two sons, Christopher Goldsmith (Kim) and Father Joseph Goldsmith; three daughters, Anne Knowles (Daniel), Rebecca Webb (Craig), and Rosemary Cordonnier (Joshua); two sisters, Mary Joan Grunenwald and Mary Rita Clemente (Don); three brothers, Charles Grunenwald (Barbara), David Grunenwald and Mark Grunenwald (Marnie); 17 grandchildren who will remember her cousin’s camps, Angelica, Grace, Gabriella, Kateri, Joshua, Elijah, Isaiah, Amelia, Isabelle, Finnegan, Felicity, Virginia, Evelyn, Jack, Anna, Jonah, and Camille; close friend, Bridget Torres and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at the Church. The family requests that masks are worn and social distancing observed while greeting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
David “Dave” Lee Greth (1964 – 2021)
David “Dave” Lee Greth, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dave was born on November 11, 1964, in Fort Gordon, Georgia to the late Thomas Greth and Linda Machemer Greth.
He was an Information Technology Specialist with Prince William County Schools but was so much more than that to the staff at Brentsville High School, where he worked for more than 15 years. There is not a soul who did not know who he was, did not spend time shooting the breeze with him, and did not know that they had to fill out a “work order” in order to get IT help. He served in the United States Army for 8 years and was honorable discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the Harley Owner’s Group (HOG) in Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Greth, and his brother-in-law, Jimmy Haynes.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Greth; his wife of 14 years (together for the last 20 years), Karen Greth; daughter, Stephanie Greth; stepdaughter, Maggie Choma (Mike); sister, Barbara Rice (Ben); niece, Sara Haynes; and grandson, Nathan Choma. All of whom wish they could ask one more time, “May I rise?” or hear that they may refer to him as “high, lord, king, god, and/or emperor.”
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Administration at https://www.va.gov/ogc/giftsova.asp.
Kathleen “Kathy” Ruth (McGillen) Jacob (1965 – 2021)
Kathleen “Kathy” Ruth (McGillen) Jacob was born on January 29, 1965, in Detroit, Michigan. She went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia from complications of Covid.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, with Pastor Bobby Stepp officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 9 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Kathy was a graduate of Bad Axe High School and Central Michigan University. At both High School and college levels, Kathy was active in both marching band and choir and had the honor of being chosen to spend a summer traveling and performing at various places throughout Scandinavia with the Blue Lakes Fine Arts Band.
Kathy began her teaching career at Calvary Christian School in Forrest City, Arkansas. She then received her Master’s in Elementary Education from Grace Theological Seminary in Indiana. After 5 years in Forrest City, she relocated to Girard, Pennsylvania to serve as Director of Elementary Education at Girard Alliance Christian Academy.
In 1998 she married her bashert, Neal Jacob at Girard Alliance Church, Girard, Pennsylvania. In 2000 the couple relocated to Front Royal Virginia. Kathy was a stay-at-home mom for a few years before returning to work as a Youth Services Assistant at Samuels Public Library while also homeschooling her 3 children
.
Kathy was an avid reader. She and Neal served on the Upper Blue Ridge YoungLife committee. But most importantly she was her kids’ biggest fan when The Flames were competing.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Neal H Jacob, and her beloved children Nathanael, Charis, and Ariel, all of Front Royal, Mother Leah McGillen and sisters Kimberley Karl and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Welther all of Bad Axe, Michigan, nieces Haley (Eric) Clouse of Gagetown, Michigan, Lyn Hummel of Warren, Michigan, Ammie Karl, and Rebecca Welther both of Bad Axe, nephews Daniel (Alice) McGillen of Brownsburg, Indiana and Glen (Krista) McGillen of Indianapolis, Indiana as well as several great-nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her father James B. McGillen, brother David M. McGillen, sister Theresa M. McGillen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Life – Upper Blue Ridge https://ubr.younglife.org/ or to the family. Also, consider looking for an opportunity to donate a book in her name.
William “Bill” Roberts Jr. (1966 – 2021)
William “Bill” Roberts Jr., 55, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A homegoing service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Bill was born on September 6, 1966, in Marion, Virginia to the late William Roberts Sr. and Betty Lomans Roberts. He attended school in Front Royal and graduated from Warren County High School class of 1984. He was previously employed by Cox Cable for 26 years and was a faithful member of Embassy Deliverance and Worship Center in Front Royal.
Surviving along with his mother are his wife, Nicole Roberts; son, William “Trey” Roberts III; daughter, Soleil Roberts; adopted step son, D’Andre Lawrence; sister, Vanessa Cobbs (Eric); sister-in-law, Shannon Roman (Ricardo); nephew, Xavier; nieces, Tiana, Zaporrah, Ramiah and Satoryah; mother-in-law, Betty Lawrence; grandchildren, Oaklen, Nolan, Arlo and many cousins who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please remember to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Simon Jefferson Funk, Sr. (1952 – 2021)
Simon Jefferson Funk, Sr. 69, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Funk was born February 14, 1952, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Albert and Marjorie Irene Rosenberry Funk. He was a tree worker by trade.
Surviving is his fiancée Beverly LaFuentes of Woodstock; three sons, Joshua Johnson of St. Augustine, Florida, Nathan Funk of West Virginia and Matthew Funk of Virginia; one sister, Ellie Figgins of Front Royal; and four grandchildren.
Joseph Fred “Domino Joe” Hesson (1932 – 2021)
Joseph Fred “Domino Joe” Hesson, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, was called to heaven Monday, September 20, 2021, from the Winchester Medical Center by his wife of 69 years, Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson, who passed away September 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Joe was born February 4, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph Thomas and Henrietta Katherine Sheppard Hesson.
Joe worked for Cornwell’s Television Repair shop in Winchester and Independent in Front Royal, where he was well known for many years as the “TV Repairman”. Following his retirement from television repair, he became delivery personnel, where you would see him scooting around in his little red car and then by a little yellow car, and was well known in Front Royal as “Domino Joe”.
Joe always brought a smile to everyone’s face and had a way of brightening up your day.
He was a long-time member of Front Royal Baptist Temple. He will be greatly missed by his family, this community, and many friends.
Surviving is three sons, Joseph E. Hesson of Front Royal, Rick Hesson and wife Gale of Middletown, and Scott Bradley Hesson and significant Stephanie Vaught Bryant of Front Royal; two daughters, Vicki L. Hesson Brooks and husband Larry of Bentonville and Kelli B. Hesson-Frazier and husband Mike of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; and two brothers, Ed Hesson and Jack Hesson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Colleen Elizabeth Hesson (1932 – 2021)
Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, just two days before her beloved Joe Hesson of 69 years was called to be by her side in heaven.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Colleen was born December 19, 1932, in Woodrow, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Elizabeth Whitacre Hook. Colleen was a long-time member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple and an upstanding member of the Delta Rho Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was married to Joseph Fred Hesson who followed her in death on September 20, 2021.
Surviving is three sons, Joseph E. Hesson of Front Royal, Rick Hesson and wife Gale of Middletown, and Scott Bradley Hesson and his significate other Stephanie Vaught Bryant of Front Royal; two daughters, Vicki L. Hesson Brooks and husband Larry of Bentonville and Kelli B. Hesson-Frazier and husband Mike of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gene Hook and Roland Hook.
Memorial contributions may be made in Colleen’s name to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
