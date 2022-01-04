Obituaries
Mary Ann Carroll (1930 – 2021)
Mary Ann Carroll, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Haymarket, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Carroll was born on April 9, 1930, in Rushville, Indiana to the late Raymond and Ethel Benning. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Timothy Carroll, and three siblings, Margaret “Boggy”, Joseph “Joe”, and James “Jim”.
Survivors include her children, Jodi Eanes and her husband Roger of Haymarket, Maureen Clemons and her husband Tim of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Steven Carroll and his wife Brenda of Tazwell, Tennessee and Scott Carroll and his wife Melissa of Fredericksburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mary worked in banking in Fairfax, Virginia. When she retired she was active in the Valley Ladies where she developed close friendships while they worked to preserve wildlife. She also participated in events to keep the environment clean.
The family requests all attendees to wear masks.
Noah Iden Carroll, Sr (1932 – 2021)
Noah Iden Carroll, Sr, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away at his home on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Noah was born May 6, 1932, in Boyce Virginia to the late Noah Lee and Lena Locke Carroll.
On October 5, 1953, he married Elsie “Ginger” Welsh. Their life was closer than ever after 68 years together.
Noah was a truck driver that retired from Consolidated Freightways in 1986 after 32 years of service. After retirement from trucking, he continued working with his most recent employment at the Warren County (Refuse Collection Center and Disposal) until he was 89. He was a lifetime automotive mechanic as well as a lifetime member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829, having been awarded in 2021 for over 50 years of membership. His grandchildren loved, respected, and cherished him and as one of them stated, “He lived the best life of all of us, made us realize that mankind’s role on this earth is that of a caretaker. He was a master at that and the best at all he did”
Along with his wife Ginger, he is survived by four children, Diane Morris, Lorie Showalter, Noreen Cox & Noah Carroll, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Amber, Shanna, Rachel, Jared, Rocky, Michael, Jacob, Megan; nine great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Lucia, Noah, Drew, Chelsea, Alyssa, Oliver, Hannah, Molly; and one great, great-grandchild, Ezra. One brother, Richard Carroll.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Sherry Carroll Wallace, his brothers, Buddy Carroll, Ray Carroll, Gerald Carroll, his sisters, Gladys Fletcher, and Margaret Giles.
A private memorial service of family members will be held at his home.
Wilbert Lee Jones (1940 – 2021)
Wilbert Lee Jones, 81, of Browntown, Virginia passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born on December 9, 1940, in Browntown to Frank Gideon Jones Sr. and Sadie Clatterbuck Jones. He started working at Yeonas Company at the age of 18. He retired as a construction superintendent with Richmond American Homes in 2007.
Surviving Wilbert is his loving wife of 58 years, Beverly Robinson Jones; his children, Kelly Middleton and husband Randy of Front Royal, Toni Cooper and husband R.J. of Browntown, Mindi Reil and Companion Frank White of Browntown, and Nathan Jones and wife Brandon of Front Royal; six grandchildren, Whitney Grim, Shawn Cooper (Lindsay), Ryan Reil, Hannah Reil, Brody Jones and Lily- Cate Jones; and 5 great-grandchildren, Lexie, Tristan, and Peyton Cooper, and Kenni and Kyler Turner.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Frank Jones Jr. and Andrew Jones; his sister, Arlene Chappell; and sons-in-law, Anthony Reil and Ray Grim Jr.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cool Spring Church of God 3705 Gooney Manor Loop Browntown, Virginia 22610.
Jacob “Jake” Daniel Weller (1988 – 2021)
Jacob “Jake” Daniel Weller, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 31st, 2021 at his parent’s home in Front Royal, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA. Burial will take place at a later date at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Modesto, Illinois.
Jake was born on August 27, 1988, in Falls Church, Virginia to Dennis and Deborah Weller. Surviving along with his parents are his grandmother, Marjorie Weller; two brothers, Zachary Weller and Matthew Weller (Rachel); two nieces, Charlotte and Caitlin Weller; nephew, Aiden Weller, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jacob’s gift to the world was his exceptional thoughtfulness for others. He had the ability to express unconditional love and unwavering loyalty toward his family and friends. His kindness, stoicism, and a lovely sense of humor captured the admiration of all around him.
Wherever life took Jake around the world, he developed deep friendships. He spent his toddler years in Pakistan and Kenya. He created life-lasting connections with schoolmates through middle school in Virginia, high school buddies in Ghana, and college friends from Utah. He finally settled in Greensboro, North Carolina where he worked in Logistics at Syngenta Crop Protection. The hub and spoke culture Jake had created there with a variety of friends had become like family.
Jake loved the diversity of life. He enjoyed a collection of hobbies from snowboarding, piano, rugby, golf, hiking, traveling the world, and so much more. He was an animal lover – especially good with dogs and held a natural connection with nature, loving to do just about anything outdoors. His experiences living and traveling abroad instilled in him a global perspective that valued all cultures and was inclusive of all walks of life. Always willing to engage others for a good time, Jake would be the one who would rally a group of friends for a game of pool or poker and be sure to always have his favorite music playing in the background. He took tremendous pride in his abilities and craftsmanship on home renovations, always willing to share his skills on others’ projects.
He was a second father figure to his two nieces who lived in the same household in the last years of his life. His closeness and deep connection with his family were unwavering, and his bond with friends was unbreakable. He will be loved, celebrated, and dearly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to United Way-Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Evelyn Marie Vaughan Burke (1937 – 2021)
Evelyn Marie Vaughan Burke, 84, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held for Evelyn at 11 A.M. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Willis Chapel Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on January 9, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Evelyn was born on May 21, 1937, in Middletown, Virginia to the late James Hensel and Sarah Vaughan.
Surviving Evelyn is her children, Judith M. Wilder (HaJo) of St. Johnsbury, V.T., Kimberley B. Nicholson of Huntly, V.A. (Ronnie) of Chester Gap, V.A., Melanie B. Turpin (Rick) of Rustburg, V.A., D. Carol Miller (Sonny) of Markham, V.A. and James “Jay” W. Burke II (Jennifer) of Aylett, V.A.; her grandchildren, Stephen, Jodi, Jeremy, Ben, McKayla, Lee, Matthew, Denver, Dakota, Trey and Landon; and numerous great-grandchildren. All were loved greatly and were the joy of Evelyn’s life.
Evelyn was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church. She worked for Aileen Sports Wear Inc. for eight years in Flint Hill, V.A., was a caregiver in Rappahannock Co. for four years, worked for Lillian’s Sports Wear part-time for five years in Front Royal, worked at Jackson furniture Co. for 20 years in Front Royal, and worked as a cafeteria worker in Warren Co. High School for one year.
Pallbearers are Ben Turpin, Lee Nicholson, Matthew Nicholson, Landon Burke, Trey Burke, Denver Luttrell, and Dakota Luttrell
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester Gap Baptist Church.
Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Andrews (1958 – 2021)
Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Andrews, 63, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Andrews was born on October 19, 1958, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Donald Andrews and Helen Knight Bolden. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Donald “Joe” Andrews Jr., Dennis Andrews, and Jody Andrews. He owned and operated Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning for over 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lorrie Andrews, and two sons, Michael Wayne Andrews and Matthew Robert Andrews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Charles Archibald Earley Sr. (1929 – 2021)
Charles Archibald Earley Sr., 92, of Front Royal, passed away on December 28, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Keith Warren officiating.
Charles was born in Orono ME on May 20, 1929, son of the late Archibald and Vivian Earley. He served in the United States Navy, worked for the Great Northern Paper Co. in Millinocket ME, the US Naval Department in Washington DC, owned and operated Nu-Look One Hour Cleaners in Front Royal VA, and retired from Warren County Public Schools.
He is survived by his wife Avis, children Charles Jr. (Sue), Julie Curry (James), Randall (Katherine), Carrie Clegg, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a brother Reggie (Maggie) ME, and a sister Judy Tate (Ray) FL. He was predeceased by his son Scott, a brother Jimmy Earley, a sister Carlista Earley Paine and foster son Larry Lauder.
Pallbearers will be Randall Earley Jr., Chuckie Earley, Shane Strawderman, Brian Shollenberger, Luke Shollenberger, and Mark Ekholm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.