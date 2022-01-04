Mary Ann Carroll (1930 – 2021)

Mary Ann Carroll, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Haymarket, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.

Mrs. Carroll was born on April 9, 1930, in Rushville, Indiana to the late Raymond and Ethel Benning. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Timothy Carroll, and three siblings, Margaret “Boggy”, Joseph “Joe”, and James “Jim”.

Survivors include her children, Jodi Eanes and her husband Roger of Haymarket, Maureen Clemons and her husband Tim of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Steven Carroll and his wife Brenda of Tazwell, Tennessee and Scott Carroll and his wife Melissa of Fredericksburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mary worked in banking in Fairfax, Virginia. When she retired she was active in the Valley Ladies where she developed close friendships while they worked to preserve wildlife. She also participated in events to keep the environment clean.

The family requests all attendees to wear masks.