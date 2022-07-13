Obituaries
Mary “Betty” Loretta Weatherholt Rowzie (1940 – 2022)
Mary “Betty” Loretta Weatherholt Rowzie, 81, of Front Royal Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A Funeral Service will be held for Betty on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene. There will be a visitation hour from 10:oo to 11:00 a.m. and the service will start immediately after. Following all services, the burial will take place at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Betty was born on August 11, 1940, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Mr. Clarence William Weatherholt and Lula Betty Wines Kidwell. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence “Boy” Weatherholt and James Weatherholt, and her sisters, Margaret Foster and Helen Weatherholt.
Surviving Betty is her loving son, Robert Grimsley Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Marci Grimsley; her siblings, Roger Weatherholt, Ronnie Weatherholt, Barbara McGuinness, Dot Funk, and Elsie Howell, her grandchildren, Thomas Grimsley (Grace), and Tyler Grimsley; her great-grandson, Houston Grimsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was a strong independent mother who, alongside her mother, Lula Weatherholt, took great care of her son, and has always had a strong work ethic. She worked in health care and for many years she worked at the Front Royal Nursing Home. She also obtained her CNA while working in health care. She was a devout member of the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene and was heavily involved in the church.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Grimsley, Tyler Grimsley, Irvine Grant, Dominic Guizar, Trent Dickey, and Austin Dickey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/
Obituaries
Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Bennett (1967 – 2022)
Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Bennett, 54, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Charles Henry officiating.
Becky was born on September 19, 1967, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Aubrey “Buck” and Barbara Henry Bennett. She was a member of Dynamic Life Ministries.
Survivors include her daughter, Tiffany Bennett (Aaron Carroll) of Front Royal, and five grandchildren, Adalynn Carroll, Anastasia Carroll, Aubrey Carroll, Caiden Carroll, and Amiyah Carroll.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home for assistance with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Gladys Edwards Simpson (1947 – 2022)
Gladys Edwards Simpson, 75, of Magnolia, Delaware, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Simpson was born May 1, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Martin “Reds” and Fannie Robinson Edwards.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Robert S. Simpson; two daughters, Kimberly L. Scarbro (Chris Lennon) and Michelle Ashton; granddaughter, Amanda Alger (PJ Garhart); and niece, Belinda Rentfrow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 8 siblings.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 19 from 1:00 to -2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Clara Ann Cole (1945 – 2022)
A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Clara Ann Cole, passed away at her home surrounded by family in Stephens City.
Clara Ann is best remembered as the “neighborhood mom”, a fountain of knowledge, a family historian, and the caretaker of important records. She was a joyous communicator and loved keeping in touch with everyone.
She spent most of her days scrapbooking, loving her cats, catching up with friends and family sharing stories, be it current events or reminiscing the past, watching old movies, and enjoying vanilla shakes with her cousin Darrell McDonald.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. May she rest easy in the arms of the Lord until we meet again in Heaven.
Pre-deceased by her parents Frank and Clara Dotson and survived by her daughters Rachel and Becky, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Candace, Frankie, Robert, Joey, Elias, and Thatcher. Son-in-law and grandson-in-law Walter, Matt, and Colton.
Obituaries
Aubrey Lee “Buddy” Ruffner (1950 – 2022)
Aubrey Lee “Buddy” Ruffner, 72, of Haymarket, Virginia passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
A funeral service will be held for Buddy at Maddox Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11 A.M. with Sammy Campbell officiating. Friends are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Buddy was born on March 17, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Aubrey and Veronica Ruffner. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lori Householder.
Surviving Buddy is his loving wife of 49 years, Vanna Ruffner; his two sons, Sean Andrew Ruffner (Van) and Scott Michael Ruffner (Jackie); his brother, Alan Moses Ruffner (Barbara); his grandchildren, Emory, Corinne, and Lennon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Sean Ruffner, Scott Ruffner, Ron Glaser, Mark Yawornicky, Alan Ruffner, Tony Cirollo, Bill Litchfield, and Frank Brugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Leukemia for children at https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/
Obituaries
Lawrence Joseph Appleton (1944 – 2022)
Lawrence Joseph Appleton, 77, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lawrence was born on November 23, 1944, in Michigan to the late Leo Appleton and Dorothy Turner. He was also preceded by his brother, Robert Appleton.
Surviving Lawrence is his sons, Robert Thomas (Toni) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Franz Schleiff also of Front Royal; his brother, David Turner of Florida; and his sister, Barbara Chappola of Mississippi.
Lawrence’s favorite hobby was watching the science channel, and he was very interested in the black-footed ferret and getting them reintroduced to the wild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made
Obituaries
Dr. David Carter Blanton (1954 – 2022)
Dr. David Carter Blanton, 68, of Front Royal, VA died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center due to respiratory complications.
David was born on January 13, 1954, in Winchester, the son of the late William Douglas and Louie Eldonia Morris Blanton.
Surviving is a daughter, Kirsten Blanton of Gainesville, and a brother, Gray Blanton of Front Royal. He is also survived by three nephews, Chris Peterson, Alex Blanton, and Devin Blanton, and their families.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Douglas Blanton, Jr., and a sister, Cherry Blanton Peterson. David was also predeceased by his beloved Chihuahua, Tiger, by 12 hours. They will be interred together.
David graduated from Warren County High School in 1972 and then attended Randolph-Macon College. He completed his DDS degree in 1979 from the VCU-MCV School of Dentistry. He returned to Front Royal to open his own dental practice where he worked until his retirement in 2010.
As long as David’s health allowed he was an active member of Riverton United Methodist Church. He was the audio/visual technician for services as well as a participant in church grounds maintenance. Pastor Roberson said it was accurate to say he was Chief Sausage Gravy Preparer for church fundraising breakfasts. David was also an Officer of Elections in Front Royal.
The Blanton family owned Redskin season tickets for 30 years and David was an avid fan. He attended 1984, 1988, and 1992 Super Bowls.
There will be a memorial service for David on Friday, July 29th at Riverton United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Marc Roberson at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will be immediately following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.