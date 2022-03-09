Mary Catherine Ramey (1931 – 2022)

Mary Catherine Ramey, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fox Trail Senior Living.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Family and friends may also visit that morning from 10 to 11 AM.

Ms. Ramey was born on July 1, 1931, in Front Royal to the late William and Annie Corder Ramey. She was preceded in death by six siblings, William Clifford Ramey, Evelyn Virginia Grove, Gladys Mae Henry, Giles Edward Ramey, Randolph Ernest Ramey, and Alice Louise Henry. She was also preceded in death by her long-time and very dear best friend, Helen Ferris. Mary Catherine and Helen enjoyed many wonderful years that included frequent trips to Atlantic City and countless hours fishing and relaxing along the Potomac River on their dock in Cobb Island, Maryland.

She was formerly a bookkeeper for Stafford Lincoln Ford, a member of First Baptist Church Front Royal, and a 1949 graduate of Warren County High School.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Mary Catherine.