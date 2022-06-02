Mary Elizabeth Farris Morrison (1940 – 2022)

Mary Elizabeth Farris Morrison, of Bentonville, Virginia was a beloved grandmother, wife, and educator during her incredible 81 years of life. Mary passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 at Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, VA.

Mary’s family will receive guests at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, where friends and family can visit and share memories of Mary. Her memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on the same day. The inurnment will follow all services at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mary was born on August 21, 1940, in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Matthew Elijah Farris, Sr., and Ethel Marie Turman. Mary was one of 11 children.

Mary has now rejoined her beloved late husband of 55 years, Harry Richard Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her son, Randall Alan Morrison; her sister, Annie Elizabeth Farris Hawes; and three brothers, Claude “Pete” Franklin Farris, David Leonard Farris, and Matthew Elijah Farris Jr.

Mary lived a meaningful life. Some of her precious early memories included Harrison Island, where her family farmed the land. She would reminisce about having to do farm chores and using a Jon boat or Ferry as a means of transportation.

Mary later went on to attend James Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia where she completed her B.S. Collegiate Professional degree. Mary then went on to pursue her passion: teaching. Mary spent 42 years as a teacher: One year with Rockingham County Public Schools while her husband was finishing college and 41 years with Prince William County Public Schools with the majority of her career being a fourth-grade teacher. Mary was very much dedicated to her students, having told everyone she’d only missed one day of school in her 42-year career. In 1993, Mary was recognized as the Elementary Teacher of the Year from Dale City Civic Association of Virginia.

After her retirement in 2006, Mary and her husband relocated to Bentonville, Virginia to enjoy their final years together with their family.

Surviving Mary is her son, Victor Morrison of Bentonville; her two granddaughters, Samantha Morrison (Matt) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Lindsey Rosenthal (Shawn) of Winchester, Virginia; and her siblings, Hazel Dove Lemon, Charles Lucas Farris, Ruth “Marie” Farris Moore, Mandy Louise Farris Baun, Nancy Jane Farris Edwards and Fred Lee Farris Sr.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following organizations: South Warren Volunteer Fire Department in Bentonville, VA, and Blue Ridge Hospice.

Mary’s family is forever grateful to Shavon Clatterbuck, Blue Ridge Hospice, and Woods Cove for their assistance to the family.

To keep Mary’s memory alive, take a moment to thank a teacher.