Obituaries
Mary Ellen Tisdale (1949 – 2021)
Mary Ellen Tisdale, 72, passed peacefully from this life into eternal life on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was a resident of Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, VA and was surrounded by family, friends, and staff at the time of her passing. Mary Ellen was born on September 15, 1949, in Topeka, KS, and was the eldest child of Col. James William Tisdale, Jr. (USAF, dec.) and Sarah Wyatt Clement Tisdale (dec.).
Mary Ellen graduated from Bishop Denis J. O’Connell High School then attended Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating with a degree in sociology. She began her professional career in human resources at Computer Sciences Corporation in Virginia. Because of her passion for politics and the law, Mary Ellen moved to Minnesota where she graduated from Hamline University Law School; she made law review. Mary Ellen was a successful corporate attorney with Control Data Corporation for several years before transitioning to the position of general counsel for the Norris Institute, a philanthropic organization devoted to education.
For her entire adult life, Mary Ellen was a tireless advocate for civil rights, participating in marches, fundraising campaigns, as well as local and state political rallies. She attended two Democratic National Conventions with a delegation from Minnesota and represented persons living with disabilities. She was honored to be present at a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House when then-President Clinton signed legislation related to persons with disabilities. She was also honored to attend one of the inaugural balls for President Obama.
Mary Ellen was an avid reader, loved watching the news, and enjoyed entertaining friends and colleagues. She readily put others at ease and loved meeting new people. Mary Ellen was a loyal and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and a life-long faithful Roman Catholic. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Mary Ellen was pre-deceased by her parents and her brothers James William Tisdale, III, and Richard Thomas Tisdale. She is survived by her sisters Frances Marion Tisdale Watson (Tim, dec), Lucy Marsteller Tisdale Setliff (Ed), Margaret Anne Tisdale Macedonia, Jeannette Merrick Tisdale, Theresa Clement Tisdale (Roger), Veronica Tisdale Wrubel (Chris); by her brother John Harrison Tisdale (Julie); by her former spouse Albert Essel Robinson; and by 11 nieces and nephews and 16 grand nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests at a wake, which will be held 11:30-12:30 on Friday, December 17 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm. The Catholic Rite of Committal will take place at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 20 at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA at Garden of Good Shepherd.
Obituaries
Charles Roger Hawes (1933 – 2021)
Charles Roger Hawes, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home.
Services will be private with the family at a later date.
Roger was born October 8, 1933, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late John Thomas and Della Dorothy Beaty Hawes.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion and the V.F.W in Front Royal. He retired after many dedicated years from H.N. Funkhouser in Front Royal.
He was married to the late Gloris B. Hawes.
Surviving is two daughters, Dee Hawes Donahoe of Front Royal and Kimberlee Dawn Hawes Leonard and husband David of Cocoa, Florida; one brother, Boyd K. Hawes and wife Mary Lou of Oakridge, North Carolina; one sister, Mae H. Collum of Thurmont, Maryland; six grandchildren, Leif, Aislinn, Kari, Tara, Christi and Tyler; eight great-grandchildren, Kyler, Londyn, Jackson, Anson, Hudson, Nora, Benjy, and Charley Nola; and a very special and dear friend, Barbara Curtin of Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Obituaries
Charles William Fidler (1949 – 2021)
Charles William Fidler, 72, of Mount Jackson, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Services will be private.
Charles was born on July 18, 1949, in Hume, Virginia to the late Burt and Laura Fidler. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fidler; and his siblings, Bobby Lee Williams, Earl Williams, Margaret Ann Williams Chadwell, and George Williams.
Surviving Charles is his significant other for over 18 years, Margie Anderson; his son, Keithen Fidler; his granddaughter, Laura White; his great-grandchildren, Johnathan White, Karoline White, and Ciera White; his nieces and nephews, Penny Chadwell Kardis, Dora Lee McMichael and Edward Chadwell; and his beloved dog, Max.
Charles served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Charles, more than anything, enjoyed helping people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S.O.
Obituaries
Paul Junior Sine (1940 – 2021)
Paul Junior Sine, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 5 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Sine was born on May 27, 1940, in Columbia Furnace, Virginia to the late Dilmon Jr. and Ethel Johnson Sine. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Sine, and siblings, Marshal Sine, Geneva Helsley, Ford Sine, William Sine, Rachel Reedy, Fern Riggleman, Faye Shipe, Dorothy Mumaw, Cletus Sine, Pauline Sine, and Dewey Sine. He was a hard-working man who enjoyed “pickin” at local auctions, honky tonkin, and watching the westerns. “How bout them Cowboys!”
Survivors include his siblings, Peggy Grove, Richard Sine, and Roxie Estep; children, Danny Henry (Ronda), Yancey Sine (Carolyn), Loretta Hatfield (Billy), Marcus Sine (Doris), Jason Sine (Christie), Jessica “Weet-Weet” Mathews (Bud) and Marcus Sine Jr. (Katie); grandchildren, Bevenie, Danyel (James), Dakota (Brandi), Brandon (Victoria), Alexis and Brianna and great-grandchildren, Halie, Heaven, Paislee, Jameson, Layden, Dalton, Abel, Lillian, and Baby Dino Placious.
The family wishes a special thank you to his caregiver, Doris Berry.
Obituaries
Ramona I. Bowden (1928 – 2021)
Ramona Isobel (Fiksdal) Bowden, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living Center in Front Royal. She was born January 28, 1928, in Webster, SD, to J. Richmond and Mildred (Gieseking) Fiksdal.
Mona attended schools in Webster SD, Altamont, IL, and Washington, DC, graduating from Eastern High School in Washington in 1946. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1950.
She served in the United States Air Force, where she was trained in physical therapy., a career she enjoyed until her retirement, first with the Air Force and then in school districts in Virginia and Maryland. While in the USAF she attained the rank of Major.
She was married for a time to Morris L. Bowden.
She was an enthusiastic member of VFW, DAR, and Tree Stewards.
Mona was an adventurous person with many interests, including politics, nature study, opera, fitness, travel, and exploring new places. Her favorite place was the home she built on a bluff along the Shenandoah River.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister Mildred (Honey) O’Neill.
Survivors include half-sister Jane (Ronald) Lundstrom of Rockford, IL, half-brother John (Patricia) Fiksdal of Sioux Falls, SD, cousins Rich Gieseking, Giles (Susan) Gieseking of Altamont, IL, April Talley of Nokesville, VA, Melanie (Jeffrey) Brown of Manassas, VA, and three nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted. A celebration of life will be held later.
Obituaries
Marvin Pence (1950 – 2021)
Marvin Pence, 71, of Browntown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home after a two-year battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will be private at the family cemetery in Browntown.
Marvin was born on April 6, 1950, in Browntown to the late W.J. and Inge Pence. He worked in construction for 50 years and retired from Kirlin Design in Rockville, Maryland after 35 years. He was a life member of Steamfitters Local 602. He loved farming and being on a John Deere Tractor making hay. He enjoyed going to Virginia Tech for the past 20 years to the Hokie Harvest Sale and always bringing home some more cows or bulls.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Diane Pence; daughter, Dr. Kristen Pence, and her husband Josh Bowie; granddaughter, Tallulah Bowie and many cousins.
Pallbearers will be Mike Reardon, Doug Boyd, Clyde Heston, Rick Mathews, Wayne Woolf, and Sam Harrison.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Road, Browntown, Virginia 22610.
Obituaries
Phyllis Ann Sellers (1938 – 2021)
Phyllis Ann Sellers, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Mrs. Sellers was born on June 19, 1938, in Princeton, West Virginia to the late Ray and Ethel Wooten Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Patty Weaver, and three brothers, Jack Ferguson, Robert Ferguson, and Wayne Ferguson.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Kendred Sellers, Jr.; three children, Vicki Rasmussen (Butch), Kenneth Sellers, and Donna McHan; eight grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Shane Turner, Chelsea Sellers, Cody Sellers, Kayla Sellers, Callie Jackson, Mikala Smith, and Jamie Brown; five great-grandchildren, Alana Turner, Sebastian Jacklin, Sullivan Jacklin, CJ Brown and Xavier Brown; brother, Fred Ferguson; two sisters, Marleen Mingin and Judi Ferguson and Five grand furbabies, Junior, Goldie, Jack, Scoobie Doo and Ripken.
In lieu of flowers to offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can send a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601.