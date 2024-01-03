Obituaries
Mary Gilbert Latham (1925 – 2023)
Mary Gilbert Latham, 98, of Front Royal, Virginia, and a long-time resident of Rappahannock County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St., Washington, Virginia, with Pastor Walt Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery.
Mrs. Latham was born on May 18, 1925, in Woodbridge, Virginia, to the late Otto William and Lula Root Gilbert. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Latham, Sr.; son, James “Jim” Richard Latham, Jr.; and three brothers, Otto William Gilbert, Jr., Thomas Gilbert, and Jackie Gilbert.
Survivors include her son, William Clifford Latham of Palmyra, Virginia; daughter, Judith L. Armentrout (Robert) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church, the First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and an active volunteer of Warren Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She worked for over 30 years and retired from the banking industry.
Jeff Beardsley, Dale Gabersek, Paul Thomson, Michael Brown, James F. Massie, and Eddie Williams will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Brian Alexander Jenkins (1995 – 2023)
Brian Alexander Jenkins of Bentonville, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the age of 28.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens. Brian would not want there to be a special dress code, so please wear whatever you would have worn when hanging out with him. If you are unable to attend the funeral service, please join us after for a celebration at Rivermont Fire Department.
Brian was born November 5, 1995, in Charlottesville, VA, to Gina Jenkins.
He graduated from Skyline High School in 2014. Brian was employed by Precision Paint Shops. Brian enjoyed spending time with his friends, hunting, racing, and working on cars with Grandad. He was an absolute gun enthusiast with enough ammo to stock a store.
Brian was known to make everyone laugh and be the life of the party. He had a laugh and smile that was absolutely contagious. Brian’s greatest title was uncle and he loved that title more than anything else. You could always catch him taking a selfie, wrestling, or tickling his two nephews.
Brian is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gina and Mike Smith; special “dad,” Karl Van Reuth; sister and brother-in-law, Joanna and Robbie Foster; grandparents, Jr. and Connie Jenkins; very special aunt and uncle, Sheri and Jim Johnson; two very spoiled nephews, Brayden and Bentley Foster; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends he considered family, as Brian never met a stranger.
Brian is preceded in death by many family members, including his grandparents, Richard and Karen Jenkins; special grandmother, Helen Robinson; cousin, Lisa Willingham; and friend, Mason Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Luke Carter, Van Jacob Carter, Kody Showers, Jesse Jenkins, Bob Eddy, and Windle Spindle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Van Reuth, Tyler Menefee, Van Wiley Carter, and Jr. Shingleton.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the funeral home.
Judith “Judy” Ann Mihill (1941 – 2024)
Judith “Judy” Ann Mihill, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, Virginia, with Pastor Keith Warren officiating. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Mihill was born on October 25, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Roy and Kathryn Burke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard James Mihill; son, Richard James Mihill Jr.; and brother, Roy Randolph Burke Jr.
Judith was known to her husband as “Honey,” by siblings as “Sis,” by her friends as “Judy,” and to her family as “Mom,” “Momma,” “Aunt Judy,” and “Mamaw.” In her younger years, she worked as a Secretary at the United Mine Workers Welfare and Retirement Fund. Judy dedicated her life to serving others. She sang in her church choir and served in the meals ministry and the media ministry. She and her husband served together as missionaries with Outreach to Asia Nationals.
Judy is survived by her ten daughters, Starr K. Thurman (Kenneth), Joy L. Semelsberger (Mike), Judith A., Mihill, Bonnie M. Mihill, Rebecca G. Mihill, K. Dawn Mihill, Lana D. Barrett (Phil), Tammy N. Ashley (Craig), Kimberly G. Mihill and Sharon L. Mihill; two sons, Timothy M. Mihill (Julie) and Matthew L. Mihill (Laura); sister, Bonnie Bickish; 30 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Mihill family would like to thank you for your outpouring of love and prayers during our time of grief. Your expression of love is appreciated and a great comfort to us all.
Please join us for a time of fellowship following the funeral service at the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 29110 Old Valley Pike, Strasburg, Virginia 22657, or at washedintheblood.org.
Patricia Ann Castelar (1951 – 2023)
On Sunday, December 24th, 2023, at the age of 72, Patricia “Tish” Ann Castelar passed away at her daughter Kisha’s home in Front Royal, VA. In her last moments, Tish was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and family members as they prepared to celebrate Christmas Eve together.
In early 2023, Tish was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, to which she ultimately succumbed. Throughout the ordeal, Tish received love and support from her family and friends. During the final months, Tish’s daughter Kisha showed unconditional love and moved Tish into her home. Kisha provided a loving environment for her mother and ensured that Tish received the best care possible.
Tish was born on Thursday, May 24th, 1951, to Nellie Margaret and Raymond Ashley Lytle.
On Friday, June 9th, 1972, Tish married Emilio José Castelar, the love of her life. Tish and Emilio had four children together: Carlos, Erik, Kisha, and José. They shared 39 wonderful years together until Emilio’s passing in 2010. Tish was a loving mother who was always there when her children needed support. She was also a loving grandmother who, without a moment’s notice, was willing to babysit, plan birthdays, or lend a helping hand. Tish had four grandchildren: Grey Castelar, Norah Castelar, Lucy Phillips, and Emme Phillips. Family meant everything to Tish, and it was family that brought her some of the happiest moments in her life.
Tish was a warm and caring woman who lived by the values of kindness, patience, and forgiveness. Through these values, she touched many hearts. Tish loved art and pursued this passion by earning her bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the University of Mary Washington. She shared knowledge of art with her grandchildren by introducing them to drawing, painting, and sculpting.
In addition to art, Tish enjoyed traveling, kayaking and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite place to visit was her parent’s home in Swansboro, NC. During her visits, Tish loved strolling through downtown shops, going to the beach, and visiting with extended family members.
Tish is survived by her children, Carlos Castelar, Erik Castelar, José Castelar, and Kisha Phillips; her grandchildren, Grey Castelar, Lucy Phillips, Norah Castelar, and Emme Phillips; her son-in-law, Tracy Phillips; and her daughter-in-law, Danielle Rosnov-Castelar.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nellie Lytle; her sisters, Kathy Robles and Christine Wright; and her husband, Emilio José Castelar.
A memorial service and a burial ceremony will be held for Tish at a later date.
Donations to her memory may be made to the CJD foundation at Fundraising for the CJD Foundation, https://secure.qgiv.com/event/cjdfoundation/
Roy Scott Dillon (1962 – 2023)
Roy Scott Dillon, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at his home after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Dillon was born on September 28, 1962, in Washington Township, Pennsylvania, to the late John Pierce and Grace Lee Gardner Dillon. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Melrose Dillon, and three sisters, Cathy Riley, Eileen Britt, and Kellen Kurdilla.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving sisters, Kimberly Cabrido (Anthony) of Lancaster, California, Lauri Tallant (Tom) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Beth Dillon of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; his best friend and brother-in-law Tom Tallant, his beloved Shih tzu, Milla and his many friends at Rural King, Front Royal as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Dillon was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Flatley FFG-21. He was most proud of his veteran status and loved serving his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.
His hobbies included hiking/walking the trails around his home, woodworking, and kayaking.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Priscilla Mae Laing (1940 – 2023)
Priscilla Mae Laing, 83, of Strasburg, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mrs. Laing was born to the late Frank Jr. and Janette White Warner on March 8, 1940, in Job, West Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lottie Rosalie Cooper.
Survivors include her son, Luther Jackson Laing, Jr.; daughter, Mary Louise Poland; sister, Louise Warner Hoover; seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Linda Ann Steele Oster (1948 – 2023)
Linda Ann Steele Oster, 75, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, in her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Linda was born on June 20, 1948, in Bridge Port, West Virginia, to the late Shirley Ernest and Norma Steele. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Steele, and her half-brother, Patrick Joseph Steele.
Surviving Linda are her loving son, Jeffrey Paul Oster; her grandson, Jutson James Oster; her sister-in-law, Polly Steele; her niece and nephew, Sarah and Andy Steele; and her numerous extended family members.
Linda retired from the United States Postal Services after being a supervisor for many years.