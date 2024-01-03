Mary Gilbert Latham (1925 – 2023)

On Sunday, December 24th, 2023, at the age of 72, Patricia “Tish” Ann Castelar passed away at her daughter Kisha’s home in Front Royal, VA. In her last moments, Tish was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and family members as they prepared to celebrate Christmas Eve together.

In early 2023, Tish was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, to which she ultimately succumbed. Throughout the ordeal, Tish received love and support from her family and friends. During the final months, Tish’s daughter Kisha showed unconditional love and moved Tish into her home. Kisha provided a loving environment for her mother and ensured that Tish received the best care possible.

Tish was born on Thursday, May 24th, 1951, to Nellie Margaret and Raymond Ashley Lytle.

On Friday, June 9th, 1972, Tish married Emilio José Castelar, the love of her life. Tish and Emilio had four children together: Carlos, Erik, Kisha, and José. They shared 39 wonderful years together until Emilio’s passing in 2010. Tish was a loving mother who was always there when her children needed support. She was also a loving grandmother who, without a moment’s notice, was willing to babysit, plan birthdays, or lend a helping hand. Tish had four grandchildren: Grey Castelar, Norah Castelar, Lucy Phillips, and Emme Phillips. Family meant everything to Tish, and it was family that brought her some of the happiest moments in her life.

Tish was a warm and caring woman who lived by the values of kindness, patience, and forgiveness. Through these values, she touched many hearts. Tish loved art and pursued this passion by earning her bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the University of Mary Washington. She shared knowledge of art with her grandchildren by introducing them to drawing, painting, and sculpting.

In addition to art, Tish enjoyed traveling, kayaking and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite place to visit was her parent’s home in Swansboro, NC. During her visits, Tish loved strolling through downtown shops, going to the beach, and visiting with extended family members.

Tish is survived by her children, Carlos Castelar, Erik Castelar, José Castelar, and Kisha Phillips; her grandchildren, Grey Castelar, Lucy Phillips, Norah Castelar, and Emme Phillips; her son-in-law, Tracy Phillips; and her daughter-in-law, Danielle Rosnov-Castelar.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nellie Lytle; her sisters, Kathy Robles and Christine Wright; and her husband, Emilio José Castelar.

A memorial service and a burial ceremony will be held for Tish at a later date.

Donations to her memory may be made to the CJD foundation at Fundraising for the CJD Foundation, https://secure.qgiv.com/event/cjdfoundation/