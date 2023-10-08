Obituaries
Mary Jane Morrison (1934 – 2023)
Mary Jane Morrison, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 5, 2023 at Shenandoah Senior Living.
A graveside service will be held for Mary at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating.
Mary was born on July 16, 1934, in Hinton, West Virginia, to the late Raymond and Maude Miller.
Surviving Mary is her loving husband of 70 years, Dean Morrison; her children, Gerald Dean Morrison, Gregory A. Morrison, and Troy L. Morrison; her sister, Dixie Troxel; her four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church. She went on many mission trips to Jamaica and to South Dakota for Indian children. She also helped with disaster relief in Biloxi, Mississippi. She loved playing softball, was a swimming instructor and lifeguard, and owned a florist shop and an arts and craft shop.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
John “Johnny” Eugene Wines (1984 – 2023)
John “Johnny” Eugene Wines, 38, of Washington, Virginia, and Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on October 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Life Point Church, 1111 North Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia.
Johnny was born on October 5, 1984, in Front Royal to the late Gene and Barbara Wines. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Wines, and uncle, Billy Wines.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jessica Wines, 19 years ago and had two children that he loved very much, Jenny and Jackson Wines, and his beloved dog, Lucy who was always by his side.
Johnny loved hunting, although he was not able to do it as often in the past few years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, from going to China Jade to playing cards to enjoying their visits.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Jessica Wines of Washington; daughter Jenny Wines of Washington; son Jackson Wines of Washington; sisters, Virginia Bradley (Steve), Susan Morris (Aaron), Jeannie Grigsby (John), Bobbie Jo Lake (Wayne) all of Chester Gap and Rachel Wines (Jimmy) of Front Royal; four aunts, Jessie Wines of Chester Gap and Peggy Dodge and Sue Wines of Front Royal and Geneva Elkins of Winchester, Virginia; cousin, Roxzy Jennings of Rileyville, Virginia; 11 nieces and nephews, Brittany, Nikki, Tommy, Jamie, Nathan, Cadero, Christian, Selena, Summer, Crystal and James and 12 great nieces and nephews, Jordan, Noah, Abigail, Bethany, Natalie, J.T., Daniel, Bailey, Jessie, Marshall, Wren and Amari.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Basilio “June” “Tata Base” B. Santiago (1947 – 2023)
Basilio “June” “Tata Base” B. Santiago, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 2, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.
Basilio was born on June 26, 1947, to the late Basilio S. and Purification Santiago.
Surviving Basilio are his loving wife of 49 years, Rosario P. Santiago; his children and their families, Charo Santiago (fiancée Terry Ebaugh, son Casey Santiago with partner Janessa and daughters Valentina and Isabella Santiago), June Michael Santiago (wife Joanne Masiclat Santiago, daughter Pia Santiago), June Basil Santiago and Nina Norris (husband Andy Norris, daughters Lianna and Marciana Norris).
He was a man of few words who loved eating out with his family, road trips, camping, steaks, and crabs. He was his family’s MacGyver and Jack of all trades. He was an excellent mechanic and loved working on cars.
A Celebration of Life will be held by his family at his home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his family to assist them during this troubling time.
Obituaries
John P. Striker (1953 – 2023)
John P. Striker, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at his home.
Services will be private.
John was born September 25, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Jackson “Jack” Baker Striker and Arimenta Yvonne Hutchson Striker.
He worked for Walmart on Route 50 in Winchester.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 50+ years, Ginger D. Striker; two daughters, Teresa Davis and husband Jeff of Front Royal, and Tracy Jessup and husband Scott of Romney, West Virginia; two brothers, Joe Striker and Jerry Striker, both of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, George, Jenny, and Abby; and four great-grandchildren, Jubilee, Skye, Brantley, and Lillyanna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, John Robert Striker, and two brothers.
Obituaries
Jesse Thomas “Tom” Dallas (1947 – 2023)
Jesse Thomas “Tom” Dallas, 76, of Bentonville, Virginia, suddenly passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife of 43 years, Linda Dallas, grandson, Brian James Brant, sister-in-law, Agnes Askins, and nephew, Eddie Kirkland.
Services will be private.
Tom was born December 10, 1947, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of the late Jesse and Maurine Dallas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Dallas Miller.
Tom served in the United States Marine Corps., worked as a police officer for Prince George’s County, Maryland, and worked for the United States Government before retiring. He was an avid hunter, sportsman, and trap shooter.
Surviving is his wife, Linda Dallas; one daughter, Jennifer Panik, and husband Kenneth Ashen and their children, Parker Black, Gabrielle Ashen, Caroline Ashen, and Madeline Ashen; two step-children, Robert Nelson and Robin Mendez; and six grandchildren, Brian James Brant, Christopher Nelson, Cassandra Hoeppner, Benjamin Nelson, Monica Mendez, and Crystal Mendez.
Tom had a lot of great friends, and he will be greatly missed by them and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department.
Obituaries
Paul George Wright (1955 – 2023)
Paul George Wright, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A celebration of life will be held privately with friends and family in the upcoming weeks.
Paul was born on July 24, 1955, in Washington, D.C., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Wright. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters and brother.
Surviving Paul are his loving wife of over 12 years, Joanna Wright; his daughter, Kristin Robinson; Son-in-law, Michael Robinson; three grandsons, Brooks, Wade, and Reed Robinson; his step-sons, Daniel L. Rose and Jason Johncox; Daughter-in-law Jillian Johncox; and granddaughters Paisley and Kennedy Johncox; and his beloved dog, Toby.
Paul was an ordained minister, and his favorite hobby was photography. He was also a major airplane enthusiast. Paul would spend his time caring for bees, birds, and fish and brewing beer.
Obituaries
Betty J. Payne (1943 – 2023)
Betty J. Payne, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Payne was born July 30, 1943, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late Otha Frank and Ida Virginia Yount Claytor and was the last of her immediate family. She was married to the late William Oliver Payne, Sr.
Betty raised six children and took care of many of her grandchildren while her children worked. She was a devoted wife. Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She took pride in her home and her gardens. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family
Betty bought for others before herself. She was a strong woman with a huge heart.
Surviving are two sons, William Oliver Payne, Jr. (Melissa) of Front Royal and Ronald Eugene Payne of Luray; four daughters, Brenda Manno (Mark) of Front Royal, Sharon Kost (Bryan) of Edinburg, Janet Pack (Mark) of Front Royal, and Jeannie Payne (Phil) of Front Royal; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law and best friend, Mabel Claytor.
Pallbearers will be Tony Payne, Jeff Payne, Garrett Payne, Zachary Pack, Dylan Robison, Bryce Blansett and Cayson Blansett.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.