Mary Jane Morrison (1934 – 2023)

Mary Jane Morrison, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on October 5, 2023 at Shenandoah Senior Living.

A graveside service will be held for Mary at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating.

Mary was born on July 16, 1934, in Hinton, West Virginia, to the late Raymond and Maude Miller.

Surviving Mary is her loving husband of 70 years, Dean Morrison; her children, Gerald Dean Morrison, Gregory A. Morrison, and Troy L. Morrison; her sister, Dixie Troxel; her four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Mary was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church. She went on many mission trips to Jamaica and to South Dakota for Indian children. She also helped with disaster relief in Biloxi, Mississippi. She loved playing softball, was a swimming instructor and lifeguard, and owned a florist shop and an arts and craft shop.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.