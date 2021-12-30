Mary Jean Campbell (1932 – 2021)

Mary Jean Campbell, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell and Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Campbell was born on June 15, 1932, in Rappahannock County, Virginia to the late Samuel and Anna Cook Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Campbell; son, Russell Eugene Campbell, and brother, Junior Williams. She formerly worked for Aileen Sewing Factory in Flint Hill, Virginia.

Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Davis of Front Royal; brother, Kenny Williams of Front Royal; sister, Petsy Taylor of Front Royal; two grandsons, Christopher Kyle Davis (Gail) and Brandon Scott Davis (Amanda); three great-grandchildren, Karli Madison Davis, Kaleb William Davis and Em Colvin.

Pallbearers will be Curly Hazellete, Willie Reynolds, Jeff Henry, Greg Sanner, Chuckie Henry, and Alton Duckworth.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.

The family has requested that everyone in attendance wear a mask.