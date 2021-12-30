Obituaries
Mary Jean Campbell (1932 – 2021)
Mary Jean Campbell, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell and Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Campbell was born on June 15, 1932, in Rappahannock County, Virginia to the late Samuel and Anna Cook Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Campbell; son, Russell Eugene Campbell, and brother, Junior Williams. She formerly worked for Aileen Sewing Factory in Flint Hill, Virginia.
Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Davis of Front Royal; brother, Kenny Williams of Front Royal; sister, Petsy Taylor of Front Royal; two grandsons, Christopher Kyle Davis (Gail) and Brandon Scott Davis (Amanda); three great-grandchildren, Karli Madison Davis, Kaleb William Davis and Em Colvin.
Pallbearers will be Curly Hazellete, Willie Reynolds, Jeff Henry, Greg Sanner, Chuckie Henry, and Alton Duckworth.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
The family has requested that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
Obituaries
Margaret “Marge” Louise Yowell (1950 – 2021)
Margaret “Marge” Louise Yowell, 71 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, and went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.
A celebration of life service will be held from 1 to 3 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Elvi Rogers officiating. Burial will be private.
Marge was born on August 4, 1950, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Phillip Morris Yowell and Maxine Virginia Gray Yowell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mickey Allen Yowell.
She is survived by her children, Darren Yowell of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Tracey Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia; her brother, Phillip “Ray” Yowell (Fran) of Front Royal, Virginia; her beloved grandchildren, Alison Marquess (Kevin), Dillon Campbell and Jessica Renea Smith-Yowell; her adored great-grandchildren, Braxton and Weston Marquess that were the apple of her eye; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Marge was a woman of faith and very involved with her church and loved her church family at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. She loved to spread the word of God.
Before retiring, she was a caring and devoted nurse who spent many years working at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia. Throughout her career, she also worked as a hospice nurse and in geriatric nursing. She loved nursing and treated each patient like family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made towards Margaret Yowell’s funeral services care of Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Willie “Curtis” Williams (1956 – 2021)
Willie “Curtis” Williams, 65, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on December 22, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held for Curtis at 2 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with pastor Butch Hammond officiating. The burial will follow all services at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Curtis was born on April 3, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Willie and Audrey Williams. He is also preceded in death by his beloved dog, Lelah.
Surviving Curtis is his loving wife of 19 years, Denise Williams; his step-children, Eric Rinker (Jennifer) and Alecia Morris (Nathan); his siblings, Jerry Allen Williams, Jeffrey Lynn Williams (Connie), and Berkley “Buck” Glenn Williams (Katrina); his grandchildren, Tucker Morris, Breana Waddell, Jared Rinker, Adelyn Rinker, and Charlotte Morris; his nieces, Halie Ann Williams, Allie Williams and Gabby Williams; and his beloved dog Noah.
Curtis was a devout member, Deacon, and lead guitar player for the Church at Skyline. Curtis worked for Kelco Insulation for over 25 years as an estimator and their Vice President. He was a graduate of Rappahannock High School, a corvette enthusiast, and an upstanding lifelong citizen of Chester Gap, Virginia.
A visitation will take place from 6-8 P.M. at the Church at Skyline on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Pallbearers will be Buck Williams, Eric Rinker, Nathan Morris, Ronnie Wells, Michael Groves, and Dorman “Dornie” Groves.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne “Rooster” Williams, Larry “Mutt” Williams, Beverley “Bigfoot” Williams, and Jeff Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church at Skyline.
Obituaries
Douglas Wayne Allison (1946 – 2021)
Douglas Wayne “Chief” Allison, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Masks will be available to those who would like to wear one but are not required. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Doug was born June 21, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Lewis Henry and Virginia Mae Pearson Allison.
He retired as a Foreman from the Union after many dedicated years. He was a member of the Laborers Union #691. He played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, as well as Valley League baseball, American Legion Post 53 baseball, and softball with the Front Royal Chiefs. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Doug was married to the late JoAnn Ruth Corbin Allison.
Surviving is two daughters, Suzanne Allison Neeb and husband William A. Neeb, Jr., and Joyce Allison-Weiler and husband Mark A. Weiler, all of Front Royal; two sisters, Joyce Marlow and Lula Mae Marlow, both of Front Royal; one brother, Bill Pearson of Burke; four grandchildren, Keaton Neeb, Sabrie Loudan and husband Taylor, Alex Settle and wife Kendyl, and Ryan Settle and wife Amanda; three great-grandchildren, Everleigh Loudan, Colby Settle and Gunner Settle; many nieces he loved dearly; and his loving and devoted companion, Barbara Reynolds of Front Royal.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; wife; four brothers, Kenny Allison, Calvin Allison, Edward Allison, and Roger Allen “Papoose” Allison; and one sister, June Burke.
Pallbearers will be Alex Settle, Keaton Neeb, Ryan Settle, Taylor Loudan, Billy Neeb, and Matt Atkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Allison, Bud Smoot, George Cline, Stevie Foster, Douglas Sims, Irvin Rudacille, Charlie Sims, Junior Allison, Steve Lockhart, Donald “Hopper” Steele, Garnett “Skillet” Henry, Randy Ramey, Larry Darr, Sr., Alan “Snake” Wimer, Calvin “Junior” Allison, and Donald Sims.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Obituaries
Crystal Renee Miller Dick (1971 – 2021)
Crystal Renee Miller Dick, 50, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Crystal was born on April 5, 1971, in Front Royal to the late Jimmie Miller and Diana Johnson Miller. She was employed by Food Lion and Sysco and was a graduate of Warren County High School class of 1989.
Surviving along with her mother is Mark Dick; her three children, Joseph Dick (Amanda) of Front Royal, April McDonald (Dan) of Mountain Falls, Virginia and Jesse Dick (Samie) of Strasburg; her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Kelsey McDonald, Carson McDonald, Emily Dick, Cameron Dick, Caleb Dick, and Nolan Dick; two step-grandchildren, Madison McDonald and Brantley King; three sisters, Tracy Williams (Phillip) of Front Royal, Kimberly Ramirez of Woodstock, Virginia and Lori Jenkins (Joe) of Woodstock and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Scott Joseph Lavey (1967 – 2021)
Scott Joseph Lavey, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on December 21, 2021, at Prince William Medical Center.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. Following the funeral Mass, the burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Scott was born on March 4, 1967, in Washington D.C. He grew up in Dale City, VA before moving his family to Front Royal. Scott was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Henry Lavey; and his son, Joseph Robert Lavey.
Surviving Scott is his loving wife of 37 years, Wendy Lavey; his mother, Lorraine Lavey; his children, Crystal Kerns (Joel), Amanda Hoisington (Sean), Megan Smedley (Hunter), Ryan Lavey, Kyle Lavey, Magdalene Lavey, and Samantha Lavey; his siblings, Kelly Phelps (Robert), Shawn Lavey (Jennifer), Lori Newsom (Corey); and his 14 grandchildren.
A visitation will take place on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia from 4-8 P.M.
Pallbearers are Joel Kerns, Sean Hoisington, Hunter Smedley, Corey Newsom, Trevor Newsom, and Jeff Mckinnon.
Obituaries
Hilda “Elsie” Dolderer (1927 – 2021)
Hilda “Elsie” Dolderer, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Front Royal Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Carrie Evans officiating.
Mrs. Dolderer was born on July 11, 1927, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Walter and Mary Weiss Scott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Dolderer. She was a member of Front Royal Presbyterian Church and volunteered at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her two sons, David Dolderer (Maggie Carroll) and Andrew Dolderer (Georgia); daughter, Lori Lucas (Stephen); grandson, Stevie Lucas; great-granddaughter, Macie Rose and cousin, Flo Ginter.