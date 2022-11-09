Mary Jo Zimmer (1942 – 2022)

Mary Jo Zimmer, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022.

She was born on November 11, 1942, in Douglas, Wyoming. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Beatrice (Gutierrez) Quintana.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Everett, as well as two sons, Mark (Susie) of Warrenton, Virginia, and Thad (Amanda) of Lewisville, Texas. She was the doting grandmother of Christopher, Mark, Jr., June, Luke, TJ, Joy, and Robbie, all of Warrenton, Virginia, and Zayne, of Lewisville, Texas. She also leaves her brothers and a sister, Jim (Sheridan, Wyoming), Manolo (Portland, Oregon), and Margaret (Denver, Colorado), as well as a host of adoring nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Mary Ann.

She lived a full life, traveling around the world with her Foreign Service family. She will be remembered for her selfless volunteer work in all corners of the globe. Her family delighted in her family gatherings and excellent cooking.

Services will be private.