Obituaries
Mary Kirk Burke (1930 – 2021)
Mary Mettye Kirk Burke, 91, of Front Royal, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living. She was married to the late John Edward Burke, who passed away on April 2, 2006.
The Service of Christian Burial will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. conducted by The Reverend Rachel Gordon Plemmons. Following a reception in the church fellowship hall, the interment will be at 2:00 p.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Masks are required.
Mrs. Burke was born April 2, 1930, in Gainesboro, the daughter of William French Kirk and Mabel Virginia DeHaven Kirk.
Mary was raised in Frederick County and graduated from Stephens City High School. She worked in the small loan department of the Shenandoah Valley National Bank until her marriage to John Burke on November 6, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester.
Mary was raised and accepted the Lord as her Savior at Bethel Lutheran Church, where she served as church pianist for several years.
After her marriage, she became a member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church. She sang in the church choir for over 40 years and was a member and past president of the United Methodist Women. She was on the Congressional Care Committee and the Administrative Board. She was co-chairman of the Stained Glass Windows Restoration Task Force and of the Pipe Organ Restoration Committee. She was a member of the Sarah’s and a volunteer in the church office. She received the Service Candle in 2011.
She was a member of the Ft. Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a past president of the Warren Rifles Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
She was a member of the Valley Garden Club for over 30 years and served as president and treasurer.
She loved all things blooming and green and was a voracious reader. Mary was happy with her hands in the dirt or with a 500-page book in her hand. Her own beautiful flower garden was a labor of love.
Surviving is a sister, Ruby K. Pugh of Ashland; an aunt, Leona Kirk of Woodstock; and a sister-in-law, Della Irene W. Burke of Front Royal. She and Johnny did not have any children, but she was the beloved aunt of nieces and nephews, Sharon B. Maddox of Front Royal and her husband Arthur, Marty P. Ring of Mechanicsville and her husband Tim, Leah B. Lowe of Littleton, Colorado, and her husband David, Dr. Robert Burke of Houston, Texas, and William Burke of Front Royal; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kyle Maddox of Front Royal, Mary Maddox of Front Royal, Anna Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, Haley Lowe of Kansas City, Kansas, 1st Lt. Zachary Lowe, U.S. Army, of Vilseck, Germany, Erin Ring Wontrop of Baltimore, Maryland and husband Cal, Samantha Burke of Austin, Texas, and John Ethan (Jack) Burke of Front Royal; great-great-niece and nephews, Simon Maddox, Marcellus Mathewson, and Penelope Matheson, all of Front Royal.
She also leaves cousins, especially her first cousin Ernest Washington Adams, III and his wife Ellen Fisher Adams of Gainesboro; her long-time friend, Billie Ruth Bowen of Front Royal; and her indispensable “jack-of-all-trades”, Rick Mitchel of Front Royal.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Kirk Smith; and a niece, Mary French Smith Sarle.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Maddox, 1st Lt. Zachary Lowe, Jack Burke, Cal Wontrop, Rick Mitchel, Duane Orndorff and Fred Viers.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Burke, Timothy Ring, Arthur Maddox, David Lowe, Dal Mallory, Tom Sarle, Dr. Robert Burke, and John Vial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1 West Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Blue Ridge Hospice, Commonwealth Senior Living, and Warren Memorial Hospital.
Coanna Hurt Garnett
Coanna Hurt Garnett, passed peacefully at her home on Friday, September 10, 2021, with her daughter and grandson by her side.
Burial arrangements were private.
Survivors include her daughter, Gretchen G. Provenzano; grandson, Tyler J. Provenzano; stepdaughter, Valerie Fox (Jody); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many first and second cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630, https://humanesocietywarrencounty.com.
Debra “Debbie” Marie Moats (1958 – 2021)
Debra “Debbie” Marie Moats, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastor Marc Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Debbie was born March 12, 1958, in Warrenton, Virginia, daughter of Betty Lou Smedley Lillard of Front Royal and the late James Carson Lillard, Jr.
She owned and operated her own daycare in her home for many years, where she cared for many children. Debbie was a kind and loving person who touched many lives.
Surviving with her mother, are her loving and devoted husband of 35 years, Clark A. Moats, Jr.; step-mother, Betty Louise Lillard of Stephens City; two sons, Donald Barry Clatterbuck, Jr. (Will Matthews) of Williamsport, Maryland and Anthony Carr Moats (Mary Beth) of Maurertown; two daughters, Amanda Marie Moats (Joey Dick) of Front Royal and Madonna Lynn Bowman (Bradley) of Aurora, West Virginia; two brothers, David Lillard and Robert Lillard; three step-sisters, Shari Keith, Shelley Bailey, and Amy Barberie-Andrade; 13 grandchildren, Emily, Cameron, Caleb, Leo, Arabella, Elliott, Lacey, Silas, Kallie, Collin, Jonathan, Austin, and Ashley; Caitlin Dove whom she loved and thought of as a daughter; and a grand dog,“Toby”.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father; sister, Janet Diane Green; and a brother, Michael Lillard. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Edouard “Eddie” Arthur Robinson (1961 – 2021)
Edouard “Eddie” Arthur Robinson, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Encompass Health and Rehab in Aldie, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on September 25th at 12:00 pm at the Rockland Community Church with The Right Rev. Dr. Vince McLaughlin officiating. Because of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family only. Interment will be at a later date.
Eddie was born August 29, 1961, in Bussac, France, son of Howard E. Robinson of Gainesville, Virginia, and the late Dorothy F. J. O’Blines Robinson. Eddie was a gifted athlete who excelled at a young age in baseball especially. He was an All-Met baseball player for Wakefield High School in 1979. He attended Oberlin College in Ohio, where he continued to play baseball and football. Eddie coached several youth baseball teams over the years, including a stint as the Bishop O’Connell High School Freshman baseball coach. In 2011, he was inducted into the Arlington Little League Hall of Fame. He was employed with the Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation for 32 years and retired from his role as a Sports Programmer in 2016.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 36 years Suzann S. Robinson; one son Barry C. Robinson and wife Amanda C. Robinson of Stumpy Point, North Carolina; one brother, Phillip A. Robinson and wife Kim L. Robinson of Gainesville, Virginia; three sisters Wanda L. Robinson of Sterling, Virginia and Michelle L. Boykins of Sterling, Virginia; and Pamela E. O’Blines of Glassboro, New Jersey; brother-in-law, Richard J. Shappek, Jr. of Buchannon, West Virginia; two nieces; and six nephews.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; and a brother, Randal R. Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to Arlington Little League in his honor.
Emma Lena Reed (1933 -2021)
Emma Lena Reed, 88, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2 PM at Leeds Cemetery in Markham, Virginia.
Mrs. Reed was born on July 1, 1933, in Fauquier, Virginia, to the late Edward and Annabelle Chandler Huffman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Ray Reed Sr.; two sons, Robert and Herbert Reed, and numerous siblings.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Applegate, Brenda Smith, and Virginia Booterbaugh; two sons, Jackie Ray Reed Jr. and Donnie Reed; numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 12:30 PM to 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
Donald Scott McCool (1961 – 2021)
Donald Scott McCool passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 59, in his home in Middletown, Virginia. Scott fought a long and courageous battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Scott was born on September 27, 1961. He was the son of the late Gene McCool and Mary Ruth McCool Brooks.
He leaves behind his four daughters, Brenda Carney, Shannon Dennis, Heather Gogolin, Holly McCool, and nine grandchildren.
Scott is survived by his sister Kathi Bushaw, brother Michael McCool, numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends he considered family.
A memorial service will be held on September 12, 2021, at 5 pm at the Front Royal Church of Christ, located at 140 W. 15th Street in Front Royal, Virginia. If anyone has memories they would like to share about Scott, the family invites you to the reception after the service for an opportunity to share them with family and friends.
Collin Alexander “Meez” Fitzhugh (1988 – 2021)
Collin Alexander “Meez” Fitzhugh, 32, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Meez was born on November 1, 1988, in Washington, DC to William Jackson and the Late Aletha Fitzhugh. He attended Williams Chapel Church.
Surviving along with his father are his sister, Toujana Person; daughter, Miyanna Fitzhugh; girlfriend, Brittany Dye; cousin, Quantier Loy and niece, Miura Person.