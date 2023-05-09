Mary L. Snyder (1945 – 2023)

Vickie “Kay” Campbell Winnings, of Inwood, West Virginia, went to be with our Lord in her home surrounded by her family on May 4, 2023.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 4-6 pm at the Millwood Fire Station at 250 Costello Drive in Winchester. Kay requested that those attending dress casually and colorfully to celebrate her life.

Kay was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on March 25, 1953, to the late Marvin Campbell and Bernice Jett. After graduating from Clarke County High School, she attended Lord Fairfax Community College, retiring from the Warren County Commissioner of the Revenue office as the Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue in 2003.

She is survived by her loving husband, Len Winnings; her son Del-Ray Meredith, and wife, Sally; stepchildren: Angela Terrant and significant other Andrew Drummond, Eric Winnings and wife Casey, Jeremy Winnings and significant other Kourtni Welzel, Jenica Limani and husband, Lirim, Jabe Winnings, Josianna Anderson and husband, Tim; her sisters: Donette Porter and husband, Randall and Becky Cather and husband Tommy; her granddaughters: Katie Mosher and fiancé Steve Brill, Morgan Meredith and significant other Francisco Meza, and Schae Meredith; and step-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Georgia, Joseph, Denver, Dayne, Haydn, Kyren, Zamir, and Zaida; and her traveling companion and best friend, Wendy Beasley.

While there are truly no words to express who Kay was, those who know her would say that Kay will be best remembered for her larger-than-life personality. She was someone who truly lived life with conviction; if she loved you, she loved you fully, and you knew it. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a gifted hostess who worked hard to make others feel welcome. She loved the beach, a good sunset, her pets, domestic and international travel, cooking, and a good laugh. Kay was a breath of fresh air-nourishing to the souls of everyone who knew her. The world is truly a smaller place without her in it.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a humane society or animal rescue of your choice.