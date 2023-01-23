Obituaries
Mary Lou Boies (1929 – 2023)
Mary Lou Boies, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was a Woods Cove Assisted Living resident in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 12:00 pm at Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City, with Pastor Latitia Schoeman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Mary Lou was a member of the Izaak Walton Ladies Chapter and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She was a Refuge United Methodist Church member in Stephens City and worked for Warren Memorial Hospital for seventeen years.
Surviving is her husband, Thomas B. Boies, Jr.; daughter, Julie Nowell (Mike); son, Thomas B. Boies, III (Cindy); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Yockey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Ohrt.
A special thanks to the staff at Woods Cove Assisted Living for all the love and care they gave to Mary Lou and Gentiva Hospice staff that cared for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Lou Boies Memorial Fund, Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.
Obituaries
Tracy Ann Gifft-Settle (1973 – 2023)
Tracy Ann (Gifft) Settle of Front Royal, Va, passed away peacefully in her home on January 18, 2023, with her mother by her side.
Tracy was born on August 10, 1973, in Ranson, West Virginia. She is the daughter of Peggy Lucille Nicholson (Gifft) and the late Raymond Spencer Cleveland Gifft. She attended school in Warren County, Va. Tracy later married and left behind two sons, Jason M. Settle and Michael L. Settle of Washington, Va, along with her little dog “Peaches”.
Tracy was preceded in death by her nephew Jeffery Fincham, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Nicholson, her brother, Darrin R. Gifft (wife Kelly), her sister, Kelly (Gifft) Carter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tracy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by many. We will always remember and cherish her beautiful smile and cheerful laughter. May she Rest In Peace.
Obituaries
Bobbie Lee Butler (1949 – 2023)
Bobbie Lee Butler, 73, of Wardensville, West Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Front Royal Moose Lodge, upstairs, 1340 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Butler was born on February 21, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Garfield and Audrey Grimsley Butler. He was an Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Butler; daughter, Michelle Butler; brother, John Butler; and sister, Marilyn Davis.
Obituaries
Donald R. Sims (1942 – 2023)
Donald R. Sims, 80, of Waterlick, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born on June 1, 1942, to Delma and Willie Sims in Charlottesville, VA, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patty Sims; daughters, Susie Poe (Donnie) and Julie Reinhardt (Martin); best friend and faithful four-legged companion, Mick. Grandchildren, Mandy Poe Newman, Emily Reinhardt, Deuce Newman, and Hudson Newman; and step-grandchildren, Jason Poe, and Kaitlin Poe. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Sims (Jennifer), Doug Sims (Beverly), and Michael Sims, all of Waterlick, VA.
Donald and Patty met in 1959 and married three years later. Donald began an accomplished career at a young age and mastered many trades. He retired from the Smithsonian Conservation and Research Center.
After his retirement, being a lifelong “do-er,” Donald continued to work on various projects alongside his wife. In his free time, Donald most enjoyed farming, boating, and meticulously maintaining his homestead on one of his trusty John Deere Tractors. He looked forward to hay season each and every year. He especially enjoyed his time boating on the Shenandoah River and Smith Mountain Lake – both of which he enjoyed for many years.
His family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, January 26 at 10 AM at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Burial will immediately follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, VA. A fellowship meal will be held afterwards at 19820 Fort Valley Road, Strasburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Donald Poe, Martin Reinhardt, Sean Newman, Arthur Saffelle, Manuel Tederick, and Jimmy North.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Himes, Billy Biggs, Mark Merchant, J.R. Dove, Greg Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Dave Coffey, Irvin Rudacille, and Fernando Marquez Velazquez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice and the Warren County Humane Society.
Obituaries
Jeanette M. Smoot (1943 – 2023)
Jeanette M. Smoot, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, January 16, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 1:00 pm. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastors Bobby and Diann Whetzel and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Jeanette was born March 18, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Clarke Casper and Margaret Marie Jenkins Taylor.
She retired after many dedicated years from Walmart in Front Royal and was a loyal and faithful member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren.
She was married to the late Walter Ashby Smoot, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving is a son, Mark T. Smoot, and wife, Shana of Front Royal; one daughter, Tina M. Richard of Timberville; four grandchildren, Shannon Johnson, Daniel Richard, Mackenzie Jankauskas, and Allison Smoot; and six great-grandchildren, Ashby Richard, Anton Johnson, Amar’e Johnson, Aryanna Johnson, Aspen Johnson, and Nora Jankauskas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Ronald Taylor.
Marcus Johnson, Ray Carter, Carroll Hawes, Donald Grandstaff, Tommy Dawson, and Wyatt Jankauskas will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 24th, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.
Obituaries
Belinda Sue Estes-Showers (1966 – 2023)
Belinda Sue Estes-Showers, age 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord and her husband at Socorro General Hospital in Socorro, New Mexico, on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Belinda was born in Virginia on February 2, 1966, to Barbara Cooper and Giles Estes Sr.
Surviving Belinda is her mother, Barbara Cooper; sons Robert Estes (wife Amanda) and Robert Starcher Jr. (wife Michele); daughter Ashley Conner; brothers Jeremy McDonald, Chazz Estes, and Giles Estes Jr.; sister Karen Loya; grandchildren Brennan, Mariah, Tryston, Maddox, Rhylan, Cody and Jaxson.
Belinda is predeceased by her husband, Dennis A. Showers Sr.; father, Giles Estes Sr.; and stepfather Gary Cooper.
Celebration of Life will be announced later in the Summer of 2023.
Donations to help cover cremation may be made to Daniels Family Funeral Home at 309 Garfield St. Socorro, NM 87801, or call (575)835-1530.
Obituaries
Mary Louise Henry (1955 – 2023)
Mary Louise Henry, 67, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on January 14, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was an irreplaceable wife, mother, Grammy, generous friend, and bonded sister of the ‘six.’
She was born February 10, 1955, in Harrisonburg, VA, to the late Edna Sonifrank Runion. She was preceded in death by her son, Travis Henry.
Surviving Mary is her husband, Mickey Henry; her daughter Tanya Stephens and her husband, Jeff Stephens; and her grandsons, Brody Stephens, and Barrett Stephens; her sisters, Ada Sherman (Gerald), Janice Andrews (Gary), Doris Mitchell (Billy), Joyce Putman (Roger) and Wilma Runion along with many nieces and nephews.
At Mary’s request, through her last selfless act, she donated her body to science in hopes of saving lives through research and education. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you feel moved to make a donation, please do so in her honor to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601.