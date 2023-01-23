Mary Lou Boies (1929 – 2023)

Mary Lou Boies, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was a Woods Cove Assisted Living resident in Front Royal, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 12:00 pm at Refuge United Methodist Church in Stephens City, with Pastor Latitia Schoeman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Mary Lou was a member of the Izaak Walton Ladies Chapter and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She was a Refuge United Methodist Church member in Stephens City and worked for Warren Memorial Hospital for seventeen years.

Surviving is her husband, Thomas B. Boies, Jr.; daughter, Julie Nowell (Mike); son, Thomas B. Boies, III (Cindy); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Yockey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Ohrt.

A special thanks to the staff at Woods Cove Assisted Living for all the love and care they gave to Mary Lou and Gentiva Hospice staff that cared for her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Lou Boies Memorial Fund, Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia 22655.