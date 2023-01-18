Obituaries
Mary Louise Henry (1955 – 2023)
Mary Louise Henry, 67, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on January 14, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was an irreplaceable wife, mother, Grammy, generous friend, and bonded sister of the ‘six.’
She was born February 10, 1955, in Harrisonburg, VA, to the late Edna Sonifrank Runion. She was preceded in death by her son, Travis Henry.
Surviving Mary is her husband, Mickey Henry; her daughter Tanya Stephens and her husband, Jeff Stephens; and her grandsons, Brody Stephens, and Barrett Stephens; her sisters, Ada Sherman (Gerald), Janice Andrews (Gary), Doris Mitchell (Billy), Joyce Putman (Roger) and Wilma Runion along with many nieces and nephews.
At Mary’s request, through her last selfless act, she donated her body to science in hopes of saving lives through research and education. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you feel moved to make a donation, please do so in her honor to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Priscilla “Prissy” Jane Landers (1950 – 2023)
Priscilla “Prissy” Jane Landers, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at Bennett’s Chapel at a later date due to a COVID outbreak. The family apologizes for any inconvenience.
Priscilla was born in New York City, New York, on March 12, 1950, the daughter of the late Arie Jacob Docter & Adela Sabina Perez Docter.
She was an avid quilter and a member of the Top Of Virginia Quilt Guild (TOVA), where she spent time with her local church, helping the community as often as possible. She believed in giving back and would make quilts to be auctioned off to raise money to help others in the community. She was also a member of the Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Priscilla is survived by her loving husband, Gerhard F. Landers, one son, Pieter F. Landers, one daughter, Genevieve K. Landers, and her brother Arie Docter (Astrid) of Purmerend, Netherlands.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Myrtle Frances Corbin (1929 – 2023)
Myrtle Frances Corbin, 93, of Huntly, Virginia, was taken home by the Lord’s Angels on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Corbin Family Cemetery, Huntly.
Mrs. Corbin was born to the late Dennis and Monie Nicholson Corbin on July 30, 1929, in Madison, Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Corbin; son, Bobby Lee Corbin; daughter, Nancy I. Foster; brother, Levi Corbin and sister, Virgie Wince. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
Survivors include her five children, Darlene M. Dehncke of Culpeper, Roy Corbin of Rixeyville, Virginia, Della Mae Bailey of Wasilla, Alaska, John Wayne Corbin of Reva, Virginia and Raymond Corbin and his wife Malinda of Amissville, Virginia and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Joey Nicholson, Mike Fewel, Mike Fewel Jr., Tommy Frazier, Tommy Frazier Jr., and Gary Jenkins will be Pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Joan Boyd Griffith (1937 – 2023)
Joan Boyd Griffith, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Lynn care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, with Pastor Howard Caldwell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow all services at Midland Cemetery.
Joan was born on March 29, 1937, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Paul and Phernetta Boyd. Joan was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Fling, and her daughter-in-laws, Karen Griffith and Deborah Griffith.
Surviving Joan is her loving children, Edwin A. Griffith Jr., Genevieve Susan White (Harry White Sr.), and Mark Griffith; her grandchildren, Edwin A. Griffith III, Harry Oscar White II, and Michael Stamey Griffith; her great-grandchildren, Austyn White, Colt White, and Bristol White; and numerous extended family members.
Joan was a proud past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, an avid reader, and loved her family dearly.
An alternative to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Charles Bernard Russell, Jr. (1950 – 2023)
Charles Bernard Russell, Jr. (affectionately known as C.B.), 72, of Front Royal, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.
C.B. was born April 24, 1950, in Front Royal, VA, the son of the late Charles Bernard Russell and Mary Imogene Matthews.
He attended Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University. Afterward, he was drafted by the military, where he served as a medic. He worked at the Shenandoah Valley Press for over 30 years.
An avid reader and lover of all things music, C.B. was a natural photographer with a passion for gardening. He discovered his love for fishing on visits to his Grandmother Murphy’s with his Uncle Paul, a love he shared with his friends and family.
C.B. is survived by his wife, Mary N. Russell; son, Charles L. Russell and his wife Lashonda of Broadway, VA; favorite daughter, Colleen V. Russell of Washington, DC; son, Wyatt M. Russell of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Ethan Russell and Camden Russell; sister, Elizabeth W. Mackey of Lake Mary, FL and her husband Rick; sister, Mary Leigh McDaniel of Marshall and her husband Kit; and brother, Joe Russell of Richmond and his husband, Richard Cowling.
His parents and his brother, Rice Russell, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Robert “Dave” Vanover (1944 – 2023)
Robert “Dave” Vanover, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. There will not be internment following the services.
Dave was born on February 21, 1944, in Wise County, Virginia, to the late Joseph and Cora Vanover. He was also preceded in death by one brother, six sisters, and his cat, Peppy.
Surviving Dave is his loving children, Joseph Vanover (Tera) of Cross Junction, Virginia, and Elizabeth Thiel (Mark) of Middletown, Virginia; his sisters, Joann Chidester of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Janet Compton of Vienna, Virginia; his granddaughters, Mary Vanover and Lily Thiel; and his cat, Buddy.
Dave was a lifelong fisherman, gardener, bird watcher, and republican. He loved animals, old country music, his cats, and his family. He also loved the mother of his children, Mary Sue.
Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Beorger, Doug Payne, James Wright, and Joe Ghee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Michael “Tony” Martin (1961 – 2023)
Michael “Tony” Martin, 61, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
Tony was born on September 1, 1961, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Billy Franklin Martin Sr. and Helena Martin. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Billy Franklin Martin Jr.
Surviving Tony are his brothers, Darrell Martin (Kelly) and Tim Martin; his best friend, Alice Willingham; and numerous nieces, a nephew, and extended family members.
Tony was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, an animal lover, and has been a mechanic most of his life. It’s been said that Tony never met a stranger and was the unofficial Mayor of Shenandoah Farms.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/