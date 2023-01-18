Mary Louise Henry (1955 – 2023)

Mary Louise Henry, 67, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on January 14, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.

She was an irreplaceable wife, mother, Grammy, generous friend, and bonded sister of the ‘six.’

She was born February 10, 1955, in Harrisonburg, VA, to the late Edna Sonifrank Runion. She was preceded in death by her son, Travis Henry.

Surviving Mary is her husband, Mickey Henry; her daughter Tanya Stephens and her husband, Jeff Stephens; and her grandsons, Brody Stephens, and Barrett Stephens; her sisters, Ada Sherman (Gerald), Janice Andrews (Gary), Doris Mitchell (Billy), Joyce Putman (Roger) and Wilma Runion along with many nieces and nephews.

At Mary’s request, through her last selfless act, she donated her body to science in hopes of saving lives through research and education. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you feel moved to make a donation, please do so in her honor to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W Cork St. Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601.