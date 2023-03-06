Mary “Maggie” Maglene Norman (1945 – 2023)

Mary “Maggie” Maglene Norman, 77, of Stafford, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Berea Health and Rehab in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastors Tom and Pam Hugill officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family welcomes guests to visit one hour prior to the service.

Maggie was born in West Virginia on August 16, 1945, to the late Ethel Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard Lee Norman, and her son-in-law, Robert Thorne Jr.

Surviving Maggie are her children, James Norman Sr. (Anita), Connie Guajardo, Ricky Norman (Laurie), and Nancy Thorne; her 12 grandchildren; her 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

Maggie loved spending her time watching the Young and the Restless, shopping on QVC, and playing Candy Crush, but more than anything, she loved her family.

Pallbearers will be Maggie’s sons and grandsons.

Maddox Funeral Home is handling arrangements.