Obituaries
Mary Margaret “Maggie” Bright (1945 – 2023)
Mary Margaret “Maggie” Bright, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Services will be private at a later date.
Mrs. Bright was born on June 14, 1945, in McDowell, Virginia, to the late Samuel and Clara Jones Smith. She was an avid Bowler and of Baptist faith.
Survivors include her three daughters, Teresa Fanning (James) of Front Royal, Patricia Chilcote (Gerald) of Linden, Virginia and Theodosia Maldonado of Front Royal; sister, Virginia Simmons of Harrisonburg; seven grandchildren, Trae, Zachary (Rachael), Brenna (Emanuel), Hunter, Diamond, Austin and Amberlynn and five great-grandchildren, Remington, Aurora, Montgomery, Ronin and Julian.
Obituaries
Oscar “Tommy” Fogle (1941 – 2023)
Oscar “Tommy” Fogle, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 20, at 11:00 a.m. in Panorama Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Orndorff officiating.
Tommy was born May 16, 1941, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late Oscar David and Lucy Mae Shores Fogle.
He retired after 41 dedicated years from Riverton Corporation in Warren County.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 61 years, Helen Fogle; two sons, Raymond Fogle, and David Fogle and wife Kim, all of Front Royal; one daughter, Alice Nicholson and husband Rusty of Alabama; four grandchildren, Jonathon, Andrew, Tiffany; and Robert; and five great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Dylan, Rowan, Ryder, and Patrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tammy Burnette of Star Tannery; and a daughter-in-law, Dana Fogle of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Jonathon Nicholson, Andrew Nicholson, Robert Fogle, Rusty Nicholson, Benjamin Fogle, and Bennie Eackles.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.
Obituaries
Junior Allen Jenkins (1938 – 2023)
Junior Allen Jenkins, 84, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and his beloved dog, Happy, on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Paul Markee and Brother Charles Clinedinst officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery in Flint Hill, Virginia.
Mr. Jenkins was born on November 11, 1938, in Sperryville, Virginia, to the late Harry and Eliza Vinny Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Jenkins, and five siblings, Buck, Dick, Johnny, Hank, and Irene. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving two tours in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Jenkins (Jamelle) of Luray, Virginia, and James Klemm of Spain; two daughters, Doris Kite (Darrell) of Stanley, Virginia, and Marcy Smith of Front Royal, Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Troy Jenkins, Brook Stokes, Dakota Kite, Chris Smith, and Tim Foster.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Dan Joseph Kizer (1952 – 2023)
Dan Joseph Kizer, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 8, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will take place on July 16th, 2023, at 11:00 am. The service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. Dan will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Dan was born on January 19, 1952, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Dallas and Bobbie Kizer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Kizer, and his sisters, Nancy Kizer and Debbie Kizer.
Surviving Dan are his loving Children, Tony Kizer (Paula), Ashley Price (Chad), and Tim Kizer (Amy); his siblings, Don Kizer, William Kizer, and Sandy Panky; his grandchildren, Zachary Kizer, Mason Kizer, and Jackson Price; many nieces and nephews; his family friends, Janet, Bob, and Jen German; and his beloved German Shepherd, Max.
While Dan was born in Kentucky, he was raised in Sonoma, California. It was shortly after high school he joined the Air Force, where he gave 22 years of devoted service. He worked as a vehicle mechanic and part of the security police but spent the majority of his career as an airfield manager. Through his service, he had the honor of working with Air Force One, The Thunderbirds, and countless service men and women. He had numerous accomplishments while in the Air Force and served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
It was in the Air Force that he met and married Susan Barnhart. They had three children and went on many adventures, including crossing the country, in a Volkswagen camper van to explore the US with their kids. In between those trips, Dan enjoyed taking his family camping, fishing, and skiing at Lake Metigoshe.
Dan moved to Virginia after retiring from the Air Force and went on to work at Randolph Macon Academy and Mt. Weather. He later married Jennifer German, and they enjoyed camping, traveling, working on home projects, family holidays, and spending time with the grandsons.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and decorating his house for the holidays to entertain his neighborhood. He took great pride in his Halloween and Christmas decorations, which often took weeks to months to prepare. The holidays meant a great deal to Dan, and he enjoyed making others smile with the holiday spirit. The family often joked that Clark Griswold was inspired by him. He also had a love of animals, music, his country, and, above all, his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://k9sforwarriors.org/.
Obituaries
Thomas James “Tom” Cummings (1955 – 2023)
Thomas James “Tom” Cummings, 67, departed this earth for glory on July 1, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, conducted by the Rev. Buzz Moore and Steve Foster. Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery.
Tom was born November 11, 1955, in Quantico, Virginia, the son of the late Patricia F. Cummings and Russell Rock Cummings.
He leaves behind siblings Fran Mellott, Nancy Hedge, Mary Conklin, Rick Gaines, and Russ Cummings. He was preceded in death by his beloved in-laws, Dale and Jerri Ridgway.
Tom had a passion for Porsches and Harleys. He enjoyed exploring the dirt roads in Warren and surrounding counties. Tom enjoyed his work as a Network Engineer for T Mobile until his retirement in April. Ten years ago, Tom found his greatest joy, being a grandparent. His grandbabies were never far from his thoughts and were always in his prayers.
Tom is survived by his devoted wife, Mechelle “Shelley” Cummings; his children, Christopher Michael Cummings and Stephanie Dawn Yamamoto and her husband Luis; step-daughter, Dale Taylor Williams; step-son, David Brent Williams; and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Myles Christopher Pfeifer, Rowan Daniel Gustafson, Emilia Grace Yamamoto, and Archer Ridgway Winterkorn. Tom was eagerly awaiting the birth of another grandson, who will carry his name.
Tom met his best friend, Bob Mulligan, at the beginning of eighth grade. He cherished their relationship. Tom was proud to be an “honorary” Mulligan and be lifelong friends with Bob, Dave, Jack, Marilyn, Corrine, and Janet, and also later with Bob’s wife, Gini. Dave English, a former brother-in-law, remained close as a brother to Tom. Julie Mullins, who introduced Tom and Mechelle, continued to be a close friend through the years.
Tom was fortunate to have worked with a fine group of people. Several became treasured friends, including Mike Mancil, Jeff Bradley, Andrew Haislmaie, Niyut Patel, Shazad Quershi, and Sherdina Tyus, who encouraged him during the last two months with humor, prayer, and friendship.
Tom considered Amazing Grace Gospel Barn to be his home church.
Pallbearers will be Bob Mulligan, Dave English, Mike Mancil, Jeff Bradley, Jesse Budd, and Chris Winterkorn.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 16, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amazing Grace Gospel Barn, c/o Steve Foster, 4796 Reliance Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Robert Jackson “Bob” Atkins (1931 – 2023)
Robert Jackson “Bob” Atkins, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Kenney officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia.
Mr. Atkins was born on June 10, 1931, in Flint Hill, Virginia, to the late Silas and Rosie Frazier Atkins. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Benny, Marie, Dorothy, and Mary Jane. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Local 77 Operating Engineers Union, District of Columbia Chapter. He was Methodist by faith and enjoyed watching Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 69 years, Vera Virginia “Ginny” Atkins; son, Rob Atkins (Vickie); daughter, Debbie Llewellyn (Charlie); two grandsons, Matthew Llewellyn (Molly) and Michael Llewellyn; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Llewellyn and Keaton Llewellyn and numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Llewellyn, Michael Llewellyn, Charlie Llewellyn, Steve Heflin, Duane Williams and Billy Kenney.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Obituaries
Mollie B. “Shang” Natt (1950 – 2023)
Mollie B. “Shang” Natt, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 am at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, with Pastor Elvi Rogers and Pastor Cecilio Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Natt was born on November 15, 1950, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late Emanuel and Mollie King Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Natt Jr., daughter, Mary Elizabeth Natt, and two brothers, Richard E. Thompson and Moses Thompson. She was a member of Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center.
Survivors include her three sons, Herman Thompson and his wife, Deborah of Winchester, Virginia, Samuel Joseph Natt of Front Royal and Charles Nathaniel Natt III of Front Royal; two daughters, Rachel Renee Natt of Front Royal and Priscilla Victoria Natt of Front Royal; two brothers, Clayton Thompson of Charlestown, West Virginia and Isaac Thompson of Front Royal; three sisters, Weedie Lillie Mae Baltimore of Manassas, Virginia, Louise Chunn of Front Royal and Geneva Conway of Inwood, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Alexsis B. Thompson, Zachariah M. Thompson, Jazmine S. Thompson, Jayelan G. Natt, Cameran E. Pink, Colby P. Pink and Penelope E. Roberson and numerous other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.