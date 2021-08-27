Mary R. Baggarly (1927 – 2021)

Mary R. Baggarly, 94, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Baggarly Family Cemetery in Browntown.

Mrs. Baggarly was born January 17, 1927, in Luray, Virginia, daughter of the late John and Mittie Richards. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Stanley B. Baggarly, Sr.

Surviving is a daughter, Diane Pence, and husband Marvin of Browntown; one granddaughter, Dr. Kristen Pence, and husband, Josh Bowie of Browntown; one great-granddaughter, Tallulah Bowie of Browntown; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Baggarly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; sisters; and a son, Brad Baggarly.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Hidden Springs Senior Living for all of their love, support, and excellent care over the past year.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 30 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Browntown Community Center or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.