Mary Susan Jenkins Myers (1957 – 2023)

Mary Susan Jenkins Myers (affectionately known as Bootie to many and Sue to others), 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2023, while at Winchester Medical Center. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born January 19, 1957, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late David Sr. and Susan “Jo” Jenkins.

Mary graduated from Warren County High School in 1974. Throughout the years Mary devoted her time to helping care for others, forever changing the lives of those she interacted with. Early in her career, she worked for Warren County Public Schools, Jay Schulman Sewing Factory, as a private in-home caregiver, and for Panhandle Home Health and Hospice as a nursing assistant. She provided home care to countless others throughout her lifetime; however, most will remember her from working at Stokes Mart. If you were lucky enough to be a customer, you were lucky enough to meet Mary.

Mary was strong-willed, determined, resourceful, and witty. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed enough to know her. She touched the lives of so many people. During her time with us, she always made a point to help anyone with whatever she could, never wanting anything in return. Her kindness, generosity, and love for others are the legacy she has left behind with us.

Mary was beloved by everyone who met her. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, wonderful sister, amazing Maw Maw, a best friend to all, and everyone’s favorite cook. Anyone who knew Mary knows that her family extended way beyond blood and meant everything to her. Mary never met a stranger and gave the best hugs. She enjoyed making home-cooked meals, socializing in the local grocery stores, and residing in Harmony Hollow.

Her husband survives Mary, Neal Myers Sr. They were together for 49 years and married for 44 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Myers-Settle (John); son, Neal Myers Jr. (Megan); granddaughter, Paige Myers; grandsons, Luke and Landon Settle; step-grandson, Hunter Brooks; brother, David T. Jenkins Jr. (Judy) of Bentonville, VA; sister, Doris J. Wood (Charlie) of Doswell, VA; nephews, David Wood and Dave Jenkins; and uncle, David Burner of Winchester, VA.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Thompson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Graveside services and burial will immediately follow at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church in Huntly, VA. At the conclusion of services, the family will gather for a fellowship meal at the American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53 at 22 W. 8th St. in Front Royal.

Pallbearers are Neal Myers Jr., David Jenkins Jr., Dave Jenkins, Charles Wood, David Wood, and Matthew Vaught.

Honorary pallbearers are John Settle, Luke Settle, Landon Settle, Hunter Brooks, and David Burner.