Obituaries
Mary Susan Jenkins Myers (1957 – 2023)
Mary Susan Jenkins Myers (affectionately known as Bootie to many and Sue to others), 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2023, while at Winchester Medical Center. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born January 19, 1957, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late David Sr. and Susan “Jo” Jenkins.
Mary graduated from Warren County High School in 1974. Throughout the years Mary devoted her time to helping care for others, forever changing the lives of those she interacted with. Early in her career, she worked for Warren County Public Schools, Jay Schulman Sewing Factory, as a private in-home caregiver, and for Panhandle Home Health and Hospice as a nursing assistant. She provided home care to countless others throughout her lifetime; however, most will remember her from working at Stokes Mart. If you were lucky enough to be a customer, you were lucky enough to meet Mary.
Mary was strong-willed, determined, resourceful, and witty. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed enough to know her. She touched the lives of so many people. During her time with us, she always made a point to help anyone with whatever she could, never wanting anything in return. Her kindness, generosity, and love for others are the legacy she has left behind with us.
Mary was beloved by everyone who met her. She was a loving mother, devoted wife, wonderful sister, amazing Maw Maw, a best friend to all, and everyone’s favorite cook. Anyone who knew Mary knows that her family extended way beyond blood and meant everything to her. Mary never met a stranger and gave the best hugs. She enjoyed making home-cooked meals, socializing in the local grocery stores, and residing in Harmony Hollow.
Her husband survives Mary, Neal Myers Sr. They were together for 49 years and married for 44 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Myers-Settle (John); son, Neal Myers Jr. (Megan); granddaughter, Paige Myers; grandsons, Luke and Landon Settle; step-grandson, Hunter Brooks; brother, David T. Jenkins Jr. (Judy) of Bentonville, VA; sister, Doris J. Wood (Charlie) of Doswell, VA; nephews, David Wood and Dave Jenkins; and uncle, David Burner of Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Thompson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Graveside services and burial will immediately follow at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church in Huntly, VA. At the conclusion of services, the family will gather for a fellowship meal at the American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53 at 22 W. 8th St. in Front Royal.
Pallbearers are Neal Myers Jr., David Jenkins Jr., Dave Jenkins, Charles Wood, David Wood, and Matthew Vaught.
Honorary pallbearers are John Settle, Luke Settle, Landon Settle, Hunter Brooks, and David Burner.
Obituaries
Lola Kathryn Pritchett (1949 – 2023)
Lola Kathryn Pritchett, 73, of Rileyville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held for Lola at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor Donnie Lamb officiating. The family invites guests to visit one hour before the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Lola was born on February 19, 1949, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Lewis Everett Alger Sr. and Lola Mabel Alger. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Pritchett; her brother, Albert Alger Sr.; and her sister-in-law, Marie Alger.
Surviving Lola is her siblings, Bobby Lewis (Donna), Joseph Newton Alger Sr., and Lewis Everett Alger Jr. (Donna); her nieces and nephews, Albert William Alger Jr. (Donna), Allen Wade Alger (Kimberly), Daniel Eugene Duncan, William Wayne Miller III (Roxane), Joseph Newton Alger Jr. (Olivia), and Kaitlyn Alger; her great-nieces and nephews, Evelyn Raye Alger, Valorie Taylor, Taylor Alger, and Joshua Alger (Brittany); and her great-great nieces, Brynlee Wolfe, and Blakelee Joe Alger.
Lola loved growing flowers, cooking, and her wonderful family.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Newton Alger Jr., William Wayne Miller III, D.J. Duncan, Joshua Alger, Rodney Jerrils, Matt West, and Mitchell West.
Obituaries
Joanie “Joan” Kay Atkins (1960 – 2023)
Joanie “Joan” Kay Atkins, 62, of Huntly, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Atkins was born on June 5, 1960, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Bernard Rodenhizer III and Rose Sherman Pamatigan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bernard “Butch” Rodenhizer IV, and granddaughter, Alexa Updike. She was a correctional officer with Coffeewood Correctional Center, was formerly a head cook for many local restaurants in Front Royal, Virginia, and formerly babysat for many children. She was a cat lover and formerly volunteered with Piedmont Animal Rescue League.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Ronald Atkins; three daughters, Deana Landrum, Heather Hileman, and Melanie Hileman; stepmother, Betty Rodenhizer and four grandchildren, Austen Updike, Nathaniel Landrum, Caydence Cave, and Kaleigha Hileman.
Obituaries
Richard Louis Hannigan, Sr. (1948 – 2022)
Richard Louis Hannigan, Sr., 74, passed away on December 26, 2022, at the Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Florida.
Richard was born in Arlington, Virginia, on October 31, 1948, the son of the late Harold Bailey Hannigan and Edna Clara Caviness.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The interment will be at a later date.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Jannet; son, Richard Lee (Brenda) Hannigan; daughters, Michelle Craig and Jennifer Gerish- Bodzer; grandchildren, Jessica, Dillion, Sarah, Shawn, Samantha, Michael, Matthew, Davey, Hayley, and Bayley; great-grandchildren, Chloee, Riley, and Aydenn; and special friends, Stephanie and Connie.
Richard moved to Florida in 1988 and was together with Jannet for over 38 years. He worked primarily in roofing and construction, but also worked a lot on the water as a sand dollar harvester. Richard served proudly in the US National Guard and had a strong Presbyterian faith. He was an avid fisherman, and a huge fan of the Washington Redskins (Commanders) football team.
Richard was a kind, sweet man. He always gave with his heart and loved his family more than they will ever know.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
James Edward “Eddie” Hockman (1930 – 2022)
On December 31, 2022, James Edward “Eddie” Hockman, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 17, 1930, in Bentonville, VA, to Harry L. and Gladys Claig Hockman.
On March 15, 1958, he married Nora Ann Alger of Rileyville. VA. They were married for 63 years.
Eddie is survived by three daughters. Susie Wertz (Randy) of Front Royal, Sharon Vaught of Front Royal, and Brenda Hockman of Staunton, six grandchildren, Lindsay McKinstry, Diane Wertz, Kevin Wertz, Kimberly Alger, Courtney Baker-Williams, and Haley Buracker, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nora Ann Hockman, a brother Harry R. Hockman, a sister Nellie Mae Morrision and a son-in-law, Jeff Vaught.
Eddie was a 1949 graduate of Warren County High School. He was a lifelong member of Bentonville Baptist Church, serving as a teacher, deacon, trustee, and many other titles over the years.
A US Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War.
He was employed with Avtex Fibers until they closed. He then went to work for Rappawan until he retired.
He enjoyed gardening, farming, raising Polled Hereford cattle, and catching and frying up a mess of fish. He loved talking about his high school football days, where he became quite the fullback and got the nickname “Touch-down mole.” He was always lending a hand to his neighbors and anyone in need. He had never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor, had such a happy disposition, and was full of wise advice.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 8th, at the Bentonville Baptist Church by Pastor Dan Ellis and Pastor Wayne Woodard, with visitation from one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
His final resting place will be in the old family cemetery in Rileyville near Black Angus Lane.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Kevin Wertz, Brandon Baker-Williams, Jamie Lentz, Timmy Lentz, Michael Licklider, Kelly Elliott, Trapper Alger, Woody Morrison, Keith Nauman, and Adam McCauley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or to Bentonville Baptist Church.
Obituaries
Nathan James Jenkins (2005 – 2022)
A Celebration of Life for Nathan James (Nate-Dawg) Jenkins, 17, of Front Royal, VA, who passed away on January 22, 2022, will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the North Warren Fire Department in Front Royal, VA at 5:00 pm.
The family will also be holding a Memorial Service at the Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Va. Anyone wishing to attend the Memorial Service is asked to meet at The Bing Crosby Stadium Little League field parking lot at 3:30 pm for a procession leaving at 4:00 pm.
Obituaries
Kevin Duane Smith (1984 – 2022)
Kevin Duane Smith was born on March 8, 1984, at Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Virginia.
At the age of 36, Kevin disappeared in Centreville, VA. He remained missing for nearly three years, much to his family’s anguish. On November 28, 2022, the family received the news that his remains had been found and positively identified in Fairfax County, Virginia. Unofficially but accurately, Kevin died the night he disappeared, January 20, 2020. However, the official date of his death is when he was found on February 6, 2022.
Kevin is survived by his daughters, Kyleigh Jade Smith and Khloe Alise Smith; his parents, Stephen E. Smith (Steve) and Teresa Cooke Smith (Terry); a brother, Stephen P. Smith and his wife, Brandi Raistrick Smith; one nephew, Caleb Preston Smith; one niece, Abigail Rae Smith (Abby); his maternal grandmother, Betty Lou Reil Hudson; one aunt, Patricia Cooke Green (Patty); three uncles, James L. Green (Jimmy), David W. York and Jeffrey L. Smith (Mutt); and many cousins, relatives, and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Thelma A. Mauck (Ann); his aunts, Regina Cooke Gillispie (Gina), Linda Rutherford York, and Jackie Smith; a nephew, Elijah Edward Smith; a niece, Isabelle Rose Smith; and a cousin, Samantha Dawn Green (Sam).
A memorial service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on January 9, 2023, at 12 PM (Noon). The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm just prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers are David York, Stephen P. Smith, Caleb Smith, Jeremy Woodall, Bobby Cooke, and James Pauley.