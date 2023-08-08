Mary Wallace Thomason Morris (1945 – 2023)

Mary Wallace Thomason Morris, 78, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on July 31, 2023.

She was born in Front Royal on May 26, 1945, to Wallace B. and Vera G. (Biggs) Thomason and was a 1963 Warren County High School graduate.

Mary was an accomplished and passionate local historian and published genealogist with many research credits to her name. For nearly 40 years, Mary enjoyed working as an archivist and historian in her beloved Shenandoah Valley, at the Warren Heritage Society, Handley Library Archives, and, most extensively, 33 years at the Clarke County Historical Association.

For the last 48+ years, Mary was a proud Navy wife to Maynard S. “Skip” Morris Jr, though he has loved her since they were kids. Aside from her husband, Mary leaves behind their daughter, Jane (Morris) Kennedy and her husband, Mark; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Sean, and William “Riley” Kennedy; as well as many special cousins. Mary spent her final days at peace, surrounded by her loved ones at her daughter’s Star Tannery, VA home.

Mary was a life-long advocate and lover of animals, especially cats. In lieu of flowers, please send donations “In memory of Mary Thomason Morris” to the Humane Society of Warren County or contribute to the Mary Thomason Morris Memorial fundraiser on Facebook.

Please join us in celebrating Mary’s life on August 24, 2023, from 3-5 pm at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, VA.