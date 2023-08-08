Obituaries
Mary Wallace Thomason Morris (1945 – 2023)
Mary Wallace Thomason Morris, 78, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on July 31, 2023.
She was born in Front Royal on May 26, 1945, to Wallace B. and Vera G. (Biggs) Thomason and was a 1963 Warren County High School graduate.
Mary was an accomplished and passionate local historian and published genealogist with many research credits to her name. For nearly 40 years, Mary enjoyed working as an archivist and historian in her beloved Shenandoah Valley, at the Warren Heritage Society, Handley Library Archives, and, most extensively, 33 years at the Clarke County Historical Association.
For the last 48+ years, Mary was a proud Navy wife to Maynard S. “Skip” Morris Jr, though he has loved her since they were kids. Aside from her husband, Mary leaves behind their daughter, Jane (Morris) Kennedy and her husband, Mark; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Sean, and William “Riley” Kennedy; as well as many special cousins. Mary spent her final days at peace, surrounded by her loved ones at her daughter’s Star Tannery, VA home.
Mary was a life-long advocate and lover of animals, especially cats. In lieu of flowers, please send donations “In memory of Mary Thomason Morris” to the Humane Society of Warren County or contribute to the Mary Thomason Morris Memorial fundraiser on Facebook.
Please join us in celebrating Mary’s life on August 24, 2023, from 3-5 pm at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, VA.
Clarence George “Buddy” Grady Jr. (1956 – 2023)
Clarence George “Buddy” Grady Jr., 67, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Albert Henry Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Buddy was born on May 2, 1956, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Clarence Sr. and Deanna Cameron Grady. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Guy Grady; two sons, Michael Grady and William Grady and two grandchildren, Sierra Grace Grady and Elijah James Grady.
Survivors include his son, Eugene “Buddy Boy” Grady; three daughters, Faith “Cookie” Hamilton, Corissa “Chrissy” Grady, and Maryanne Grady; two brothers, Carl Russell Grady and Christopher Mark Grady; sister, Donna Livermore; girlfriend, Jean “Carol” Jenkins; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
James Earl “Jim” Durand (1946 – 2023)
James Earl “Jim” Durand, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 4:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Durand was born on February 7, 1946, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Ruth Bigley Durand. He retired from the FBI after 33 years of dedicated service and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Survivors include his son, Jason Durand (Jennifer) of Clifton, Virginia; three daughters, Michelle Stuckey of Culpeper, Virginia, Nicole Mijajlovic (Igor) of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and Jennifer Henley (Mike) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother, Walter Durand (Darlene) of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Melissa, Rebecca and Caroline Stuckey and Jonathan and Hailey Henley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Judith Catherine Price (1946 – 2023)
Judith Catherine Price, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Woods Cove Assisted Living.
Ms. Price was born on February 26, 1945, in Washington, DC, to the late Stanley and Mildred Bowman Hankins. She retired from the Department of the Navy in the position of Supervisor.
Survivors include her daughter, Virginia A. Prentice of Falls Church, Virginia; her son, Kevin E. Price of Springfield, Virginia; and six grandchildren, Rachael, Grace, Johnathan, K.J., Joshua, and Caleb.
Harry Franklin Bowen (1921 – 2023)
Harry Franklin Bowen, lovingly known as “B,” 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A memorial service will be held for Harry at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Front Royal United Methodist Church, with Reverend Rachel Plemmons officiating.
Harry was born on September 29, 1921, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Harry Franklin Bowen Sr. and Ada Sue Bowen. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Aldene Bowen; his sister, Norma Bowen Carter; and his granddaughter, Caroline Handwerk.
Surviving Harry are his children, Thomas F. Bowen (Trinh) and Lynn Bowen Paradis (Stephen); his grandchildren, Rebecca Bowen, Heather Bowen Walters, Thang Vo, Megan Vo, and Matthew Handwerk; his eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Harry served in the United States Army and enlisted shortly after Pearl Harbor. He served during the remainder of WWII in the South Pacific. Following his service, he worked as an Industrial Mechanical Engineer until his retirement in Front Royal, Virginia, where he was an active volunteer within the community and the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Front Royal United Methodist Church or to Gentiva Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.
Editors Note:
Harry inspired everyone who met him. Who else would go bowling every Thursday at 100 years old? We interviewed Harry last year and wanted to share that memory once again.
Michael C. “Mike” McWatt (1969 – 2023)
Michael C. “Mike” McWatt, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, was taken home suddenly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Reed Ricardi officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Michael was born on April 11, 1969, to the union of Orrin and Sharon McWatt in New York City. Mike and his mother moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he attended school before moving to Charles City, Virginia. Later in life, he moved back to New York, where he met Jeannie Lopez. Later his job ended up bringing him back to Virginia, where he settled in Front Royal, working for InterBake until the Lord called him home. Mike loved playing jokes on almost everyone, working on cars, and playing music. Music equipment was burned deep into his soul. He had more speakers, amps, etc., than the average recording studio. He loved all kinds of electronics and had more gadgets than Inspector Gadget.
Michael is survived by his mother, Sharon M. Bowman (Gary); three daughters, Amanda McWatt, Natalie McWatt, and Serena Glascock; brother, Garon Bowman (Alicia); a brother of the heart, Leon Bell; a former wife and mother of Amanda and Natalie, Jeannie Lopez – Smith that remained a friend; Serena’s mother and friend, Agnes M. Glascock; nephew, Hayden Bowman; two special cousins, Rhonda and Dayna Smith and many other devoted cousins and friends. His laugh and childish attics will be greatly missed. Mike, we probably didn’t tell you enough, but we truly loved you and will miss you each day of our lives.
Shirley F. Pritchett Williams (1942 – 2023)
Shirley F. Pritchett Williams, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Shirley was born October 6, 1942, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ernest L. Pritchett, Sr., and Nellie S. Lillard Pritchett.
She was a loyal and faithful member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple for many dedicated years. Shirley had a passion for serving the Lord. She loved spending time with her family, especially grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished. She loved cooking and baking for her family, church family, and friends. She loved sewing, gardening, and listening to gospel music. Shirley loved sitting on her porch swing with all who visited and sharing her wonderful sweet tea. She was considered a “Social Butterfly.” Always a welcoming smile on her face, truly a blessing to all. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Richard D. Williams; one son, Rick Williams, Jr., and wife, Teresa of Chandlersville, Ohio; three sisters, Doris V. Dawson of Front Royal, Joyce A. Parsons (Paul) of Front Royal and Janet Lafferty of Stanley; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and Gary Partlow, whom she loved as a son.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Williams; sisters, Mary E. Smith and Edna M. Scott; brothers, Ernest L. Pritchett, Jr. and Robert L. Pritchett; grandchild, Justin Williams; and a great-grandchild, Justin Abbatte.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Glascock, Chuck Harper, Erick Williams, Mike Sims, Robert Payne, Jeff VanAnden, Ryan Rohrbaugh, and George Cline.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Coverston, Mark Stallard, and Chip Woodard.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 8, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to a charity of one’s choice.