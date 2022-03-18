Regional News
Maryland becomes first state to lower gas prices with fuel tax moratorium
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland drivers got immediate relief at the pump Friday afternoon when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law a 30-day gas tax moratorium, after the legislation was fast-tracked this week by unanimous votes in the General Assembly.
The law, which went into effect immediately, suspends the state’s nearly 37-cent gas tax. Prices at the Eastport Shell gas station in Annapolis dropped by 36 cents from $4.29 to $3.93 just minutes after the bill signing.
“This bipartisan action will provide some relief from the pain at the pump,” Hogan said at the bill signing. “This, of course, is not going to be a cure-all, and market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices.”
Jen Gaynor of Catonsville was one of the first customers to buy gas at the reduced price at the Eastport Shell station.
“I was pretty happy to see $3.93 pop up, because I do need gas,” Gaynor said. “Otherwise, I’ll need AAA to get me back to Catonsville.”
Gaynor said she fills her 13-gallon tank about twice a week, which means she will save about $40 with the lower price.
Hogan was joined at the signing by Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore, and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, who worked with the governor to introduce and pass the bill in just over a week.
“We are showing that Maryland leaders know that when there are problems that Marylanders are facing, we come together and we fix them,” Ferguson said.
Maryland became the first state to suspend its gas tax in response to soaring fuel prices. Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was expected to sign a similar bill Friday. The Georgia moratorium would suspend the state’s 29-cent tax until May 31.
At least 17 other states are considering a tax moratorium, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Maryland’s gas tax holiday is one of the rare incidences when such legislation has been enacted since policy makers and politicians began debating the idea more than 25 years ago.
Now, drivers across the state will wait and see how much of an affect the bill has on prices at the pump.
Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat running for governor, tried to put to bed concerns about price gouging, as consumer advocates this week raised concerns that gas stations might pocket the tax break intended for drivers.
Franchot, who was the first to propose the gas tax holiday idea in the state last week, said he did not expect there would be any trouble getting gas stations to cooperate with dropping their prices.
“I kept hearing that from people saying, ‘The gas stations aren’t going to pass it on,’” Franchot said at a press conference after the bill was signed. “Yes, they are. They are patriotic just like everybody else in the state.”
Two competing gas stations on opposite corners in Annapolis reflected confusion around prices in the law’s early going.
At the Shell station on the corner of Forest Drive and Bay Ridge Avenue in Annapolis, the price for regular gas had dropped to $3.91. Meanwhile, at the Exxon station across the street at Forest and Hillsmere drives the price stood at $4.19.
The Exxon gas station attendant, Parass Paudel, said he does not make changes to the price of gas without the owner’s instructions, and the owner had not been at the station Friday.
“The owner is responsible for everything,” Paudel said.
The moratorium comes after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle attempted to amend the bill this week to make the tax suspension longer.
Legislators argued that the tax moratorium should be extended to 90 days, but the amendment was defeated in both chambers.
Franchot thanked Hogan and legislative leaders for “indicating their openness to extending this gas tax holiday.”
Hogan said previously he wanted the holiday to be longer, but settled on one month in a compromise with legislators.
While prices dropped at stations in Annapolis, lobbyists for gas stations and fuel providers this week cautioned that people should temper expectations about the impact of the gas tax holiday and that drivers should not expect an immediate 37-cent drop.
Gas prices have been rising since January as relations between Russia, a major global source of crude oil, and Ukraine became unstable.
Prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Between the weeks of Feb. 28 and March , U.S. gas prices rose by 13%, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Between March 7 and March 14 prices shot up again by another 5%, the agency’s data shows.
Earlier this week, consumer advocates and tax experts sounded off on whether the gas tax holiday policy would lead to decreased fuel prices.
Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute, said consumers might not be able to tell if they are seeing the benefit of the tax holiday as initial price drops drive up demand, further increasing costs.
It will not be possible to tell if gas stations are pocketing some of the tax break, Gleckman said in an interview with Capital News Service, as prices continue to change quickly.
By STEPHEN NEUKAM and E. A. BREEDEN
Capital News Service
Community Events
Broadway classic Godspell is coming to Fauquier County, March 25 through April 10, 2022
There’s a new community theater in town! For over a decade, Hope Theater has been producing week-long drama camps for high school and college students, staging full Broadway musicals in just one week’s time, receiving rave reviews from enthusiastic audiences.
Now, Hope Theater turns its attention to adult actors, staging its first full-scale theatrical production! With decades of experience both on and off the local community theater and professional stages, the production team behind Godspell knows how to create entertaining, professional quality shows. State-of-the-art Hope Theater provides a comfortable setting for audiences to relax and enjoy a break from the outside world.
Godspell tells a timeless story of people from all walks of life coming together as a community as they experience unconditional love from the character of Jesus. The musical is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. These ancient stories are interspersed with chart-topping songs set to new, rock-driven orchestrations, enhanced by energetic choreography. Composed by Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, with the book by John-Michael Tebelak, it has been well-loved for over 50 years, originally making its debut off-Broadway in May of 1971. Performed world-wide in all manners of venues, in 2011 it was revised musically and successfully brought back to Broadway. Both the original and revised versions continue to be performed world-wide.
Hope Theater’s Godspell production team includes many well-known locals: visionary story-painter Scott Heine serves as director, with music directors Margo Heine and Katy Benko Miner, award-winning choreographer Josie Carrado, and producers Scott and Hilary Pierce. Additionally, the cast is full of well-regarded local performers: Kelly Snow as Jesus, Josh Carias as John/Judas, and the company comprised of Dawn Gaynor, Betsy Hansen, Marty Kelly, Rachel Marineau, Katy Benko Miner, Alan Pierce, Hilary Pierce, and Rebecca White. The rock driven score is played by the local band, Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels, who will be on stage and part of the action for the entire show. Led by Drew Fleming, and featuring Chris Calavas, Joseph Evans, Lori Roddy, and Aaron Talley.
There will be nine performances at Hope Theater, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton.
March 25 through April 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm (no Saturday show on April 2). Sundays at 2pm. There will also be a Saturday matinee on April 9, at 2pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for students or seniors. Tickets are available at hope.theater or at the door until sold-out.
Regional News
CDC releases new COVID-19 community-level tracker as cases decrease across the nation
As lawmakers lift mask mandates across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new COVID-19 community-level tracker that analyzes counties based on new cases, hospital admissions and available hospital beds. Using this data, counties are sorted as either having a low, medium or high COVID-19 community level.
The tracker is part of the CDC’s effort to analyze daily COVID-19 numbers by individual communities. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explained that this new system is intended to help guide research toward more efficient precautionary measures.
“This framework moves beyond looking just at cases & test positivity to evaluate factors that reflect severity of disease, including hospitalizations & hospital capacity,” she tweeted.
Along with the county-level tracker, the CDC released guidelines for counties depending on their COVID-19 level. For communities with low and medium levels, masks are not mandatory inside, unless an individual is part of an at-risk group. For communities with high levels, masks should continue to be worn indoors in public.
Users are able to search any county in the country and, although over 70% of the U.S. population was reported as having low or medium COVID-19 community levels as of February 25, Director Walensky warned not to get too comfortable without a mask on.
“I do anticipate that this is probably going to be a seasonal virus,” Walensky said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. “I would say put your masks in a drawer, anticipate you may need them again and hope that we don’t.”
She continued by saying that wearing masks may be necessary in order to be “vigilant” in the cold months when other respiratory illnesses like the flu are commonly spread.
Like the majority of the country, Maryland seems to be trending towards cases decreasing over time. The CDC identified Garrett County as the only county in Maryland with a high COVID-19 community level. On March 7, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland has recorded under 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and is experiencing its lowest case rate yet.
The total number of cases in Maryland has decreased by about 98 percent since January 9, on which there were 17,872 cases – the highest number of newly reported cases in a single day in the state this year.
As of March 16, only 332 new cases were reported in Maryland with the majority of these cases coming from younger age groups. Early on in the pandemic, senior citizens accounted for the most infections, but over time this has shifted.
Everyone who gets vaccinated and boosted in Maryland has the chance to win money from a $2 million pot with the lottery initiative, “VaxCash 2.0.” One fully vaccinated Maryland resident will be awarded a cash prize through a lottery drawing every Tuesday until May 3.
As of March 15, there were about 4.5 million fully vaccinated individuals in Maryland. An estimated 4.7 million people have received at least their first vaccination of two.
Governor Hogan has used the initiative as a way to motivate state residents into staying up to date with all COVID-19 safety measures.
“We continue to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the virus and to be eligible for tomorrow’s $50,000 drawing of our Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion,” he tweeted.
For more information about all state COVID-19 protocols visit: https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/faqs/#faqVP.
Regional News
Soaring gas prices push Maryland drivers to alter travel, spending decisions
BALTIMORE – Hunter Williams stopped at a BP gas station in south Baltimore this week to add a little bit more to the tank. Normally, Williams, in town from Ohio to visit his daughter, would spend $40 and have a nearly full tank.
But not this time. With prices at near records, Williams was more cautious and opted for $20 worth of fuel. He only got four gallons.
Williams is like a lot of motorists these days. He said he finds himself making tougher financial decisions now and driving less.
“You know, I can’t take a routine run to the grocery store anymore like that just because of gas prices, ” he said. “Now I’ve got to do Instacart,” a service that picks up groceries and delivers them to purchasers’ homes.
Gas prices in Maryland have risen to near record highs. The average price of gas in the state has increased by 65 cents in the past 30 days, according to AAA, from $3.56 for regular gas to the current average of $4.21.
Drivers interviewed by Capital News Service said those costs are forcing them to make tough decisions about how they spend their money, from travel to fuel purchases to recreation.
The good news is the state’s motorists are expected to get some immediate help beginning Friday. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is expected then to sign into law a 30-day moratorium on the state’s 37-cent gas tax. The law goes into effect immediately with his signature, so motorists should see a same-day reduction in fuel prices, if gas station owners pass the savings onto drivers.
Russell Geist said he is feeling the pinch of higher fuel prices in his personal life and in his business.
Geist owns Metropolitan Landscaping Management Inc., where he needs gas for the company’s work trucks and gas-powered equipment in use every day.
Higher gas prices, Geist said, have made an already difficult situation worse.
“I work for residents who are already being squeezed by all of this inflation,” he said, “and I have to inflate my prices as well, because it costs me more to do business.”
Plus, Geist said, the equipment he uses requires fuel that is
Still, as Linda Ramirez pumped $15 worth of gas into her car in Bethesda, she said it was worth higher prices to help Ukraine.
“I believe it’s a good idea, because they’re helping Ukraine as it’s suffering,” Ramirez, 22, said, “But … (the government) should always look out for us as well.”
Geist also said increased gas prices are worth it to support Ukraine, but he said the government could still do more to help lower costs.
“I don’t think we’re totally utilizing all the ways we can help to keep the prices down,” he said.
Williams said there’s not much he can do to reduce his fuel burden because of his location.
“My job, everything is 10 to 15 minutes away,” he said. “So, I was like, man, that takes a toll on a man.”
By JOE RYAN
Capital News Service
Regional News
Maryland legislators’ gas tax holiday awaits governor’s signature
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday is expected to sign into law
an emergency bill, passed unanimously by the Senate and House of Delegates just Thursday, suspending the state’s gas tax, allowing immediate relief from soaring gas prices for motorists.
The bill, which would stop the state’s nearly 37-cent fuel tax for a month, would go into effect immediately with the governor’s signature.
The moratorium would be one of the first to go into effect in the nation. Georgia lawmakers also passed a bill Thursday to suspend its gas tax. At least 17 states are considering similar legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The bill moved through both chambers after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle attempted to amend it to make the tax suspension longer.
Legislators argued that the tax moratorium should be extended to 90 days, but the amendment was defeated in both chambers.
Republican lawmakers in the Senate argued for an amendment to suspend the state’s automatic gas tax increase. A 2013 law mandates the automatic increase of gas taxes based on inflation. That amendment was also defeated.
Now, drivers across the state will wait and see how much of an effect the law has on prices at the pump.
Maryland drivers were paying an average of $4.21 for a gallon of gas on Thursday, down slightly from the day before.
Earlier this week, consumer advocates and tax experts sounded off on whether the moratorium would lead to decreased costs for drivers.
Lobbyists for gas stations and fuel providers cautioned that people should temper expectations about the impact of the gas tax holiday, and that drivers should not expect an immediate 37-cent drop.
Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute, said consumers might not be able to tell if they are seeing the benefit of the tax holiday as initial price drops drive up demand, further increasing costs.
It will not be possible to tell if gas stations are pocketing some of the tax break, Gleckman said in an interview with Capital News Service, as prices continue to change quickly.
Hogan, a Republican, said the state would work to ensure that gas station owners are not running away with some of the tax relief intended for drivers.
“We’ve discussed that with the legislature to make sure that doesn’t happen and we’re gonna press all the providers to make sure there are actions that we take,” Hogan said at a press conference earlier this week. “Every time we have an emergency situation, we’re making sure there’s not price gouging.”
By STEPHEN NEUKAM
Capital News Service
Crime/Court
After failing to admit guilt or show remorse, convicted murderer of Fauquier-based Zen Buddhist Monk Mogu sentenced to serve 20 years
In the Warrenton Courthouse on Monday, March 14, 2022, Wong Yong Jung, 63, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 10 suspended, for the 2008 murder of Fauquier-based Zen Buddhist Monk Mogu, whose given name was Du Chil Park. Jung, an acquaintance and former business partner of Monk Mogu, had been a person of interest in the June 24, 2008, stabbing death of the monk from early in the investigation spearheaded by Fauquier County law enforcement and the FBI. And while having been interviewed by 2010, in Las Vegas while jailed on unrelated charges, Jung was not arrested for the murder until November 2020. After about three hours of deliberation a jury convicted Jung of Second Degree Murder on September 30, 2021.
The second-degree level murder conviction came as a result of a perceived lack of premeditation on Jung’s part. At trial Jung admitted to having come to Mogu’s residence June 23, 2008, to ask for help in paying off a gambling debt. Testimony indicated that he brought alcohol with him, believing if he could get the monk to drink with him Mogu would be more susceptible to agreeing to help him pay off a substantial gambling debt. Former associates of the monk present at the trial noted that testimony of an interviewing agent indicated that Jung admitted to the nickname “Coma” due to a propensity to blackout from the overconsumption of alcohol. Jung claimed to have awoken the next morning on the monk’s couch, to find his host stabbed to death in his bed with no memory what had happened.
Monday’s sentencing brought a long-sought sense of closure to Temple associates of Mogu, including two with ties to Front Royal and Warren County to whom we spoke the following day, Glenda Mikulak and Albert Stapf.
“I came back to Virginia for the sentencing and as I was traveling my mind traveled back to our happy memories of Monk Mogu, how kind he was and his special gift for healing. I looked at old photos and relived memories. I think of him often – a very special monk with amazing gifts of healing whose life was cut too short,” Mikulak told us. “I was thinking also of how Monk was tortured as a political prisoner in Korea and how he rejected that pain and used it as motivation to relieve pain in others; only to be subjected to it again in his violent death.”
Mikulak testified at the sentencing hearing on impacts to his temple associates of his death, and his loss to those he healed, not only spiritually, but physically as well. “I spoke of my deep friendship with Monk and how he helped my son Glenn, myself and friends with his amazing healing techniques. I also told of the trauma of having to clean up the murder scene where a dear friend had been brutally stabbed to death while sleeping. I tried to stay calm and deliberate in my testimony, looking occasionally at his killer, so I was told later.”
We asked about Jung’s appearance and testimony at the sentencing hearing.
“Yung’s statement to the court was a long rambling message predicated on the idea that somehow the FBI had arrested him in error as his name was spelled incorrectly. He asserted this many times, referencing another Korean man in the Atlanta jail also being extradited to Virginia with only a single letter separating their names. But the convicted killer was the one that woke up to the dead body at the temple,” she noted.
“There was a particular animosity towards FBI Agent Song, Yung implying that he tricked him into saying some incriminating things. He actually said he wanted Song arrested for his part in his conviction.
“He also said nothing that showed any remorse for the murder of his so-called friend. To me he seemed sociopathic as if his friendship with Monk was transactional and only for his benefit, in this case money.
“Yung also appears to have an addictive personality, drinking, gambling to the point of detriment. And he was violent to former girlfriends and a wife,” Mikulak noted of the now-convicted murderer’s background. “And then ‘Coma’ as he was nicknamed for his excessive drinking blackouts, spoke of the Monk talking about the attainment of the afterlife, seeming to imply a positive aspect to Monk’s death despite its circumstance, which I found odd.
“I am glad that he is getting 30 years, even with the 10 suspended. At last justice: ‘The devil went down to Georgia’,” Mikulak observed with a musical reference to Jung’s post-murder return to his outside of Atlanta residence. – “However, The FBI and Fauquier County Law Enforcement got their man. We are very grateful to them 14 years later.”
The Monk’s history
Information released by Fauquier authorities in the wake of his 2008 murder indicated Park came to America in 1998 and established the Jungtosa Zen Buddhist Temple in the Springfield area of Fairfax County, moving the temple to Marshall in March of 2004 and continuing his healing work in acupuncture and moxibustion, the latter also “an oriental medicine therapy”.
Park was born in Kyong Ju, South Korea around 1951-52, Fauquier authorities also noted that “in the 1970’s/80’s Park was an activist against former Korean military governments. He was imprisoned in 1974 for hiding an activist on the run and then became a Monk in 1978” and “operated a small temple in Chung Noung, a part of Seoul, where he treated poor people with acupuncture and moxibustion.”
Mikulak and Stapf said that rather than his death, Monk Mogu should be remembered for his life and his healing work, noting he often travelled to the Front Royal area to treat children and adults, some with serious physical disabilities. “His Mantra was always ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’,” Mikulak reminded us of a life devoted to the healing of others.
Regional News
Hours after Zelenskyy asks Congress for more help, Biden sends additional weapons
WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday sternly addressed a joint session of Congress, asking for additional military help.
Hours after the historic remarks, President Joe Biden announced a new $800 million military aid package that will supply the Ukrainian armed forces with hundreds of anti-aircraft systems, and thousands of anti-armor weapons, as well as small arms, ammunition, body armor and helmets. The package brings total U.S. aid to Ukraine since January to $2 billion.
Later in the day, Biden told reporters in unscripted comments that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “is a war criminal.”
In his formal remarks, Biden said “The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pay a very heavy price.”
“We are going to continue to have (Ukraine’s) backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival,” the president said. “Together, with our allies and partners, we will keep up the pressure on Putin’s crumbling economy – isolating him on the global stage. That’s our goal.”
In a virtual 18-minute speech from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Zelenskyy appealed to the American memory of the Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11 attacks and expressed his gratitude for the United State’s support thus far.
“Today, the Ukrainian people are not only defending Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future.”
At the beginning and conclusion of the Ukrainian leader’s speech, he was greeted by bipartisan standing ovations and cheers from lawmakers.
While the additional aid will assist Ukraine in its fight, Biden has maintained that the implementation of a NATO no-fly zone – a concession Zelenskyy asked Congress for in his speech – is out of the question.
“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelenskyy said. “Is this a lot to ask for to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?”
Zelenskyy challenged the members of Congress to take additional actions until Russian aggression ceases.
He proposed sanctions on all Russian politicians still in office and the closure of all American ports to Russian goods. He called on every American company to leave the Russian market, saying that it is “flooded with our blood.”
Without naming the organizations, Zelenskyy said the world institutions charged with preventing war do not work and have failed in their missions.
He proposed a new organization, called “U24,” with the goal of stopping all conflicts immediately and providing all the necessary assistance – including weapons and humanitarian aid – within 24 hours.
Halfway through the address, Zelenskyy played a video for Congress. The interlude depicted graphic images of air strikes and wounded Ukrainian civilivians, including an infant child.
Accompanied by classical violin music, the video also showed a mass grave being filled with the corpses of civilians in body bags.
After the video, Zelenskyy addressed Congress in English. “I am almost 45-years-old,” he said. “Today, my age stopped when the hearts of more than 100 children stopped beating.”
Lawmakers were moved by the address and said they were determined to do all the United States could do.
“(Zelenskyy’s) message was clear, we need staying power to isolate Russia and Mr. Putin,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said during an interview on MSNBC. “What we need to do is make sure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs in order to defend itself, particularly the skys.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, thanked Zelenskyy for his vision of security and peace.
Hoyer said in a statement that he looks forward to the day that the Ukrainian president may stand in the Capitol in person and “receive the gratitude of the American people for defending global democracy on its front lines in its hour of peril.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called his speech “powerful and heart-wrenching” in a statement.
“It reinforced our sympathy, our outrage, and our resolve,” McConnell said.
But the GOP leader went on to criticize the Biden administration for what he said was a slow response to Russian escalation.
In his final sentences, Zelenskyy applauded Biden for his leadership, adding: “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
By RYAN WHITE and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
