Master Gardeners and Junior Green Thumbs plant a pollinator paradise at Samuels Library

In the face of typical springtime showers and nippy temperatures, the gardening enthusiasts of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association, partnered with some sprightly junior volunteers, rolled up their sleeves to bring a colorful spectacle to life at the Samuels Library. Their project? A vibrant “pollinator garden” was planted this past Monday.

And what, you may ask, is a pollinator garden? It’s a carefully curated selection of particular plants designed to be the bees’ knees – and not just bees, but a wide array of pollinators. These include hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, wasps, bats, and even certain small mammals, all of whom play a critical role in transferring pollen from one flower to another.

The masterful selection of plants in this garden is as follows:

The Garden Phlox, in shades of red, blue, and pink, is sure to attract butterflies, hummingbirds, and an assortment of other pollinators.

The charming Bellflower a magnet for butterflies and bees.

The obedient plant is aptly named for its alluring effect on butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds.

The fiery Red Hot Poker is irresistible to hummingbirds.

The fragrant Lemon verbena is designed to attract beneficial pollinators like butterflies and bees.

The striking Liatris, a favorite of butterflies.

The Mountain mint is a pollinator paradise, attracting bees, wasps, flies, butterflies, skippers, and beetles.

The radiant Goldenrod, which draws in bees, beetles, butterflies, moths, flies, and wasps.

The cheerful Blackeye Susan is a favorite of hummingbirds, moths, and butterflies.

And last but not least, aromatic Oregano is a universal crowd-pleaser among pollinators.

Not only does this delightful garden provide a feast for the eyes, but it also serves as a critical haven for our declining bee population. The garden turned into an unexpected classroom, too, as three curious children from a science class taking place in the library eagerly volunteered to help with the planting.

The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association is a dedicated non-profit group of green-thumbed individuals who undergo rigorous horticulture training. They commit many hours each year to volunteer and educational activities. Their love of plants extends beyond the library, also finding expression in the Belle Boyd Cottage in Front Royal, VA. In their tireless efforts, they continue to turn our world a little greener, one plant at a time.