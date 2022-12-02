Matchy-Matchy Pawliday Giving Campaign at the Winchester Area SPCA

More than 100 adults and children were present on Saturday, November 19, 2022, to witness the commemoration of the new signs at the Bridges leading into Front Royal. The turnout included county, state, and city officials. The assembly was held in the beautiful Sanctuary of the Riverton Methodist Church with Reverend Marc Roberson welcoming everyone and offering the prayer written by our Founding Father George Washington. Presiding was Pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church in Winchester. Students from Dominion Ridge Academy lead the Pledge of Alliance and sang the National Anthem under the direction of Ms. Grace Morrison, music teacher. President General Bruce Myer of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution brought greetings. The event was co-hosted by Chapter President Chip Daniel of the James Wood II Chapter, the Nation’s outstanding Chapter, and the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, headed by Dale Carpenter of Front Royal, retired industrialist, inventor, and engineer who still today is designing vans for use by the physically impaired. The Alliance’s membership is comprised of business men, retired pastors, active pastors, and military personnel. They meet weekly.

Dale Corey, State SAR Color Guard Officer, gave outstanding service wards to Cheryl L. Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of supervisors and members Walt Mabe and Delores R. Oats. Also receiving awards were Dr. Edwin Daley, County Administrator, and Matt Wending, Zoning Administrator. Their support was essential to the success of this project. The Board cooperated with a volunteer group headed by The Rev. Larry W. Johnson. The Board’s request before the Commonwealth Transportation Board was essential to naming the bridges and erecting the signs.

The bridge signs commemorate important American Founders Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and General Daniel Morgan. The sign bearing the name of Dr. Joseph Warren, the namesake of our county, is the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River. Doctor Warren founded the Sons of Liberty and advocated independence while practicing medicine during the small pox epidemic in Boston. He worked to save men shot by British soldiers at the Boston Massacre and the Battle of Lexington/Concord. He ordered Paul Revere and others to warn “the British are Coming” a story hopefully that every child knows. At age 34 he was killed at Bunker/Breeds Hill in the first major battle of the American Revolution. His martyrdom was on June 17, 1775, a day of remembrance celebrated in our county. A widower, he left four children. Plaques hang in each of our public schools and government buildings commemorating his life, put there to help our students and citizens to learn of his contribution to founding our Nation.

The second bridge sign bears the name of General Daniel Morgan of Winchester. Morgan was known as “Washington’s General.” One of the greatest battle tacticians in the history of American war, Morgan’s tactics are taught today in our War Colleges. He may have saved the American Revolution at the Battle of Cowpens beating and capturing a British Army his troops opposed that day. During his career he was wounded a number of times, captured by the British and severely beaten, as well as suffering an injured back that plagued him throughout his life. He is buried in Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester close to many of his men and near his home. A road in Fort Valley is named for him. Morgan’s Road, just off Route 613 at Bentonville on the Tuscarora Hiking Trail in Fort Valley, was celebrated by the Bicentennial Commissions of Warren County and Front Royal. The area his road leads to was to be fortified and serve to shelter General Washington’s Army if needed.

Additionally, the commemoration of our bridges recognizes all our U.S. veterans for their service and loyalty to our great Nation. Each sign includes the words, “Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.”

“Probably over 10,000 vehicles pass the signs each day, said The Rev. Larry W. Johnson who spearheaded the bridge naming. “That means our veterans will be remembered in our community. The approval of these signs shows that our people care. ”

Many veterans were in attendance, including the Front Royal American Legion Post Commander and his executive staff and a veteran suffering from the effects of Agent Orange from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Purcellville. All veterans in the sanctuary received standing ovation.

Others attending the commemoration were Virginia Assembly members David LaRock, 33rd District and Bill Wiley, 29th District; John Massoud, Republican Chair of the 6th Congressional District; Joel Hensly, Aid to Ben Cline, 6th District Congressional Representative; and Lori Athey Cockrell, Mayor, Front Royal.

Michael St. Jacques of Laurel Ridge Community College, and author Christian Di Spigna of New York and Williamsburg, were guest speakers. St. Jacques gave insight into General Daniel Morgan and his importance to the American Revolution, and Di Spigna gave a rousing account of the life of Dr. Joseph Warren. Di Spigna’s latest book, which was featured in the Wall Street Journal in October, “Founding Martyr—The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero” includes facts and details about Warren’s life that are largely unknown.

Following the benediction by Pastor James Simmons of Hebron Baptist Church, Gore, Virginia, those in attendance filed outside to see the Sons of the American Revolution fire a musket salute. This was followed by a Rifle Salute by the Strasburg American Legion Post Honor Guard. These salutes honored the soldiers of the past and those of today. The program ended with TAPS by a member of the Strasburg honor guard.

The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson who began this “mission” several years ago said, “I am so pleased this has come to pass. It is good for our youth and all citizens to know their history. It is good for our veterans to know they are not forgotten. It is good that our community came together to name our bridges and give a wonderful identity to our community. It is good for tourists who come to know we stand for freedom, our veterans, and our children’s heritage. And finally, that we in this community appreciate our history and know that history is the cornerstone upon which to build. A people who do not know their past will find it difficult to find its way into the future. Roots are important. We have a history in our community of the brave serving, preserving, and not giving up! Lastly, I look forward to getting back to my ‘Liberty Man’ teaching of the American Revolution, the Constitution, and what we must do to preserve our freedom. My calendar is filling, with presentations planned as far away as the fall of 2023. May God preserve us all, and may He continue to Bless our Great Land.”