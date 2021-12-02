How to spend your time when you retire

Many new retirees struggle to fill the void that’s created after they stop working. If the idea of retirement scares you, you should know that there are many opportunities to stay busy after you retire. Here are a few things you may want to do.

Volunteer

Volunteering can give your life a sense of purpose and keep you active in your community. Consider becoming a mentor and sharing your wisdom with others.

Get a hobby

Retirement presents an excellent opportunity to take up a new hobby or spend more time engaging in your current pastimes.

Start a new career

You could use this time in your life to revisit a field that’s always been of interest to you. You’ll have the flexibility to work as much or as little as you please. Here are 10 job ideas:

1. Consultant/freelancer

2. School crossing guard

3. Real estate broker

4. Driver

5. Museum guide

6. Owner of a bed and breakfast

7. Pet sitter

8. Retail worker

9. Substitute teacher

10. Resort employee

If your new career requires you to be licensed or certified, check with a local college to see what type of training is available in your area.

Though filling your time when you retire may initially be daunting, eventually, you’ll find things you enjoy doing and likely come to enjoy this period of your life.