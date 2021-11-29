Online gambling became increasingly popular during the pandemic, and many seniors turned to online casinos as a source of entertainment. Unfortunately, it’s all too common for people to become addicted to online gambling. Here are a few things to consider before you place a bet online.

Assess your risk profile

Researchers have identified the following high-risk characteristics that are associated with gambling addictions:

• Low income

• Social isolation

• Mental or physical illness

• Having another addiction (alcohol, drugs, food, etc.)

Know the signs of a gambling addiction

Here are a few signs that you might have a gambling problem:

• You’re preoccupied with gambling

• You try to recoup your losses by betting more money

• You lie to others about how much you gamble

• You steal or commit other crimes to finance your habit

Recognize that online gambling is addictive

Here are a few reasons why gambling online is more addictive than placing bets at a casino:

• It’s more accessible

• It’s anonymous

• It’s easy to forget you’re playing with real money

Responsible gambling is possible only if you’re able to stay in control. Never bet more than you can afford to lose, and limit the amount of time you spend gambling online.

Has gambling become a problem for you or someone you love? There are plenty of resources available to help with gambling addictions. Don’t hesitate to reach out to a counselor or Gamblers Anonymous group in your area.