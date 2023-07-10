Maximizing your patio furniture buying strategy: Timing and material considerations

As summer arrives, many people are eager to create their ideal outdoor oasis with new patio furniture. However, timing and material choices play a significant role in securing the best deals and long-lasting pieces. In this article, we delve into the strategies recommended by Wayfair and explore the optimal times to buy patio furniture, as well as the durability of different materials.

According to Wayfair, July is not the ideal month to find the best prices on patio furniture. While there may be small discounts of around 10 to 15 percent during July 4 sales, the most significant discounts can be found at the end of the season, particularly in August. For those seeking substantial savings, waiting until the end of August, when retailers offer their biggest discounts, is advisable. However, there is a trade-off when it comes to availability. Waiting until the end of the season carries the risk of desired items being sold out.

For those looking for the best selection and avoiding the risk of limited availability, purchasing patio furniture in May is recommended. Buying early in the season allows for a wider range of options and ensures that popular items are still in stock. By planning ahead and taking advantage of the early buying season, customers can secure their desired pieces before the rush and potential inventory depletion.

When considering the durability of patio furniture, wrought iron chairs emerge as a standout option. These sturdy chairs are built to withstand outdoor conditions for decades with minimal care required. Even if they start to fade after around 10 years, a simple coat of spray paint can restore their appearance, making them an excellent long-term investment. Additionally, the cushions on patio furniture can be easily swapped out for color and added comfort, allowing for customization and style refreshes without the need to replace the entire furniture set.

Creating an inviting outdoor space with the right patio furniture requires strategic planning. Wayfair suggests that the best prices can be found at the end of the season in August, while May offers the widest selection. Balancing discounts with availability is crucial for finding the perfect pieces. Furthermore, opting for durable materials like wrought iron chairs ensures longevity and minimal maintenance. By considering these factors, individuals can make informed decisions when purchasing patio furniture and enjoy their outdoor oasis for years to come.