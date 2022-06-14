State News
May 2022 General Fund revenues remain strong for Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that revenue collections for the Commonwealth’s general fund remained strong, rising 9.9 percent in May compared with May of last year. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections have risen 17.8 percent.
“This report confirms that the time is now to deliver meaningful tax cuts to Virginia families who are getting crushed by five-dollar gas and record-high inflation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “While Virginia was nearly last place in recovering from the pandemic, my administration remains laser-focused on job creation, and I’m so pleased we’re now in the top third among states for job growth this year, adding more than 60,000 jobs since the beginning of my administration. We still have much more work to do but I’m encouraged by our growing labor force, increasing wages, and the fundamental strength in Virginia’s economy.”
“Because of last year’s federal tax filing deadline that moved from April to May in 2021, we have to consider April and May collections together when compared to last year,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “On a combined basis, April and May revenues in 2022 grew 27.3 percent versus the same period last year, reflecting better than expected final income tax payments and lower than expected individual income tax refunds. Growth in payroll withholding and sales tax collections also showed strong year-over-year gains for the month, indicative of continuing employment and wage growth in Virginia.”
For the month, payroll withholding increased by 12.9 percent. A strong labor market, which has produced 61,000 jobs in the three months since January, drove growth in payroll withholding. There were 113,000 more Virginians employed in April 2022 than there were in April 2021, an increase of 2.7 percent year-over-year. Although recent trends are encouraging, Virginia has yet to recover more than 151,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic (now at 96.5 percent of pre-pandemic levels) while our key competitor states have all exceeded pre-pandemic employment levels. While the Commonwealth underperformed the nation in jobs recovered since the pandemic, ranking 47th overall, momentum is building and Virginia ranked 16th among the states in employment growth for the first four months of 2022.
The full May 2022 revenue report is available here.
Century-old Rockingham Cooperative to invest nearly $17 million in major expansion of Dayton feed mill
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the historic Rockingham Cooperative will invest nearly $17 million to upgrade and expand the grain handling and feed manufacturing operations at its Dayton mill in Rockingham County. Founded in 1921 to save Shenandoah Valley farmers money on feed and fertilizer, the Rockingham Cooperative now boasts 5,156 member farms across twenty-five states, enjoying annual revenues of nearly $130 million. Through this expansion, the Cooperative will add jobs and has committed to purchasing more than $11.6 million, or 30,000 tons, of Virginia-grown soybeans, corn, and barley over the next three years.
“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of our production and the entrepreneurial spirit like those who make up this farmer-member cooperative,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I thank Rockingham Cooperative for its commitment to the Commonwealth and wish them all the best during their next 100 years of service to the farmers of Virginia.”
“Rockingham Cooperative is an invaluable partner to Virginia’s agricultural industry, whose expansion will have far-reaching benefits to farms in the Commonwealth and beyond,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “It’s through partnerships like this one formed one hundred years ago, that continue to make the Virginia agricultural community second to none. I am grateful to Rockingham County for its partnership with the Commonwealth to support this important project.”
“Rockingham Cooperative has long provided a firm foundation for the success of our members for the past 100 years,” said Rockingham Cooperative Feed Division Manager Keith Turner. “This AFID grant, combined with the major investment from Rockingham Cooperative, serves as a statement that the Commonwealth of Virginia and Rockingham Cooperative are committed to preserving and advancing the agricultural industry in Virginia. Through this expansion, Rockingham Cooperative is poised to continue its bedrock support of the agricultural industry in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, and beyond for the next 100 years.”
“More than a century ago, Rockingham Cooperative grew out of a local, communal need of the farming community. The Cooperative and particularly its feed division, Rockingham Mill, continues to support local farms and serves customers far beyond the Valley,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison. “The expansion of Rockingham Mill is a testament to the Cooperative’s success in providing service today while planning for and anticipating the needs of tomorrow. Rockingham County is so very fortunate to have enterprises such as Rockingham Cooperative continuing the legacy of providing quality agricultural products throughout the region, the Commonwealth, and beyond.”
“Rockingham Cooperative has served our region’s farms for over a century and we truly value its commitment to supporting local growers and producers,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “Their expansion directly impacts the heart of our economy, agriculture, and addresses the increased market demand for high-quality animal feed.”
“As an integral part of the Shenandoah Valley’s rich agricultural history, this expansion highlights Rockingham Cooperative’s passionate dedication to serving its members and Rockingham County’s continued commitment to supporting farms and agri-businesses,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This strategic infrastructure investment will position the Cooperative to more efficiently and effectively serve its member farms for many more years to come.”
Headquartered in Rockingham County, the Cooperative is a mainstay within the Commonwealth’s leading agricultural region, the Shenandoah Valley, which accounts for more than a third of all agricultural sales in Virginia. Driving the Cooperative’s decision to expand were surging out-of-state demand for their custom feed blends, as well as a constant focus on keeping feed costs low for its members through ongoing improvements in operational efficiencies. These efficiencies will be further bolstered by the Cooperative’s installation of an on-site solar energy system capable of supplying low-cost, green energy for up to 90 percent of the mill’s needs. This project will benefit both Virginia grain producers, as well as the thousands of farmers across Virginia and beyond who rely on Rockingham Cooperative’s quality feed products and competitive prices.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Rockingham County and Rockingham Cooperative to secure this project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $100,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Rockingham County will match with local funds.
2.5 million Virginians now have REAL ID as airport identification requirements change in less than one year
With less than one year before identification requirements change at America’s airports, more than 2.5 million Virginians have already obtained a REAL ID-compliant credential at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.
Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford joined Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for Central and Southern Virginia Chuck Burke at Richmond International Airport (RIC) Monday to remind Virginians of the importance of obtaining the necessary identification to come May 3, 2023.
“We are very proud of the hard work our customer service team has dedicated to informing as many Virginians as possible about the benefits of REAL ID,” said Acting Commissioner Ford. “We’ve served millions of customers, but we estimate there may be tens of thousands out there who have waited to apply. For these customers, please visit our website, determine if you need a REAL ID, and, if you do, plan your visit over the next several months to avoid a last-minute trip in 2023.”
“Summer is the perfect time for Virginia residents to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card because beginning next May, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant credential or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States,” said Federal Security Director Burke.
“Richmond International Airport (RIC) encourages travelers to register for a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, the sooner the better,” said Perry J. Miller, A.A.E., I.A.P., president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “With several new routes coming online and passenger volume approaching pre-pandemic levels, we’re on a deadline, via Virginia-issued identification media or an acceptable form of federal ID like a passport, to make sure customers are ready for domestic travel requirements by May 3, 2023.”
Here are some pointers to help you prepare:
1. Determine if You Need a REAL ID: If you have a valid U.S. passport or other acceptable ID, or don’t fly or access secure federal facilities, you may not need a REAL ID. Check out the full list of acceptable forms of ID at dmvNOW.com/REALID.
2. Avoid the Rush: It is human nature to wait until the last minute. Since you have 11 months to plan ahead, schedule your REAL ID appointment over the next several months and avoid the crowds in 2023. You can also visit DMV Connect.
3. Complete Your Application Online: Federal requirements stipulate you must visit DMV in person to obtain your REAL ID, but you can do a lot of the legwork from home by completing your REAL ID driver’s license application online up to 30 days prior to your visit. The online application will also help you determine the correct documents needed to apply. This brings us to our next tip …
4. Gather the Correct Documents: Visit dmvNOW.com/REALID for an abundance of resources to help you prepare. Federal requirements outline which documents are necessary, but, for most folks, they are pretty easy to gather.
For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/REALID.
Attorney General Miyares wins Goldman v. Brink; no new house elections in 2022
A federal court has rejected a claim that Virginia must-have new General Assembly elections this upcoming November. Today, Judge Novak issued an opinion that Mr. Goldman did not have the standing to challenge the 2021 Virginia elections and dismissed the case.
“The 2021 Virginia elections were legal and constitutional. Record numbers of Virginians went to the polls to vote and had their voices heard. I’m glad that the court agreed with my office, that there is no more uncertainty for voters and legislators, and that we were able to protect the sanctity of our 2021 elections,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support
On June 6, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support, a commission formed on his first day in office. This commission will serve as an advisory council to the Governor, and make recommendations to combat human trafficking in Virginia.
“This Commission is proof that Virginia is committed to ending human trafficking,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The conviction of human traffickers, empowerment of survivors, and prevention of others from becoming victims are top public safety priorities for the Commonwealth. That is why I signed the executive order for this commission on my first day in office. We must remain vigilant to ensure that those who work tirelessly to combat human trafficking and help survivors are equipped with the tools necessary to win this fight.”
“Human trafficking, especially sex trafficking, is one of the most heinous, violent crimes our communities combat,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier. “I am grateful to have such dedicated people lending their time and expertise to help bring an end to the repeated crimes of commercial exploitation. I am confident this team will make a difference in the lives of survivors and prevent others from becoming victims, making the Commonwealth safer for all. There will be no leniency in Virginia for those who engage in any form of human trafficking.”
The Commission will be responsible for coordinating with the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Office of Attorney General, as well as the State Trafficking Response Coordinator, and any other federal, state, local, or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the Commonwealth.
The new commission consists of the following members:
• Mike Lamonea, Chair, of Chesapeake, Director at Juniper Networks, and Retired DHS/Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent
• Michael J. Brown of Lynchburg, Virginia, Sheriff (Retired), Bedford County Sheriff’s Office
• Brittany Dunn of Alexandria, COO & Co-Founder, Safe House Project
• Sarah-Beth Evans of Norfolk
• Keith Farmer of Roanoke Valley, Director, Straight Street
• Michael Y. Feinmel of Henrico, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County
• Pamela Hock, M.S. of Richmond, Educator, Advocate, Survivor
• Tyller Holden of Virginia Beach, Junior Board of Directors, EnJewel
• Michael Miller of Bedford, Sheriff, Bedford County
• Deepa Patel of Springfield, Virginia, Co-Founder and Clinician, Trauma and Hope
• Mea Picone of Richmond
• Susan Young of Fairfax, Executive Director and Founder, Parent Coalition To End Human Trafficking
The new commission consists of the following Ex-officio members:
• Secretary Robert “Bob” Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
• Secretary Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education
• Secretary Bryan Slater, Secretary of Labor
• Angella Alvernaz, State Trafficking Response Coordinator, Department of Criminal Justice Services
• Major Caren Sterling, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Lead of VSP Human Trafficking Unit, Virginia State Police
• Tanya Gould, Director, Anti-Human Trafficking Office of Attorney General
Search underway for missing boater after vessel found on shore in Hampton VA
The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point in Hampton, VA.
At approximately 06:40 am on June 4, 2022, the Virginia Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a vessel found washed up on shore. The Virginia Marine Police believe at least one person is missing and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator. While the operator is believed to be the vessel’s owner, their identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.
The Virginia Marine Police is continuing to search and is being assisted by the United State Coast Guard, Virginia Port Authority, Hampton Police, Hampton Fire, and Poquoson Fire.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia works with Charlottesville orthopedic surgeon to save bear cub
On Sunday, May 29, an injured male Black Bear cub – one of five currently being treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia — was admitted to the Waynesboro-based wildlife hospital from Nelson County after it had been spotted on the road for two days. The Center’s veterinary team examined the small cub, weighing in at about six pounds, and found that he had a humeral fracture of his right front leg. Given the nature of the fracture and the bear’s young age and rapidly growing bones, the Center staff sought the expertise of a specialist in fracture repair technique and equipment.
Dr. Karra Peirce, the Center’s veterinary director, reached out to the Virginia Veterinary Specialists (VVS) in Charlottesville to see if an orthopedic surgeon would be able to assist with this fracture repair. Fortunately, Dr. Kevin Stiffler, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, and the team at VVS happily agreed to help with the surgery. Dr. Stiffler graciously donated his time on his day off to repair the fracture on Thursday, June 2. VVS only charged the Center for materials used – a wonderful representation of how collaboration and community involvement are vital pillars of successful wildlife rehabilitation.
“I am so grateful for organizations and veterinarians that are willing to help us care for our wild patients when advanced and specialized procedures are required. We were so impressed by the
skills and professionalism by all the staff at VVS, and are so lucky to be surrounded by such a supportive community of veterinarians and veterinary staff!” shared Dr. Karra.
The bear cub’s procedure went well, as Dr. Stiffler and the VVS team were able to successfully repair the fractured bone during surgery that lasted several hours. Veterinary staff reported that the cub recovered from anesthesia without incident, and was transported back to the Wildlife Center for extended care that same afternoon. The bear will be cage-rested in a Zinger crate for now. In about two weeks, the Center staff will take radiographs to check on the healing progress of the bone.
Dr. Stiffler and his team have helped Wildlife Center patients in the past — in 2012, he performed a complicated fracture repair on a bobcat, and in 2013, he performed a fracture repair on another Black Bear cub!
The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their “Critter Corner” page to read about this cub’s story and learn about the animals that are currently being treated at the non-profit
hospital, watch live-streaming video feeds of patient bear cubs and find educational resources on how to help wildlife.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia
The Wildlife Center of Virginia is an internationally acclaimed teaching and research hospital for wildlife and conservation medicine. The nonprofit Center has cared for more than 90,000 wild
animals, representing 200 species of native birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. The Center’s public education programs share insights gained through the care of injured and orphaned wildlife, in hopes of reducing human damage to wildlife.
