May celebrity birthdays!

Volunteering with your kids is a great idea. They’ll learn about social responsibility, acquire new skills and develop a strong work ethic. If you’re thinking about giving back to your community alongside your kids, here’s how to start.

Find the right cause

The right volunteer position shouldn’t feel like work. If your family loves to cook and eat together, consider helping out at a local soup kitchen. Young children may not be allowed to cook but they can set the table, clean up and perform other tasks. Alternatively, if you’re a group of animal lovers, a local shelter may be the right place to donate your time.

Put it on the schedule

Many families are busy with work, school, and extracurricular activities. Volunteering doesn’t have to take a lot of your precious time. You can choose to lend a hand on a daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly basis. No matter how often you choose to volunteer, make sure you put it on your calendar and stick to it.

Help out on your own

You don’t need to volunteer with an organization to make a difference in your community. For example, an older child can offer to mow the lawn of an elderly neighbor once a week. Or, encourage your children to organize their own food, toy or book drive to benefit people in your community.

For more information about family volunteering or for ideas regarding where you can donate your time, visit pointsoflight.org/get-involved.