May is National Arthritis Month: How to reduce arthritis symptoms

April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, an annual observance to help raise awareness of oral cancers and emphasize prevention. About 11,580 annual deaths in the U.S. are from oral and oropharyngeal cancers. Early detection and prevention are the two most important tools we have to increase long-term survival. Dentists from the Virginia Dental Association are urging the public to get their HPV vaccination and a routine oral cancer screening at their next dental visit.

The number of oral and oropharyngeal cancer cases related to HPV has increased over the past twenty years. About 70%, or 38,100 cases annually, in the United States are attributed to HPV.

To help reduce the risk of developing oropharyngeal cancers, Virginia dentists are pointing towards the HPV vaccine as a safe and effective way to prevent infection.

The National Institutes of Health found the vaccine to reduce the prevalence of oropharyngeal HPV infection by 83%.

“Many people may not correlate oral cancers with HPV, but it’s actually one of the main causes,” said Virginia Dental Association President Cynthia Southern, DDS, MS. “The HPV vaccine is proven to be a safe and effective way to protect yourself against infection. We encourage parents and young people to talk to their healthcare provider about getting the vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children ages 11–12 years should get two doses of the HPV vaccine, given 6 to 12 months apart. HPV vaccines can be administered starting at 9 years old.

People under 26 years old should get the HPV vaccine if they are not fully vaccinated already. Individuals over 26 should speak to a healthcare provider.

In addition to the HPV vaccine, the Virginia Dental Association is emphasizing the importance of oral cancer screenings as part of routine dental exams.

Routine oral cancer screenings can also help detect cancers occurring in those in whom the typical risk factors of cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption may not be present.

“HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer has risen over the past two decades, while oral cancer linked to tobacco and alcohol use has actually declined over the same time period,” says Dr. Southern. “That’s why making oral cancer screenings a part of the dental exam routine is crucial.”

During a regular dental visit, dentists will ask patients about their medical histories and if the person has experienced any new or unusual symptoms, in addition to examining the patient’s oral cavity, throat, jaw, and neck.

People should see a dentist if the following signs and symptoms do not disappear in two weeks:

A sore or irritation that doesn’t go away

Red or white patches

Pain, tenderness, or numbness in mouth or lips

A lump, thickening, rough spot, crust, or small eroded area

Difficulty chewing, swallowing, speaking, or moving your tongue or jaw

A change in the way your teeth fit together when you close your mouth

For more information, visit the American Dental Association’s Mouth Healthy campaign.

Find a local dentist at https://findadentist.ada.org/.

About the Virginia Dental Association

The Virginia Dental Association is affiliated with the American Dental Association and has 4,000 members across the Commonwealth. The VDA’s mission is to represent and serve member dentists by fostering quality oral health care and education. The VDA provides continuing education, advocacy, and practice support for its member dentists to further that mission.