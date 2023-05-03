Health
May is National Arthritis Month: How to reduce arthritis symptoms
The most common form of arthritis, osteoarthritis, is a degenerative joint disease wear the protective tissue on bones wears down over time. It causes pain and inflammation.
If you are beginning to have pain in joints, like knees, one of the best things you can do is lose weight. Weight loss reduces joint stress. With weight loss, some joint pain may disappear completely.
In other cases, weight loss may have a moderate impact on pain.
If you already have osteoarthritis pain, increasing water intake often improves the condition after about four weeks, the time needed to rehydrate the joints. Drink half your body weight in ounces each day. If you weigh 160 pounds, drink 80 ounces or ten eight-ounce glasses per day.
Eat foods that fight inflammation, such as fish and nuts. Limit animal fats, which can trigger inflammation. Take a multivitamin.
Researchers have found that walking, riding a bike, tai chi, or swimming can help with pain and preserve some flexibility.
One of the keys is to do as much as you can. No one with arthritis likes getting started, but remember that walking can help reduce pain and inflammation. See arthritis.org for stretching exercises and advice on walking programs.
Glucosamine and chondroitin supplements are often taken for arthritis, but there have been mixed results in clinical studies. Some studies say the supplements seem to have little effect on mild to moderate arthritis. In cases of moderate to severe arthritis, however, some users report reduced pain.
Health
How to remove a tattoo
You’re on a motorcycle. Shades. Sleeve rolled up over your bicep. That screamin’ eagle tattoo says you are ready to rumble.
Of course, 15 years later, maybe you don’t want to rumble anymore.
With tattoos making a big impression these days, doctors who offer laser removal are making big bucks taking the impressions off. By one estimate, there are 23 million Americans with tattoo regret. Young women, in particular, often come to regret the permanent reflection of their adolescence marked in living color on their shoulders and hands.
Laser treatments can permanently remove up to 95 percent of a tattoo, but they are very expensive and take several treatments. The laser works by shooting short bursts of light into the tattoo pigment. The laser breaks up the pigment, and the body removes the leftover tiny pigment particles.
With laser treatments, tattoo ink color matters. Black is the easiest to remove since it readily absorbs light from the laser. Green is harder to remove. There are lasers specifically designed to remove various tattoo colors, but the more obscure the colors in your tattoo, the harder it will be to remove.
While a medium-sized tattoo can cost $200, removing it could cost $1200. Laser removal costs $200 per treatment and can require from six to eight treatments, although results vary.
If laser treatment doesn’t work, there are other, more invasive permanent options. The tattoo can be sanded off (dermabrasion), cut off (surgery) with or without skin grafting, or burned off (chemical peels).
Health
What your nails say about your health
Did you know your fingernails can provide hints about your overall health? Here are five things to keep in mind about your nails.
1. Changes in the lunula. The lunula is the white half-moon shape at the base of your nail, just above the cuticle. This feature’s change in color or size may indicate an underlying disease, like cirrhosis, chronic renal failure, or congestive heart failure.
2. Pitting. Nails that are dimpled or pitted can point to psoriasis, eczema, alopecia, or joint inflammation.
3. Dark streaks. Dark-colored streaks running the length of the nail could indicate melanoma. However, black lines under the nail bed can also be caused by an injury.
4. Discoloration. Yellow discoloration of the nails can appear in people with chronic bronchitis and other lung diseases. A fungal infection can also turn the nails yellow and thick.
5. Clubbing. When the ends of your fingers swell and the nail becomes curved and rounded, it can sometimes be a sign of liver or kidney disease. Clubbing can also occur in conditions related to the lungs and gastrointestinal tract.
If your nails change or look abnormal, talk to your doctor or see a dermatologist to determine if you need treatment.
Health
Understanding different types of dementia
Dementia is an umbrella term that describes the loss of neurons in the brain, a condition that worsens over time. Here are the four main types.
1. Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer’s disease occurs when abnormal clusters of protein fragments slowly destroy memory and the ability to think. Common symptoms include getting lost, repeating questions, and not recognizing friends and family. In the late stages of the disease, patients can’t communicate or perform simple tasks and must depend on others for care.
2. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)
FTD describes a condition in which neurons are damaged in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Symptoms include trouble communicating, impaired judgment, and decreased self-awareness. FTD is rare, and symptoms start younger than other types of dementia.
3. Lewy body dementia (LBD)
One of the most common forms of dementia, LBD, describes abnormal protein deposits that affect brain chemicals. Symptoms include trouble thinking, muscle control and mobility loss, mood swings, and visual hallucinations.
4. Vascular dementia
Vascular dementia occurs when changes in blood vessels disrupt blood and oxygen flow to the brain, affecting thinking and memory. Symptoms can occur gradually or appear suddenly and resemble those of Alzheimer’s.
Some people have more than one type of dementia, making diagnosis difficult. Moreover, individual symptoms can vary. There’s no cure for these types of dementia. However, treatments are available. See your doctor if you or someone you know shows signs of dementia.
Health
Are allergies getting you down?
Spring marks the end of the winter blues, but not for everyone. Allergy sufferers often report lower energy and mood levels during hay fever season. Studies reveal that springtime allergy sufferers have a 50 percent higher risk for depression, with symptoms including sadness, irritability, and fatigue.
Despite the correlation, researchers have yet to determine a cause for the link between allergies and depression. Two prevailing theories are:
• Biochemical signals. An allergic reaction is an immune response that releases protein molecules called cytokines into your system. This biochemical response may impact the areas of the brain that control mood, behavior, and cognition.
• Circumstantial link. Depression symptoms may be a knock-on effect of the allergy experience. Physical discomfort and sleep disruption caused by allergies can result in fatigue and shifts in mood. Additionally, side effects of antihistamines can resemble depression symptoms.
If you suspect springtime sneezing and sniffling are affecting your mood and energy level, take some comfort in knowing you’re not alone.
Managing allergy symptoms
Keeping your seasonal allergies under control may help you manage your mood and reduce fatigue. Here are a few strategies to try:
• Nasal irrigation with a neti pot helps clear your sinuses
• Ginger and green tea can help reduce inflammation
• Massage calms the mind and has an anti-inflammatory effect
From a medical perspective, depression and allergies are separate ailments. Don’t hesitate to contact a mental health professional if unexplained changes in your energy levels or moods impact your life.
Health
Brow lift: What are your options?
Do you want to indulge in cosmetic surgery but don’t want a complete facelift? You might consider a brow lift. This surgical procedure lifts drooping brows and helps diminish the wrinkles that can make you look tired or unhappy. It can also be used to give your eyes more symmetry.
Cosmetic surgeons can perform several types of brow lifts, which vary in terms of recovery time and duration of effectiveness. Here are the most common options:
• Coronal brow lift. Also called the classic or hairline brow lift involves creating an ear-to-ear incision above the hairline to readjust the soft tissue under the skin. This option takes longer to heal than other approaches but tends to have longer-lasting results.
• Endoscopic brow lift. A less-invasive option, this process requires less recovery time. It involves multiple small incisions above the hairline to reposition the tissue.
• Temporal brow lift. Also involving small incisions, this procedure is often done in combination with eyelid surgery. Doing both simultaneously allows your surgeon to use the same incisions, giving you only one healing period.
• Direct brow lift. This quick surgery can often be done with local anesthesia. It involves removing the skin above the eyebrows, so it’s best suited to people with fuller eyebrows.
A cosmetic surgeon can advise you on how to get the best results from the procedure.
Health
Virginia dentists have an important message: This is Oral Cancer Awareness Month – Get your HPV vaccine
April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, an annual observance to help raise awareness of oral cancers and emphasize prevention. About 11,580 annual deaths in the U.S. are from oral and oropharyngeal cancers. Early detection and prevention are the two most important tools we have to increase long-term survival. Dentists from the Virginia Dental Association are urging the public to get their HPV vaccination and a routine oral cancer screening at their next dental visit.
The number of oral and oropharyngeal cancer cases related to HPV has increased over the past twenty years. About 70%, or 38,100 cases annually, in the United States are attributed to HPV.
To help reduce the risk of developing oropharyngeal cancers, Virginia dentists are pointing towards the HPV vaccine as a safe and effective way to prevent infection.
The National Institutes of Health found the vaccine to reduce the prevalence of oropharyngeal HPV infection by 83%.
“Many people may not correlate oral cancers with HPV, but it’s actually one of the main causes,” said Virginia Dental Association President Cynthia Southern, DDS, MS. “The HPV vaccine is proven to be a safe and effective way to protect yourself against infection. We encourage parents and young people to talk to their healthcare provider about getting the vaccine.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children ages 11–12 years should get two doses of the HPV vaccine, given 6 to 12 months apart. HPV vaccines can be administered starting at 9 years old.
People under 26 years old should get the HPV vaccine if they are not fully vaccinated already. Individuals over 26 should speak to a healthcare provider.
In addition to the HPV vaccine, the Virginia Dental Association is emphasizing the importance of oral cancer screenings as part of routine dental exams.
Routine oral cancer screenings can also help detect cancers occurring in those in whom the typical risk factors of cigarette smoking and alcohol consumption may not be present.
“HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer has risen over the past two decades, while oral cancer linked to tobacco and alcohol use has actually declined over the same time period,” says Dr. Southern. “That’s why making oral cancer screenings a part of the dental exam routine is crucial.”
During a regular dental visit, dentists will ask patients about their medical histories and if the person has experienced any new or unusual symptoms, in addition to examining the patient’s oral cavity, throat, jaw, and neck.
People should see a dentist if the following signs and symptoms do not disappear in two weeks:
- A sore or irritation that doesn’t go away
- Red or white patches
- Pain, tenderness, or numbness in mouth or lips
- A lump, thickening, rough spot, crust, or small eroded area
- Difficulty chewing, swallowing, speaking, or moving your tongue or jaw
- A change in the way your teeth fit together when you close your mouth
For more information, visit the American Dental Association’s Mouth Healthy campaign.
Find a local dentist at https://findadentist.ada.org/.
About the Virginia Dental Association
The Virginia Dental Association is affiliated with the American Dental Association and has 4,000 members across the Commonwealth. The VDA’s mission is to represent and serve member dentists by fostering quality oral health care and education. The VDA provides continuing education, advocacy, and practice support for its member dentists to further that mission.
