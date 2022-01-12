Local News
Mayor built fence prior to obtaining zoning permit – is a pattern emerging?
Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway, a builder by trade, apparently failed to obtain a permit late last year before constructing a new fence on his Virginia Ave. property. According to documents obtained from the Town via a Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Royal Examiner has learned Holloway began constructing the fence prior to obtaining the necessary permit from the Town’s Planning and Zoning Department, netting him a fine doubling his permitting costs.
A permit for the project was issued by the Town on Dec. 7, 2021. The project description is noted as “6-foot fence along south side of property” and “scalloped picket fence on eastern portion of parcel, 4-feet tall.” A notation on the permit states that Holloway was charged $125 for the permit, as well as an additional $125 for building the fence, due to “work being done without zoning permit.”
As indicated by a town planning commission-initiated investigative report, last year Holloway’s construction company, Chris Holloway Construction, Inc., with the assistance of Town Manager Steven Hicks, obtained permitting for a non-conforming six-unit townhouse project on Steele Street outside normal planning department procedures. Absent before what several staff reported as perceived pressure to sign off on the mayor’s project (sometimes in his presence) was approval of a proposed private subdivision road far narrower than town zoning regulations require. It is so narrow, in fact, that the subdivision road reportedly would not accommodate Town garbage trucks or larger apparatus fire trucks.
In the wake of the 20-page report prepared by the soon-thereafter retired Town Attorney Doug Napier, the Front Royal Planning Commission reversed its earlier flawed process recommendation, calling for denial of the project initially approved by council on September 27, 2021, based on the commission’s earlier recommendation.
Mayor Holloway’s new fence construction began following a Nov. 28 citation from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for one count of dogs running at large, which carries a $200 penalty. According to the incident report from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Holloway’s loose dogs had resulted in several prior citizen calls. He was issued a summons to appear on the Warren County General District Court’s Jan. 12 criminal docket at 10 a.m. (See Related Story: New fencing up, Holloway’s ‘Dog Day’ in court ends with dismissal and payment of court costs)
Following the Royal Examiner’s reporting of the dog incident, which happened in the vicinity of his Virginia Ave. and Academy Drive home, Holloway has taken to social media to excoriate Royal Examiner, its publisher, Mike McCool, and this reporter.
Additionally, noting he was speaking as a “private citizen” in a somewhat less than mayoral social media manner, Holloway has made several public defamatory statements towards Cheryl Langlais, a local massage therapist, because it was her call for help when intimidated by the mayor’s two large mastiffs. In several Facebook posts the mayor has referred to Ms. Langlais’ home-based business as a “massage parlor” and insinuated that she was operating outside normal massage therapy parameters. Holloway and his Facebook-posted “In a relationship with” girlfriend have made posts that identified Ms. Langlais’ address, and in at least once instance, her home phone number.
Langlais told Royal Examiner she was so rattled by Mayor Holloways’ perceived attempts to intimidate her, which she said included him recording video of her outside her home, that she had a local attorney draw up a no-trespass notice. Langlais mailed the notice to Holloway by certified mail, but the mayor refused to accept the letter. She was not deterred by that refusal; Langlais had the trespass notice served to Holloway at Monday night’s (Jan. 10) council work session.
A few citizens who noted the mayor’s social media attacks have even suggested that Holloway resign from his office for what they interpreted as implied threats.
Crime/Court
New fencing up, Holloway’s ‘Dog Day’ in court ends with dismissal and payment of court costs
On the 10 a.m. Wednesday morning (Jan. 12) docket in Warren County General District Court, a misdemeanor charge of dogs running at large against Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway was dismissed with payment of $104 in court costs. Holloway was not in court, but was represented by counsel John O’Neill. Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Lindsay LeHew represented the prosecution and Judge W. Dale Houff presided. The charge carries a maximum $200 fine.
Contacted outside the courtroom, O’Neill explained the resolution as typical of a defendant coming into compliance on this type of charge. He noted that Holloway’s construction of new fencing capable of holding his two large Bull Mastiffs on his Virginia Avenue property had been verified by involved Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy C.R. Clatterbuck and that the Commonwealth had been notified of the defendant’s effort to come into compliance in preventing future escapes of his two large canines.
Holloway’s summons was issued on Nov. 28 in the wake of a complaint by Holloway neighbor Cheryl Langlais after she and her adult son were charged by the dogs along Virginia Avenue, one of which was said to have grabbed ahold of the son’s clothing in an aggressive manner. When multiple previous complaints involving the Holloway’s dogs were noted by law enforcement the summons was issued.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
On January 9, 2022, Rae-Anna Allen was reported as a missing person to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Rae-Anna was last seen at approximately 11:07 am on Sunday, January 9th, at her home in Winchester, Virginia.
If you have information regarding Rae-Anna’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 540-662-6162.
Rae-Anna Jade Allen
5/26/2007 | Age: 14
- HEIGHT: 5′ 6″
- WEIGHT: 225 lbs
- HAIR: BLACK
- EYES: BLUE
- FAIR-SKINNED, WHITE FEMALE
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
These masked bandits play an important role!
This adult raccoon came to the Center from Stafford County, VA after being found circling with blood on her face.
On physical examination, this patient was exhibiting neurological signs consistent with head trauma from a vehicle collision, though we cannot rule out infectious diseases such as rabies or distemper.
In addition to head trauma, this raccoon suffered damage to her eye, leaving her with poor vision on the left side. Palpation and x-rays confirmed that there were no fractures and no significant internal bleeding.
If you ever find a raccoon (or any wild animal) that appears injured or sick, please call us before taking action. Far too often a person with the best intentions will feed, water, or handle a raccoon without the proper protection. Raccoons are considered a high-risk rabies vector species, meaning they are more likely than some other species to transmit the rabies virus to humans, though any mammal, including humans, can become infected with rabies, which is fatal. The only way to test for rabies is with brain tissue samples, which means the animal has to be euthanized, even if they are healthy. Keeping hands-off with wildlife could quite literally save their life!
Luckily this patient was contained properly, and with strong pain medications, this raccoon is looking, and surely feeling, much better. We hope to see the neurological signs improve over the next few days to weeks.
Though some people find raccoons to be a nuisance, they actually play an important role in the ecosystem!
They occasionally scavenge, which cleans up our environment, but they also help prey populations (such as insects and small mammals and other species many consider pests) from growing out of control.
When they do get into trouble with humans, it is often due to the human’s behavior. Please remember to secure your trash, patch up holes in attics & outbuildings, and make sure any animal enclosures (such as chicken coops) are secure.
Local News
Community Foundation completes record-setting year
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah wishes to thank the entire Shenandoah Valley region for helping us make 2021 a record setting year. Despite the continued challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation achieved new records for both number of donations received and grants distributed during the recently completed year.
Over 456 individual contributions were received by the CFSNV during 2021. These donations allowed us to distribute more than $561,500 in a record setting number of 151 separate grants to nonprofit agencies across the region from our agency and donor advised funds. The Foundation has now distributed more than $2.8 million in total grants and scholarships to the nonprofit community during our history. By year’s end, the CFNSV’s total investment assets increased to more than $12.9 million.
With continued support from our generous community, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley looks forward to continuing to influence and improve the overall quality of life throughout our region. Thank you again to our friends and supporters across our valley.
Local News
Governor Northam takes action to expand hospital capacity
On January 10, 2022, Governor Northam today took steps to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19 after a record number of hospitalizations were posted on Friday of last week. He issued a limited 30-day order to expand the number of available hospital beds, increase staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes, and allow public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited duration is based on modeling that suggests the virus will peak in the next few weeks.
“Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care,” Governor Northam said. “These steps will help ease the strain, giving medical professionals more flexibility to care for people. Ultimately, the best thing everyone can do for our hospitals and their staff is to get vaccinated.”
Virginia has among the nation’s lowest COVID-19 case rates and death rates per capita, and the Commonwealth ranks in the top ten most vaccinated states in the country. But the highly-transmissible omicron variant has increased the number of people turning to the hospital with COVID-19. The overwhelming majority of individuals hospitalized have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. In fact, one hospital company reported last week that 97% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are not vaccinated.
More than 3,500 patients statewide are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since December 1, 2021. In addition, the winter season is spurring an increasing number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Virginia, impacting hospital capacity. To address this patient increase, Emergency Order Eighty-Four directs the State Health Commissioner to waive normal bed licensing requirements, allows hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity, and mandates increased coordination between hospitals and local Medical Services Agencies.
Healthcare workers across the country are facing severe burnout and exhaustion 22 months into the pandemic. The Governor’s Emergency Order directs a number of actions to boost staff in hospitals and nursing homes. The Order allows providers with an active out-of-state license to practice in Virginia; authorizes experienced Physician Assistants to practice without a written supervisory agreement; increases provider-to-patient ratios; and provides certain liability protections to health care workers who act in good faith to protect patients.
In addition, Emergency Order Eighty-Four increases flexibility in the transfer of patients to state-operated psychiatric hospitals, which have seen dangerously-high census levels since the pandemic began.
Governor Northam encouraged everyone to take easy steps to help:
• It’s a good idea to stay away from people who have not gotten their shots.
• It’s a good idea to wear a mask when you’re around other people, especially if you don’t know whether they have been vaccinated.
• If you have not gotten a booster shot, now is the time to do it. Shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and local health departments all across Virginia.
• If you have children age five and above, now is the time to get them vaccinated. This will make it easier and safer for them to go back to school.
• If you have chosen not to get your shots, you need to wear a mask and practice social distancing—to protect yourself and other people.
The full text of Executive Order Eighty-Four is here.
Local News
Fauquier Health encourages community members to know where to go, and when
Knowing where to go to get the care you need can be confusing. Efforts to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in many new practices for hospitals, outpatient centers and medical offices. As we move forward, life – and healthcare – continues to evolve. Fauquier Health’s commitment to providing a broad range of healthcare services and high-quality care won’t change.
Now more than ever, it is important to seek out the right level of care for when you are not feeling your best.
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms? Call your primary care office during normal business hours for non-emergent conditions or symptoms.
- Your primary care provider knows your medical history and should be your first line of defense for any illness or disease that isn’t a medical emergency. Think cough and cold, flu, stomach upset, chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, and more. They should also be your regular resource for preventive care, including annual wellness visits, routine vaccinations, smoking cessation, diet and exercise consultations, and more.
- It is safe to visit your primary care provider. Physician offices are working around the clock to make it easier for you to get seen virtually or in-person if appropriate. If you have an in-person visit you will need to wear a mask during the entirety of the visit. This helps to protect you, staff members and other patients. You may also notice that there are fewer people in the office, and that’s ok. Many providers are intentionally spacing patient visits to support social distancing measures.
- You may be asking yourself what to expect during a virtual or telehealth visit. Telehealth is a safe way and effective way to get you the care and guidance you need from a health professional. Providers offering telehealth may do your visit over the phone or through a video conferencing call. Check your provider’s website or call the office to determine if telehealth is available.
COVID-19 testing sites may be coupled with longer wait times and at home testing kits may be difficult to obtain. Many primary care offices are also capable of doing COVID-19 testing. So be sure to speak with your physician about when testing is appropriate for you and what their recommendations are for next steps.
Use an urgent care or walk-in clinic for moderate/worsening symptoms when prompt primary care is not available or after normal business hours.
- Using an urgent care or walk-in clinic is a great option if your primary care provider is not readily available, or if it is after normal business hours and your primary care provider’s office is closed. Urgent cares and walk-in clinics commonly treat people for cough and cold, flu, ear infections and allergies, skin conditions, minor injuries and more. Some urgent cares or walk-in clinics have x-ray capabilities onsite as well.
- It is safe to visit urgent cares and walk-in clinics. Please exercise an abundance of caution by wearing your mask during your visit. This helps to protect you, staff members and other patients. Some urgent cares or walk-in clinics may have digital wait-in-line tools to reduce your time spent in the waiting room. You can sign up for your slot ahead of time and arrive for your appointment.
- Many local urgent care or walk-in clinics offer telehealth or virtual appointment services in an effort to support social distancing while continuing regular patient care. Providers offering telehealth may do a visit over the phone or through a video conference call. Check the office’s website or call ahead to determine if telehealth is available and appropriate for your needs.
For COVID-19 testing, most urgent cares or walk-in clinics are requiring appointments ahead of time. Be sure to check their websites or call for information on how to schedule a COVID-19 test. By scheduling an appointment, it will cut down on your estimated wait times and will help to prevent long drive-up lines.
Use your nearest emergency room for any medical emergency.
If you are experiencing emergent symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, have difficulty breathing, or are experiencing another medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
To help prevent the spread of illness, you will be screened for fever and other symptoms of respiratory illnesses when you arrive. You will also be asked to wear a mask. It is important that you wear your mask until you are instructed to remove it by a staff member or until you are discharged. This helps to protect you, staff members and other patients.
It is critical that you seek emergency care if you are experiencing a medical emergency. We have procedures in place to protect the health and safety of our patients, staff members and visitors. Our standard infection prevention protocols help in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, year-round. It is safe to come to the hospital, and your life, or the life of a loved one, may depend on prompt emergency treatment.
If you are concerned you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please check out our symptom checker.
Prioritizing your health and the health of your loved ones is important. By seeking out the appropriate level of care, taking advantage of telehealth visits when appropriate, following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for wearing a mask, and practicing smart social distancing, you are making communities healthier.
