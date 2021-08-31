Mazie Aleen Williams (1932 – 2021)

Mazie Aleen Williams, 89, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery, Chester Gap.

Mrs. Williams was born on January 20, 1932 in Chester Gap to the late Elias Clinton and Mamie Henry Wines. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Downing Lovell Williams; daughter, Christine Dianne Williams; four brothers, Ford Lee Haun, Herman Robinson, Roger Haun and Truin Wines; two sisters, Daisy Jones and Marlen Wines and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.

She was a devoted mother and housewife who had a love for flowers, red birds and Christmas. She had a very strong faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ.

Surviving are her son, Larry Williams (Debbie) of Chester Gap; two daughters, Rachel Stuehmeyer of Stephens City, Virginia and Bonnie Williams of Chester Gap; five sisters, Hazel Williams, Helen Foster, Virgie Ubben, Rachel Lou Williams all of Chester Gap and Mae Oliver of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; two brothers, Waldo “Wally” Wines of Chester Gap and Ray Wines of Locust Grove, Virginia; two grandsons, Matthew Williams (Stacy) of Front Royal and Herman Stuehmeyer IV (Mamie Bialecki); two great grandchildren, Colton and Eden Williams; Mamie Bialecki’s son, Justin Bialecki and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Herman Stuehmeyer IV, Chris Ubben, Kevin Ricker, Justin Bialecki and Kevin Settle.

Honorary pallbearers will be Sandra Brown, Molly Landram, Dianne Ricker, Cindy Derflinger, Rhonda Williams and Norma Settle.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department, 42 Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.