McDonald criminal cases change of venue motion denied – Front Royal, Warren County residents will be excluded from federal jury pool
On Monday, March 20th, United States District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon entered an order denying Jennifer McDonald’s motion for a change of venue to Charlottesville for her criminal trial slated for Harrisonburg in a federal court in the 10th Western District of Virginia. That trial, on 34 criminal indictments related to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority “financial scandal,” is scheduled for over a month from May 15 into June.
Federal court-appointed defense counsel for McDonald, Eric Trodden, filed the change of venue for trial in February. He asserted that his client is not likely to get an unbiased jury in Harrisonburg due to Shenandoah Valley regional media reporting about McDonald and other related civil cases in which she was a witness or topic of legal arguments pointing a finger at her alleged role as the central figure in the estimated $26-million financial embezzlement and misappropriation of FR-WC EDA and municipal funds scandal.
However, after a detailed review of applicable law and circumstances of the press coverage by local and regional media, specifically citing Royal Examiner coverage dating back to 2018, the judge ruled the coverage as essentially non-biased and factually based. The judge did rule that residents of the Town of Front Royal and Warren County would be excluded from the federal jury pool.
“It is HEREBY ORDERED that defendant’s motion to transfer venue (Dkt. No. 45) is DENIED, but the court will exclude residents of the Town of Front Royal and Warren County. Warren County has no cities, and only one recognized town, Front Royal, from the jury pool. The clerk of court is directed to transmit a copy of this order to all counsel of record,” Judge Dillon wrote in concluding her review of the issues surrounding the defense motion.
In examining the circumstance of media coverage, Judge Dillon wrote: “Press coverage of this matter has been primarily from the Royal Examiner and the Northern Virginia Daily. (Dkt. No. 47.) Both papers are local to the Strasburg/Front Royal Area. The majority of the press coverage is from 2019, two years before the indictment in this case, although the media covered this case and related civil lawsuits into 2021. Defendant herself initiated the press coverage in 2018 when she reached out to a local reporter (yours truly) with an allegedly false story about winning money at a casino.
EDA Director Jennifer McDonald parlays casino winnings into real estate investments
In her analysis of the McDonald defense motion, Judge Dillon observed: “Rule 18 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure governs the appropriate place for trial. ‘Unless a statute or these rules permit otherwise, the government must prosecute an offense in a district where the offense was committed. The court must set the place of trial within the district with due regard for the convenience of the defendant, any victim, and the witnesses, and the prompt administration of justice.”
And Judge Dillon ruled that with the exclusion of residents of Front Royal and Warren County, about an hour north of Harrisonburg, who have been most exposed to media coverage going on five years, McDonald can get that fair trial from jurors further south in the Federal 10th Western District of Virginia, in a City of Harrisonburg federal courtroom.
McDonald faces 16 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of bank fraud, 7 counts of wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft, the latter related to the Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal case.
Warren County Grand Jury of March 2023 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of March 2023 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about April 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kodie Brooke Weatherholtz did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Derrick Michael Roy did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Nina F. Haymond, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
On or about January 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Herbert did unlawfully and feloniously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Mario Frazier, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F6
On or about December 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Darrell Edward Haley did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of a such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of Section 46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about December 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1990, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about December 23, 2022, through 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Officer R. A. Martin, knowing or
having reason to know that said Officer R. A. Martin, was then engaged in the performance of her public duties as a law enforcement officer, in violation of Section 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously willfully conceal, alter, dismember, or destroy any item of physical evidence with the intent to delay, impede, obstruct, prevent, or hinder the investigation, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of any person regarding such offense, in violation of Section 18.2-462 (B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: JUS-4833-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously willfully conceal, alter, dismember, or destroy any item of physical evidence with the intent to delay, impede, obstruct, prevent, or hinder the investigation, apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of any person regarding such offense, in violation of Section 18.2-462(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: JUS-4833-F6
COUNT FIVE: On or about December 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Lee Henry, Jr., while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did unlawfully and feloniously possess, sell or secrete a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203(5) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
On or about May 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Brian Julian Albarenga Alfaro did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Braelyn Dawn Smith, thereby placing a such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury to herself, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
On or about November 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hunter Deforest Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travon Marcel Ford did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Taylor Roberts, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
On or about December 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lester Keith Wilson, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously assault and battery WCSO Deputy Cornwell, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in subsection F of § 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about August 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mario Thomas Wingate did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Adam Michael McGowan did unlawfully and feloniously obtain from Serina Kan an advance of money, merchandise, or other thing having a value of $1,0000.00 or more, with fraudulent intent, upon a promise to perform construction, removal, repair or improvement of any building or structure permanently annexed to real property, and failed or refused to perform such promise, and also failed to substantially make good such advance, in violation of §18.2-200.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2805-F9
On or about December 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Ray Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule 1 or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brad Wayne Yates did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cherokee Brianna Myers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, D’Andre Christopher Lawrence unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule I or II controlled substance, this being a second or
subsequent offense, said prior convictions occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
On or about January 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Maria Leigh Smith did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against WCSO Sargent John Gregory, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of § 18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to
whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-
374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to
whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-
374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-369Q-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about October 12, 2022, in the County of Warren. Harsh Gupta did unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to
whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, in violation of Section 18.2-
374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-369Q-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act to wit: , in violation of §18.2-250 o f t h e Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about February 1, 2023, in the County of Warren, August Gorda Kulms, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess on or about his person a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4(B) o f t h e Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5302-F6
On or about April 27, 2022, through September 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brandi Nicole Collins did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, trust, or employment, belonging to Speedway, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about October 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Rechard Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Rechard Davis did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about August 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard Matthew Lee did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway during the time the accused was deprived of the right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2-268.3, 46.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2- 271 or 46.2-391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E or Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten (10) years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2-272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI- 5478-F6
On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kendra Elaine Kerns did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, Pamela Sue Butler did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously buy or receive from another person stolen goods or property, namely a flat-bed trailer valued at $1,000.00 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen, in violation of § 18.2-108 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2808-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously buy or receive from another person stolen goods or property, namely a Ford Van valued at $1,000.00 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen, in violation of §18.2-108 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2808-F9
On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Frankie Rose Andrews did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ernest Thomas Magruder did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Donald Edward Berry unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possessed a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 19, 2021, in the County of Warren, Nicholas James Burr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Madra Lynn Lambert unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possessed a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Scott Michael Cousins, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. The accused previously has committed one or more violations of subsection C of Section 18.2-374.3, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q3-F9
On or about December 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Gregory Davies did unlawfully and feloniously destroy, deface, damage, or remove the property of Jessica Davies, with the value of or damage to such property being one thousand dollars ($1,000) or more, in violation of Section 18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2956-F6
On or about May 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chasiti Rae Foster unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3045-F9
On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chasiti Rae Foster unlawfully and feloniously distributed a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
On or about August 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bryan Edward Haislop did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Dawn Kuser did unlawfully and feloniously forge a check, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Megan Nicole Grove unlawfully and feloniously obtained or attempted to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits, TANF from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Megan Nicole Grove unlawfully and feloniously obtained or attempted to obtain by means of a willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits, SNAP from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9
Unlucky St. Patrick’s Day for Maryland man
A Baltimore man has been charged with multiple felonies after leading deputies on a car chase in Frederick County’s Sunnyside area and eventually crashing into another vehicle near Winchester Medical Center.
At 11:46 am, Frederick County EOC received a 911 call from a woman identifying herself as Sherita Johnson, claiming that her child’s father, Michael Stewart, had assaulted her at a Sheetz store on North Frederick Pike. The suspect reportedly left and returned while sheriff’s deputies were en route to the scene.
Deputy S.C. Smallwood spotted the suspect vehicle on Fox Drive and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped up and refused to stop. A pursuit ensued, with the suspect vehicle, a 2009 Infinity G37, driving erratically, making multiple U-turns, and even briefly driving the wrong way in an effort to evade law enforcement. Other deputies joined the chase as it continued onto Route 11 and Route 37.
The pursuit ended when the suspect exited Route 37 at Winchester Medical Center, turned left, and collided with a 2016 Toyota RAV4. Both vehicles were disabled in the crash. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by Deputy B.A. Armstrong, with the help of a good Samaritan who had stopped for police vehicles.
Initially providing false information, the suspect was eventually identified as Michael Patrick Stewart, 25, from Baltimore, Maryland. He has a suspended Maryland license and is currently on probation. The RAV4 driver, 88-year-old Andrew Jackson Page of Winchester, was examined by EMS at the scene and declined further medical attention.
Deputies tried to locate and speak with Ms. Johnson about the initial assault claims, but she seems unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.
Stewart was taken to Winchester Medical Center for evaluation of potential injuries from the crash. He faces charges of felony eluding, felony hit and run, reckless driving, failure to yield the right of way resulting in a crash, providing false ID to law enforcement, and driving without insurance.
Victims of recent thefts in Frederick County ask to contact investigators
From December 2022 to February 2023, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office addressed numerous reports of burglarized homes and break-ins at outbuildings, primarily in the county’s Northwestern region, such as North Frederick Pike (Rt. 522 North) and Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50 West).
A tip from a photograph taken by a home surveillance system during one of the burglaries led investigators to a potential suspect’s residence. At this location, they observed multiple items that had been reported stolen in several ongoing cases. The homeowner, who is not a suspect, granted permission for a thorough search of the property, which resulted in the recovery of a large amount of stolen property. Additional search warrants conducted at various locations led to the recovery of a significant quantity of presumed stolen property.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has seized this property and is storing it at their office. All known victims who reported thefts have been contacted and have either claimed their recovered property or identified some items as theirs.
Currently, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office still possesses a substantial amount of property believed to have been stolen within Frederick County. They are urging the public to reach out if they have been a victim of theft within the specified time frame and have not reported it previously.
To report any information regarding such thefts, please contact Investigator J.M. Bowman at (540) 504-6527 or Investigator B.C. Edwards at (540) 504-6562.
Rappahannock resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a two-month long investigation with the arrest of a Rappahannock County, Virginia resident. Keith D. Robinson II, 20, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed at a residence in Culpeper. Through the course of the investigation, Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers learned that Robinson was involved with distribution of illegal narcotics in the counties of Rappahannock and Culpeper.
On Thursday (March 9), members of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force obtained a search warrant for a residence located along Nancy B Williams Drive in Culpeper County. During a search of the residence, approximately 27 grams of powder cocaine, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl, prescription pills, $3,163 in currency, and a vehicle were seized. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $7,900.
Robinson was charged with five felony counts of distribution of a schedule I/II drug. Robinson was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Front Royal Police pursue wanted subject
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Front Royal Police Officer attempted to arrest a wanted subject in the area of 120 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal at approximately 12:45 pm. The wanted subject ran away from the officer and a short foot pursuit ensued. The wanted subject, Joseph Heath, 32, jumped over the wooden fence behind the Valley Health Multispecialty Clinic towards Chester Street. The officer jumped the fence after Heath and injured his right leg when landing.
Responding officers converged in the area, set up a perimeter and converged on Heath who had barricaded himself in a shed on the north side of the Love Revival Ministry Center located at 119 Chester Street. Heath had armed himself with a large knife and was causing injuries to himself. A Crisis Negotiator arrived on scene and started speaking with Heath to find a resolution to the incident. After 15-20 minutes, Heath walked out to the crisis negotiator and into the medical care of responding Warren County Fire and Rescue EMS personnel.
During the onset of this incident, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School was notified to take all students inside the school and to go into lockdown. Joseph Heath was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. Front Royal Police Officer was transported by ambulance to Winchester Medical Center for injuries to his right leg.
EDA officials, attorneys mum on circumstance of Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal – But a good guess might be…
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority has made another out-of-court resolution of part of the civil litigation surrounding the financial scandal alleged to have been orchestrated by former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018. In the wake of a jointly filed motion of December 21, 2022, filed with the court six days later, the EDA’s civil claim against Rappawan Inc. and company official William T. Vaught Jr. was dismissed “with prejudice” – meaning it cannot be refiled.
Vaught Jr. and Rappawan were involved in a 2016 transfer of real estate assets with Jennifer McDonald over a 37 day period in which McDonald, utilizing her DaBoyz real estate company and EDA assets according to the civil action claim, bought a piece of property from Rappawan/Vaught Jr. for $1.9-million dollars, then sold it back to Rappawan/Vaught Jr. 37 days later for $1.3 million, absorbing a $600,000 loss. The EDA alleges McDonald made the transactions with EDA assets and without the knowledge or approval of the EDA Board of Directors.
Royal Examiner contacted what is now the unilaterally Warren County-overseen FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne about the December resolution of the Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil action. Browne explained that as part of that resolution he could not comment on the case dismissal. EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer and Executive Director Joe Petty both confirmed the gag order on details of the EDA/Rappawan/Vaught Jr. joint filing for dismissal of the civil case.
But with the EDA and its contracted Sands-Anderson legal counsels’ 5-for-5 track record in five civil jury findings of liability against 7 other civil case defendants last year, one might hazard a guess the EDA did not agree to the binding dismissal without realizing at least a significant compensatory claim in either real estate or cash as part of that dismissal agreement – let’s take a wild guess, somewhere in the $600,000 range.
In four trials last July and one more in October, five people and two companies were found liable for over $14 million in compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy damages by Warren County civil trial juries. Judge Bruce D. Albertson later dismissed all defendant motions to have the jury verdicts overturned.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
As previously reported, the EDA reached an out-of-court, “no-fault” settlement with McDonald for an estimated $9-million in real estate assets held in her or one of her real estate companies names. It would appear that such out-of-court settlements shield defendants against punitive or statutory conspiracy claims that tacked significant additional financial liability to several defendants in civil case verdicts handed down in July and October 2022.
Delayed civil cases
In other EDA civil court news, attorneys for seven more defendants – three companies and four people associated with those companies – filed a joint motion on January 3rd to have civil trials slated for March 13 continued to a date following Jennifer McDonald’s trial on criminal charges related to the EDA financial scandal. McDonald’s trial on over 30 criminal indictments is now scheduled for as many as five weeks in May-June in the Western District of Virginia federal court in Harrisonburg. Those defendants filing for a continuation were: TLC Settlements LLC and Tracy L. Bowers; Campbell Realty Inc., Jeanette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; Service Title of Front Royal LLC and Victoria L. Williams.
The plaintiff EDA claims those companies involvement in some of McDonald’s real estate transactions utilizing EDA assets it says never received the necessary EDA board authorization led to the unjust enrichment of defendants as part of the conspiracy it alleges McDonald orchestrated to move EDA assets to her own benefit, as well as the benefit of other involved parties. EDA counsel filed a Memorandum in Opposition to those filings for delay in the civil trials of those defendants.
Several defense counsel pointed to McDonald’s past testimony in other related civil trial where the predominance of her testimony was to plead her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination with the criminal cases hanging over her. Should she be acquitted, more forthcoming testimony exonerating their clients might be expected, defense counsels reasoned.
In arguing against the continuance, EDA attorneys noted that the case against these defendants collectively seeking over $4.4-million in damages was filed on April 15, 2020, and all the defendants were served two days later, with the court setting the trial to open March 13, 2023, on June 18, 2020. Plaintiff EDA counsel viewed the motion to continue as a reaction to the EDA’s string of successful civil prosecutions referenced above.
As Royal Examiner as previously reported, including the no-fault out of court settlement with McDonald and the five civil trial verdicts against seven other defendants last July and October, on paper the EDA has been awarded approximately $23 million in liability or settlement findings. And as noted above, with the closing of information on the jointly agreed upon Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal, it remains unknown if that settlement may have raised the compensation which the EDA has achieved in or out of the courtroom into or past the $24-million range.
On February 2nd Judge Albertson removed these civil cases from the March Warren County Circuit Court docket and told attorneys to seek mutually available dates in June for those defendants cases to be heard. Of course, that assumes the oft-delayed and batted from one jurisdiction to another criminal cases against McDonald aren’t once again continued on a motion by her federal court-appointed attorney.
