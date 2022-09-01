Local Government
McFadden cites Town Code to question legal authority of mayor regarding Town personnel matters – But does it really matter?
Royal Examiner has communicated extensively with Joe McFadden in recent weeks on the legal dynamics of his verbal resignation of August 8, and subsequent questions surrounding processes or a lack thereof to make that resignation “formally accepted” and binding. During those communications the former councilman, it appears by recent majority council consensus, raised a peripheral issue that could impact his situation. That issue is Town Code boundaries on mayoral authority regarding personnel matters.
McFadden cited a Town Code Section to question where the line is drawn regarding mayoral authority to accept a council resignation, among other personnel matters the mayor has been involved in, such as his tie-breaking vote on Town Manager Steven Hicks termination.
“Chapter II, Section 8 of the Town Code of Front Royal clearly states that ‘The Mayor shall have no power to suspend, remove or discharge any officer, agent or employee of the Town, nor shall he have any power or authority to appoint or employ any officer, agent or employee of the town nor to fix the term of office or employment, or the compensation, or to increase or decrease the power and authority of any officer, agent or employee of the town, but the mayor shall have such powers with respect to the Chief of Police, the Policemen and employees of the police force.’
“Did he accept my resignation? It doesn’t seem like he should be able to,” McFadden reasoned of the limiting code language, adding, “The Council would have to vote for it. And they never have. But regardless if they did, the circular argument continues that if they accepted it on the 29th, I had already withdrawn it on the 12th. To not acknowledge my withdrawal and then releasing to the public a statement that they accepted it is logically mind-bending.
“Also, the Town Code Chapter II, Section 8 raises another question – If Mayor Holloway cast the final vote to fire Town Manager Hicks – Was that legal?” McFadden asks of the cited code section limiting mayoral authority on personnel matters inside town hall.
After several readings of the referenced Town Code Section, we asked McFadden if the language cited might not reference unilateral action by the mayor, as opposed to actions in his role as council chairperson, as in breaking tie votes or accepting an offered resignation to facilitate council action on that resignation.
“I could definitely see that as how it could be interpreted that way. I like limited powers of any particular government branch – the mayor seemingly to be like the Executive Branch, and the council as the Legislative, and Circuit Court as Judicial – with clear checks and balances,” McFadden replied.
We further wondered whether in light of the sequence of events he has cited regarding his verbal resignation on August 8 without mayoral acknowledgement or formal council action, his written withdrawal of that resignation August 12, and council’s formal acceptance of the resignation August 29, would the Chapter II Section 8 wording be of primary relevance anyway.
A bottom legal line may be whether council can pick-and-choose which actions by a member it will acknowledge and recognize, particularly after the fact. Can they, as they appear to have, ignore that member’s written withdrawal of their verbal resignation before they have formally accepted that resignation?
“Processes work, when you follow them,” McFadden observed, adding, “We have Robert’s Rules of Order, which we don’t seem to follow. We have a Town Code, which we also seem to not follow. What is really going on in our Town? We must follow the codes and rules that keep us from once again reverting back to lawlessness. How long until we have another huge scandal like the EDA Embezzlement?” the former and seeking to again be Front Royal Town Councilman wondered at a seemingly cavalier attitude toward procedures and rules emerging in the conduct of Town governmental business.
McFadden reacts to council move to fill his vacant seat – and considers paths forward
McFadden reacts to council move to fill his vacant seat – and considers paths forward
Rather than the legal clarity he has been seeking from Front Royal Town Hall regarding his August 8 verbal resignation issued in a heated moment following what appears to have been a sometimes contentious Executive/Closed Session discussion, primarily around the immediate termination of Town Manager Steven Hicks, the Front Royal Town Council action out of another Closed Session on Monday, August 29th, regarding filling Joe McFadden’s vacant (or is it?) seat, seems to have further confused the situation.
On August 30, a press release from the council clerk’s office on council’s action of the previous day alerted the public to the council plan of action and official acknowledgement of McFadden’s resignation:
“The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden, submitted on August 8, 2022 and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022 setting a date for a Special Election. If appointed, the term would end upon the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023. The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve out the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term which is December 31, 2024.”
What jumped out from this opening paragraph of the two-paragraph release was that the formal acknowledgement and action McFadden and some supporters have asserted is required for a members’ resignation to become official, was being made at that August 29 meeting – “… to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden, submitted on August 8, 2022 and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022 setting a date for a Special Election.”
The vote to pursue this path out of closed session was 3 yes (Thompson, Morris, Gillispie), 1 no (Vice-Mayor Cockrell), with Councilman Jackson abstaining. Contacted about her dissenting vote, Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell told Royal Examiner: “In my judgement the outside opinion relied upon by some members of council, was not definitive as to when Joe McFadden resigned, whether or not his resignation was effective, and whether or not he could rescind his resignation prior to the council accepting it. For that reason, my best judgement was to get a definitive Attorney General’s opinion on all of these issues prior to moving forward.” Cockrell noted that her earlier initiative to seek the opinion of the attorney general on these issues did not receive a consensus from her colleagues to proceed.
We asked McFadden about this acceptance of his resignation now, weeks into his and other’s debate over the necessity of specific actions by his colleagues for his resignation to be legally finalized, and where these moves leave his effort to be reinstated on council.
“It is unfortunate that there is no clear pathway forward and yet so many contradictions. I’ve let members of Council know that I’ll be submitting an application to be reappointed to council on Friday,” he began in response to the opening of applications for his seat, adding a possible precedent for reappointment since his seat is being treated as vacant by council. “Considering that the court battle on reappointment of former members of Council was already fought and won in the case of former Councilmen Meza, I would use that precedent to rejoin council until at least December of 2023. At some point prior to that I’d need to make additional decisions about either running in the Special Election next November. I’ll have to see where things are at that time. I guess we’ll see if I can get 3 votes,” he said of the potential of a more immediate reappointment by the five-member council that would make that decision.
“I do believe that legal clarity is needed. Not just for this instance but for any future instances of a Council member resigning. I was told that Ms. Egger was asked to submit a letter following up on her resignation (due to marriage and moving out of the area). I don’t have proof of that, it’s just what someone recalled … Maybe there needs to be a clearly defined process for all future resignations,” McFadden reasoned of the current confusion over processes, observing, “How a Town Councilmen resigns was dictated by Robert’s Rules of Order, which is in conflict with the Virginia State Code – that sounds like something that needs clarification.”
“I guess at the heart of this matter is that they essentially opted to go with the State Code as provided by the 2nd opinion attorney that my resignation was effective on August 8th. That was what Councilwoman Morris stated in her vote after the closed session. However, the statement that was released contradicts that,” McFadden observed of the press release reference to formal acceptance of his resignation on August 29. “I messaged some of my fellow or former, I’m still not clear which it is, council members regarding this, and was told that they left the meeting a little confused about what was going to occur afterwards.
“But clearly, if the Town’s official position, as per the Press Release statement, is that they accepted my resignation on August 29th, then it would stand that I could withdraw my resignation prior to the acceptance a full 17 days after I sent a digital copy and mailed a letter to the Clerk of Council (withdrawing the verbal resignation made four days earlier). This is simply bizarre …
“They have now voted to hold a special election, which will cost the taxpayers nearly $14,000. Sure, I made a rash decision, but I acknowledged that it wasn’t a good representation of the voters who elected me and withdrew it as soon as I learned it was possible to withdraw the resignation … Seems like a waste of money,” McFadden said of the special election costs.
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool closes for season
Due to a shortage of certified staff, the Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be CLOSED Saturday, September 3, Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, 2022.
Parks and Recreations, thank you for your understanding.
The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool is officially closed for the 2022 season.
Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.
If appointed, the term would end on the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023.
The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term, December 31, 2024. To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their interim appointment.
Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:30 pm.
Mayor and Town Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council tpresley@frontroyalva.com
Part 2: McFadden seeks legally supported response from Town Hall on status of his verbal resignation – ‘It would simply be nice to have some kind of response’
“I don’t want to be in this position, but I don’t want to disappoint my constituency,” Joe McFadden told Royal Examiner earlier Monday, prior to cancellation of the August 22nd Front Royal Town Council meeting he attended, but not as a sitting councilman. As Royal Examiner previously reported on August 13, in the wake of expressions of disappointment from constituents who voted for him, McFadden has rethought his emotional reaction to that August 8 council vote on Town Manager Steven Hicks’ termination, which at the time he referred to as “a kangaroo court”. He later explained that closed session allegations against Hicks were done without the support of what he and several others considered hard evidence affirming those accusations, which he and those others asked be provided prior to a decision on Hicks’ termination. See: After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
Asked at the time about McFadden’s resignation, Mayor Chris Holloway was dismissive of is colleague. “He has in the past thrown fits because the vote didn’t go his way, so last night didn’t really surprise a few of us,” Holloway wrote Royal Examiner in an August 9 email. The mayor also cited a recent statement he attributed to McFadden in which the councilman purportedly stated that he was “just keeping a seat warm”.
As to the councilman’s “kangaroo court” observation of the Hicks dismissal discussion and vote, the mayor responded with a punch line – “Looks to me the kangaroo has left the building”.
As to his disagreements with the mayor, McFadden observed, “I particularly like that he called me a kangaroo. It was similar when he got mad at me for calling him a lame duck.”
McFadden’s “lame duck” reference was to noting the mayor had decided not to run for re-election this year. “Lame duck” is a long-used political term referencing elected office holders who are nearing the end of their term in office.
However, McFadden was not left laughing as he approached his future on or off council at the urging of some of those constituents he worried about having disappointed. Initially McFadden cited Robert’s Rules of Order guidelines on acknowledgment of resignations by the chair-person and a vote of acceptance by the involved board, presented to him following his verbal resignation in reaction to the Hicks’ termination. Since then he has been presented with legal opinions in support of the idea his verbal resignation was not legal without official mayoral/council acknowledgement and action on it.
Asked about similar receipt of verbal resignations by recent councilmen Jacob Meza and Scott Lloyd, McFadden replied, “Just because we’ve done it wrong in the past doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done right now.”
Case Law – 1880 and 1933
McFadden has provided Royal Examiner with two specific cases taken to higher courts, one the U.S. Supreme Court, that appear to uphold the contention his resignation may not have been legally acted on. The source, cited as “Casetext – Smarter Legal Research” online, begins the relevant passage: “Resignations to public offices are generally accepted and it is not infrequently ruled that if a person so desires he can resign, or relinquish his office, and that no formal act of resignation is necessary to render the resignation valid, especially when the resignation is unconditional and goes into effect immediately.”
However, “Casetext” continues to state: “But the better opinion is that a public officer does not have the privilege of resigning, since the public has a right to the services of all the citizens, and may demand them in all civil departments as well as in the military. Therefore, to be effective, the resignation must be accepted by competent authority, either in terms, or by something tantamount to an acceptance, such as the appointment of a successor. The so-called ‘better opinion’ is supported by Supreme Court of the United States. Edwards v. U.S. 103 …” (with the rest of the reference off the page we were emailed).
Online research indicated a case “Edwards v. U.S. 103 U.S. 471” dating to 1880, referencing “Common Law” precedents in Michigan “that the resignation of a public officer is not complete until the proper authority accepts it or does something tantamount thereto such as to appoint a successor”.
McFadden also provided a second case link from the “Casetext” site – Watts v. Lanham dating to a 1933 case involving a resigned board of education president in the “Elk District of Kanawha County” West Virginia. That case involved the arrest of the elected public officer for public “drunkenness” during which a resignation signed by the involved official was submitted by others as part of the office holders release from jail. That office holder, W.E. Hunt, testified he had never intended to submit a resignation and attempted to intercept it during the release process. His resignation was rescinded on appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeals for West Virginia.
As to any legal conclusions regarding possible precedents set in these cases, or the potential of contrasting precedents in other cases or council actions, we throw the ball back into the court(room) of any involved attorneys, as it seems Mr. McFadden has. However, while seeking legal clarity on the matter, McFadden has maintained that he does not intend to take this debate into a courtroom himself.
“It would simply be nice to have some kind of response to my resignation or my withdrawal, of which I have received neither at this time. Not sure what is going on over there regarding this,” he told Royal Examiner of his effort to achieve legal clarity on the matter from Town Hall.
Whether it be from Front Royal’s Town Hall or the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, it would be nice to achieve that legal clarity McFadden is reaching out for regarding his, as well as other potential future resignation processes. See: Part 1: With no official action in receipt of his verbal resignation, McFadden seeks legal answers to status of that resignation
There is a 25-second video of Holloway announcing the meeting wouldn’t be held for lack of “a physical quorum” on the Town website, click here to view.
Part 1: With no official action in receipt of his verbal resignation, McFadden seeks legal answers to status of that resignation
Joseph McFadden, who emotionally stated his resignation from the Front Royal Town Council on August 8, in the wake of an apparently sometimes heated closed Executive Session leading to a 4-3 vote to immediately terminate Town Manager Steven Hicks, appeared at the Monday, August 22nd regular council meeting, though not on the council dais, but in a chair in the public seating section.
Shortly after the 7 p.m. starting time, Mayor Chris Holloway announced that the meeting would be canceled for lack of a quorum. Gary Gillispie was absent, and Latasha Thompson was present virtually, which the mayor observed he had been informed would not suffice to form the necessary four-member council quorum. Present along with the mayor, technically not a council member, were Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, Amber Morris, and Zach Jackson. In reaction to the announcement council was one short of an on-site quorum, a voice from the audience, believed to be Tom Sayre’s, observed, “Joe’s here,” to which the mayor replied that McFadden was “not a member.”
In the wake of recent discussion with McFadden on a change of heart on his resignation (8-13 linked story below) and information received that it may not have been legally acknowledged by the mayor or acted on by council, we asked the man who now finds himself in political limbo what he had hoped to achieve by his presence at Monday’s meeting. See: McFadden: Resigned or is he? Hicks: Fired, or is he? Legal questions follow Aug. 8 council work session – or was it a meeting first?
“My primary objective tonight was, there is a rule that council members have to attend, or if they miss several meetings, they can basically be voted off the council. So, that was my first objective tonight, to show up at the meeting, so I’m in attendance, and they couldn’t use that against me. The second reason I came tonight was just to show my constituency that I’m still here, I’m still part of it. It wasn’t that I just got tired of coming to meetings or something like that,” McFadden told Royal Examiner in the Warren County Government Center hallway shortly after the meeting’s cancellation.
“I also sent an email to the attorney general of Virginia just today hoping for a possible legal ruling on this, because that’s where we are, we’re in a legal stasis right now,” McFadden said of the impasse he finds himself in. He noted a conversation by phone with Interim Town Attorney George Sonnett. “He was very gracious to give me a call back and he said he couldn’t tell me what the Town’s legal opinion was, nor could he tell me why he couldn’t tell me,” McFadden observed of the lack of substantive information forthcoming during that conversation. This reporter and McFadden agreed it likely involved attorney/client privilege in a still contested legal situation.
“I totally understand. I’m just really hoping we do get a second opinion from whoever it is, or an outside opinion … Someone who can really look at the legal cases, etc. for whether or not I can actually withdraw my resignation or my resignation stuck that day,” McFadden observed.
Noting conflicting legal precedents and information, in the name of full transparency, McFadden pointed to one Virginia code that would not seem to be in his favor, at least in part. “In Virginia Code 24.2-226, election to fill vacancy, it says the officers or officer elects’ resignation should not be revocable after the date stated by him for his resignation or after the 45th day before the date set for the special election. Now, it goes on to say that it should be a written resignation. I did not submit a written resignation. I submitted a verbal resignation, which, four days later, I retracted. So, we need a legal opinion on this,” McFadden reiterated of a bottom line in the dispute.
There will be a Part 2 to this exploration of legal dynamics related to the August 8 verbal resignation of Councilman McFadden in the heat of the moment regarding a major personnel action by a 4-3 majority of the Front Royal Town Council and its mayor, the mayor breaking council’s 3-3 tie.
Supervisors torpedo Reliance Road cluster housing development, approve EMT training incentive pay, and tackle short-term rental and zoning issues
The Warren County Board Of Supervisors, absent supervisor Vicky Cook of the Fork District, held a wide-ranging special meeting on August 23 to consider:
A proposed one-time Incentive pay for Fire & Rescue Advanced Level providers of up to $6,000 to compensate them for achieved and maintained advanced certifications. The compensation levels are:
Advanced level providers, $3,000
Intermediate Level Officers, $4,500
Paramedic Level Officers, $6,000.
A Conditional Use Permit for Royal Oak Estates, LLC (Larry Himelright) for a Cluster Housing Development on a 183-acre parcel on Reliance Road.
Seven Conditional Use Permit requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals.
And a Zoning Ordinance amendment to add an indoor recreation component as an accessory use to a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Operation in Agricultural, Rural Residential, and Commercial zoning districts.
County HR Director Jane Meadows presented a proposal for a one-time incentive payment to Fire & Rescue employees who have and maintain advanced training and certifications. Until now, providers have paid for their advanced training and certifications themselves. County Administrator Dr. Edwin Daley explained that these payments are in compensation for last year. In the future, a separate proposal is being made to establish stipends and payments and will be by biweekly paycheck. Funds for these payments are carried over from the previous fiscal year and won’t affect the current year’s budget.
Questioned by Supervisor Walter Mabe regarding contract obligations for the payments, Dr. Daley explained that these payments result from prior year activity and won’t incur an extra obligation. The paycheck stipend payments, however, would continue only so long as the employee was in active pay status and would stop when employment stopped. On a motion by Vice Chairman Delores Oates, seconded by Supervisor Mabe, the supervisors unanimously approved the proposal.
Cluster Housing proposal runs into trouble
An application by Royal Oak Estates (Larry Himelright) for a CUP for a Cluster Housing Development on 183 wooded acres on Reliance Road ran into a brick wall. Mr. Himelright would be allowed under the County’s Zoning Ordinance to have a development of 24 dwellings by right in that zone. He is applying for a conditional use permit for his proposed development of 40 homes. His plan shows 110 acres of the space to be retained as open space and 74 acres to be developed. Planning Director Wendling told the Board that at the Planning Commission meeting, two neighboring property owners had opposed the permit based on the uncertainty of the water usage, effect on wildlife, and increased traffic on Reliance Road.
Mr. Himelright addressed the Board and immediately ran into a code interpretation problem with Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan. The applicant stated he could develop the 24 lots by right and apply the CUP to the 16 additional lots. The Assistant County attorney disagreed. Any time a developer wants to exceed the number of lots allowed by right, you must then have a conditional use permit for the entire development. Mr. Himelright, over the course of his presentation, discounted the idea of lack of water resources, overcrowding of local schools, and increased traffic.
Supervisors Walter Mabe and Delores Oates had strong opinions on the matter. Supervisor Mabe was the first to address the applicant. “I understand what you’re doing. You are probably the first from Front Royal to Middletown that is going to take a farm and turn it into residential. People that were farmers, for whatever reason, are choosing not to be farmers anymore. They give it to their kids, and their kids don’t want it, and they sell it off, and it can turn into a development. If we approve this, we’ll have other people doing it, and all of the sudden, the problem that you say doesn’t exist – is going to exist. Now, I am not against anybody wanting to do something with their property. I am a property rights-type person. But I’m trying to think what’s going to happen in the future, and are we ready for that?”
Mr. Himelright said that he understood the concerns. He asserted that he could do probably 35 lots without coming to the supervisors at all, at which point Vice-Chairman Oates interjected, “Why aren’t you doing that, then?”
“Because I want 47” was the immediate response.
“Because you want to sell it to a larger national developer. I understand,” Oates replied.
Supervisor Oates then described the County’s objective to place dense housing on in-town spaces, where sewer, water, and other infrastructure are already there to support it. Dense housing was never intended for that area either by comprehensive plan or zoning ordinance. A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, which services that area, is already over capacity. Adding 40 homes will add to the overcrowding problem.
She echoed earlier concerns about traffic and water – as a resident of that immediate area, she had firsthand experience with traffic and potential water problems.
After further discussion, Supervisor Butler made a motion to approve the CUP. The motion failed for lack of a second. Vice Chairman Oates then made a motion to deny the permit, seconded by Supervisor Mabe. The vote to deny was 3-1, with Butler dissenting.
Run on Short-term Tourist Rentals continues
A Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application for a short-term tourist rental was filed by Joseph Muniz for his property at 499 Rome Beauty Drive in the Happy Creek District. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Board that Mr. Muniz began renting the property short-term shortly after purchasing it in 2021 and was sent a notification of violation after a neighbor complained of a disturbance at the property. Shortly afterward, the applicant submitted his permit application and ceased advertising. The application also required a waiver to the 100-ft setback requirement since the properties on both sides of the dwelling are 85 and 90 ft away.
At the public hearing, Wayne Baxter, who had previously addressed the Planning Commission in opposition to the permit, again appeared before the public hearing. His complaints centered on fire safety and the fire pit, which he asserted was still in place after the planning commission’s recommendation that approval be conditioned on its removal or storage away from guests. He also stated that the non-adherence to the 100-ft setback ordinance was of concern. “There’s a reason that it was put in place.” In rebuttal, Mr. Muniz maintained that when the permit is approved, the fire pit will be removed or secured.
In response to a question from Board Chair Cheryl Cullers, Planning Director Wendling said that the Ordinance restrictions only apply when the property is being used as a short-term tourist rental. The applicant is not restricted from using a fire pit. “Obviously, we want him to be careful in its use, but the restrictions apply to paid guests.”
On a motion by Supervisor Mabe, Seconded by Vice Chair Oates, the Board unanimously approved the application.
Yulia Svetlichnaya has applied for a short-term tourist rental CUP for her property at 610 Jones Quadrangle Rd in the Shenandoah District. The two-bedroom dwelling is in the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision, and the Supervisors were provided approval from the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF). Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the supervisors that some concerns about traffic, fire safety, and trespassing were raised by speakers at the planning commission meeting, all those concerns had been addressed by the applicant in the management plan, and the planning commission had recommended approval. Ms. Svetlichnaya addressed the board with an update on her plan, indicating that the fire pit was not being used and would be removed.
The Public hearing yielded two speakers who opposed the permit. Sebastian Clement, a neighboring resident, asserted that he had nothing against the applicant as a neighbor, but he did oppose the short-term tourist rental. Mr. Clement asserted that “an AirB&B is a business”. He went on to criticize the county for “giving out (permits) like candy because of the tax revenue”. He also asserted that the POSF was not contacted about the request, despite the written message provided by the Planning Department.
Doris Harrington, who is a member of the POSF board, also addressed the supervisors. She, too, asserted that this application was not brought up in a meeting – “That’s our fault, not yours.” She continued that the roads in the area are very difficult to maintain and suffer from traffic. She also challenged the assertion earlier made by the planning commission chairman at the planning commission’s meeting that short-term tourist rentals reduce the traffic since they are not occupied every day.
In fact, the persistent fears about increasing traffic have been thoroughly debunked. Studies conducted by transportation experts found that short-term rentals generate two-thirds fewer trips per day compared to occupied single-family dwellings. In fact, at the state level, short-term rentals have been ruled a residential rather than commercial use.
At the conclusion of the Public Hearing, the board, without further discussion, on a motion by Supervisor Jay Butler, seconded by Supervisor Mabe, voted unanimously to approve the permit.
The next four CUP applications drew no public speakers and were unanimously approved by the Supervisors; they were:
Thomas Cho, Short-term Tourist Rental, 4359 Remount Road;
Andrew Sickle, Short-term Tourist Rental, 298 Worlds End Lane;
Jennifer Harp, Short-term Tourist Rental, 608 Venus Branch Road;
Lyndsey DePalma and Amanda Shipe, Short-term tourist rental, 1945 Panhandle Road.
Finally, the supervisors turned their attention to a text amendment for Section 180-8 of the Warren County code that would allow an indoor facility accessory to a Commercial Outdoor Recreation operation. The proposed amendment would allow for that accessory use provided that the indoor activity is the same use and the outdoor activity and the indoor facility does not exceed 10,000 square feet. Two individuals spoke in favor of the proposed amendment, citing its benefit in supporting local youth and adult sports programs.
Without further discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Oates, seconded by supervisor Butler, the Board unanimously voted to approve the ordinance amendment.
