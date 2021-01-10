Local Government
McFadden nominated, voted for Meza without information on disputed Charter Section
In social media posts in the days after the January 4 appointment of Jacob Meza to fill Mayor Chris Holloway’s vacant council seat, newly seated Front Royal Town Councilman Joseph McFadden said he would not have made the motion to nominate Meza to fill the council seat, nor have voted for that appointment had he known of the Town Charter Section at issue.
Though not himself an attorney, after the public legal debate over the meaning of Charter Chapter 6, Section 47, McFadden said he disagrees with Town Attorney Doug Napier’s interpretation that would allow Meza to be appointed despite the now hotly contested one-year prohibition of the disputed Charter Section.
“Clarification on my statement from yesterday,” McFadden posted on his Facebook page Wednesday morning (Jan. 6), adding, “I do not personally agree with the legal interpretation given by the Town Attorney. If that information had been presented to me prior to our vote, I would not have introduced the motion, nor would have I voted for it. However, the information regarding Chapter 6, paragraph 47 of the Town Charter was held back from me either purposefully or because the legal opinion had been issued, and it was considered a non-issue.
“Given the fact that information was not divulged, I moved ahead and voted for who I deemed the most qualified for the position. I have no personal quarrel with Jake. However, I will be moving aggressively forward to hold Valley Health (Jake’s employer) accountable, with a push to collect a PILOT or payment in lieu of taxes. I have not forgotten that Councilman Jake Meza un-recused himself for the vote regarding the Hospital. I was, at the time, deeply disappointed by his actions. However, I know all the other great work he has done for this Town (and Town Employees) over the past 4 years.”
Despite his conflicting interpretation of the statute in question, of Meza’s seating on council scheduled for the Monday, January 11th regular meeting, McFadden added, “I am not the Town Attorney, so I have no ability to reinterpret the Charter. Until this legal opinion is challenged and overturned, it will stand. And in my official capacity as an elected official, I will abide by it.”
But of the omission of relevant information prior to the vote on filling the vacant seat, McFadden noted that “In the future, before every single vote, I will be asking, ‘Is there any other information that has been purposefully or unknowingly up to this point been withheld from me at this time that could directly impact my vote
Second attorney disagrees with town attorney interpretation of Town Charter on council appointments
Since publishing the conflicting opinions of Town Attorney Doug Napier and local attorney David Downes, as well as a story looking at the root issue in dispute of Jacob Meza’s appointment to the council he had just left, Royal Examiner has acquired the opinion of a third attorney, this one with no dog in the fight. That attorney is Berryville-based Timothy Johnson, who has done past legal work for Royal Examiner parent company National Media.
Shown the published material during a mid-week visit to Front Royal, Johnson wrote Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool this (with bold in context) on January 7: “It was a pleasure to see you yesterday and was fortuitous that I was in Front Royal. I had a chance to look at the Meza issue: the charter itself; Virginia code; Napier’s press release; and David’s reply. I agree with David that Meza should not have been allowed to be appointed by the Town Council to the Town Council for most of the same reasons he presented, but I noticed something else that gives the argument further weight.
“Section § 47: No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter, except that the council may appoint one of the members of the council as town treasurer with all or any part of the duties, powers, obligations, and responsibilities of the town treasurer provided by this act. (1937, c. 44).
“I found that reference strange as I couldn’t help but wonder what other positions are ‘under the jurisdiction of the council’ that are electable positions. I went through the rest of the charter and the only other non-council position that I can see a person being elected to is the mayor. It’s clear that the mayor must be subject to the jurisdiction of the council as Section 8 provides in part: ‘In time of public danger or emergency, he may take command of the police, maintain order and enforce the law. Such course of action shall be subject to review by the council.’ Besides the mayor’s position, which is clearly under jurisdiction of the council, the only other electable position are council members – thus they too should be subject to themselves.
“Which brings up the other question of jurisdictional power: If town council is not under jurisdiction of itself, does that mean that if there were a conflict of interest or other problem involving a town council member that affects the town’s interests, that town council would be unable to exercise its powers under Section § 69?
“Section § 69: The council, mayor, and any officer, board, or commission authorized by the council, shall have power to make investigations as to town affairs and for that purpose to subpoena witnesses, administer oaths and compel the production of books and papers.
“Theoretically, a town council member who owns a business that engages in a transaction with the local government could trigger a conflict of interests. – There is public concern about such a transaction, but the council member refuses to address the issue and provide information about what occurred. Would town council recognize that it cannot establish a commission to investigate that councilor’s actions because such an investigation would inevitably require investigating the councilor who is not under the jurisdiction of the town council? I don’t think anyone would acknowledge that limitation of authority.
“So, yes, I agree with David that Meza should not have been allowed to be appointed to any public position in the Town of Front Royal for one year after his term ended,” other than the specifically cited treasurer’s position.
However, without a legal challenge that might bring the issue before a judge for a ruling, it appears that as of Monday, January 11, Jacob Meza will be back in the council club he chose not to seek re-election to, if we recall correctly, citing the time his family and Valley Health job were requiring of him leaving insufficient time for the responsibilities of council in the conduct of Town business and policies.
EDA in Focus
EDA Board extends Afton Settlement date, approves Crime Coverage insurance claim among other post-Closed Session actions
This press release has been updated to include the resolution documents passed by the Board of Directors. Additionally, the first two motions passed out of Closed Meeting have been corrected from yesterday’s press release to include specific language from their corresponding resolutions.
The EDA Board of Directors met for a Special Board meeting Wednesday, January 6. After a 40-minute Closed Meeting, the Board voted on three actions in greeting the new year:
- On a motion by Greg Harold and seconded by Tom Patteson, the board unanimously approved a motion to extend the date of settlement with 2 East Main, LLC for the purchase of the Afton Inn to February 12, 2021. The developers, Jim Burton and Alan Omar, are dedicated to renovating the historic building which will bring jobs and commerce to downtown Front Royal.
- Lastly, in New Business, on a motion by Jorie Martin and seconded by Tom Patteson, the board unanimously approved an annual grazing lease with Jeremy Baldwin for $1,000. Board Chairman Jeff Browne congratulated the new Town Manager and new Town Council members. He had a good meeting this week with Town Manager Steven Hicks and is hopeful of starting a new chapter for EDA-Town relations back that focuses on economic development issues.
The EDA Board of Directors will have their regular monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 8 a.m.
Tederick remains on Town payroll part-time to continue helping Steven Hicks transition into Town Manager’s job
On Friday, January 8, this reporter contacted former Interim Town Manager and Interim Mayor Matt Tederick about rumors circulating that he had been appointed “assistant town manager” in the wake of the December 31st end of his employment helping new Town Manager Steven Hicks transition into his job.
“Nope, false rumor,” Tederick assured us in a 1:45 p.m. phone response to a message left for him a short time before. However, he continued to explain that he has been retained by the Town on a part-time basis for what he estimated would be another month or two, at an average of 15 hours a week to continue in his transition role.
“It’s no surprise, council talked about it,” Tederick commented of the extension of his transition role. Asked when it had been publicly discussed, he pointed to a recent work session, likely in mid-December.
Asked about his compensation in the part-time role, Tederick said it was slated at “up to $3,500 per month” with no benefits. Some quick calculating based on the 15-hour average week at the “up to” end of his monthly compensation indicated a potential hourly rate of about $58 dollars an hour, down from the $70 he was making as interim town manager.
Council’s selection of Hicks as a permanent replacement for Town Manager Joe Waltz, who resigned effective November 8, 2019, came in the second round of a consultant-driven executive search after an initial rejection of the first batch of candidate finalists. Hicks selection was announced in a November 23, 2020 press release. He began as town manager on December 7. After 13 months in the interim manager’s role, council initially retained Tederick to help assist Hicks acclimate to his new job through the end of the year.
Prior to a December council meeting as controversy was raging at the national level over the lack of coordinated transition work between the Trump Administration and Biden team, we asked Tederick if we should now refer to him as “transition team director”.
“I am the transition team,” he replied.
Now that role will continue at a pared back, part-time level on several projects Tederick initially described as “nothing major” to help fill what he called a lack of “institutional knowledge” by the newly installed Hicks regarding staffing, budget and EDA matters. Asked if the latter might not be considered a “major” item, Tederick replied, “I’ll give you that.”
Asked how he would respond to those who might claim he is clinging to town government to push a sometimes-controversial agenda on issues like the EDA, Afton Inn and Tourism Marketing outsourcing, Tederick replied, “The haters are going to be haters – I don’t lose any sleep over it.”
We contacted Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks about his interim predecessor’s continuation as his “transition team”. Hicks confirmed that he did seek Tederick’s continued assistance in that role, pointing to the positive impact the interim town manager has had inside Town Hall over his 13-month tenure.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand the level of executive leadership he has brought to bare that has changed people’s morale in here. They really enjoy working with him. I have some big shoes to fill, and I wanted to continue that interaction and relationship with the core of people here,” Hicks said of his ongoing acclimation process.
As to Tederick’s assistance on EDA matters, Hicks pointed to a perspective on the contested financial dispute over exactly how much money is owed the Town in the wake of the EDA financial scandal, as opposed to any directives on which way the Town may proceed on either rejoining the County in joint oversight of the existing EDA versus creation of a unilateral Town EDA.
Town Manager Hicks also said he was “hopeful” that a resolution on the Afton Inn sale, facilitating redevelopment of the property, will be achieved before the end of the month. “That is our goal,” he observed as discussions between the Town and EDA have proceeded recently.
And that is a story we are “hopeful” of reporting, we assured the town manager, and were he on the line, his “transition team” as well.
The question at root of legal dispute over Meza Council appointment
Was Jacob Meza’s appointment to the Front Royal Town Council on January 4 a legal violation of the Town’s own rules designed to prevent the appearance, or actual fact, of cronyism in the conduct of its municipal business? That was a question circulating by a phone conversation, on social media, and around the Royal Examiner office on Tuesday, January 5.
At issue was whether the Town Charter or a Town Code forbids the reappointment of a council member within a year of their leaving council. After taking the public point on a number of controversial council actions over the past several years, including approval of a maternity ward-less Warren Memorial Hospital being constructed by his employer Valley Health, Meza chose not to run for reelection in November 2020. Officially he left office at the turn of the year with the new council members being sworn in, then was appointed by those new and returning members four, two working, days later.
With a little help from our friends, Royal Examiner tracked down the applicable Town Charter reference dating to 1937, Chapter 6, Section § 47. In its entirety it reads: “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter, except that the council may appoint one of the members of the council as town treasurer with all or any part of the duties, powers, obligations, and responsibilities of the town treasurer provided by this act (1937, c. 44)”.
At question would appear to be whether council itself is legally considered an “office under the jurisdiction of the council”.
One might argue that council is under the jurisdiction of the citizen electorate every two years when they vote for mayor and half the council seats. But citizens have no day-to-day authority over council operations and policy decisions. And citizens are not authorized to appoint people to immediately fill sudden council vacancies. In fact, it appears a “Special Election” to fill out now-Mayor Holloway’s vacant council seat’s two remaining years term will not be held until November 2021, with the citizens’ choice not taking office until half that term has expired. Whether elected councilmen whose terms haven’t expired should be allowed to seek the mayor’s seat creating unscheduled council vacancies if they win is a philosophical argument for another day.
Today’s argument is by whose authority is council directed in the daily conduct of its business, including appointments to immediately fill vacancies. Theoretically at least, though there have been recent citizen questions whether its “tail” has been wagging the council “dog” over the past year-plus, as Meza’s now and last year Lori Cockrell’s at the end of a long history of appointments illustrate, it is council that has that “jurisdiction”.
So, does Mr. Meza’s appointment – or should we call it reappointment since he first came to council by appointment to fill a previous vacancy – four calendar days after he left office fly in the face of the Charter Section § 47 statement that, “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter”?
We sought guidance from attorneys. Town Attorney Doug Napier was out of the office Tuesday, January 5. So, this reporter left him a voice message seeking information on the Charter section and Meza’s appointment. While we did not hear directly back from him, one might say that the Town Attorney responded to our, and apparently other, inquiries on the matter in a press release opinion released through Town Public Information Officer Todd Jones at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 5, addressing “press and public” inquiries on the matter.
The short version of Napier’s opinion is that the Charter Section § 47 only addresses what he terms “double-dipping or conflicts of interest where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government in which he serves.”
That press release assertion by the town attorney that Town Charter Chapter 6, Section § 47 does not apply to council appointments is posted on Royal Examiner’s home page in its entirety, along with a conflicting legal opinion by local attorney David Downes submitted to Royal Examiner Wednesday morning, January 6.
However, yesterday following the unsuccessful attempt to contact Napier directly, this reporter sought the opinion of a local attorney involved in town political issues recently, sometimes in an adversarial position related to parking on his property, but occasionally in a well-received advocacy role as well – guess who: Virginia Beer Museum proprietor and defense counsel David Downes.
Below I will report his initially expressed opinion, given prior to issuance of Town Attorney Napier’s written opinion of Tuesday evening.
After some research, Downes responded. He observed that his exploration of Town Charter Chapter 6, Section § 47 indicated that no amendments have been made to it over its 83-year existence, something that perhaps attorneys will take more note of than a non-legally trained journalist.
“The legal phrase ‘under the jurisdiction of’ is synonymous with ‘subject to the jurisdiction of’ a legal body. If the town council has the jurisdiction to ‘appoint’ the office of town councilman, then section 47 applies, and that jurisdiction is subject to the one-year limitation. In other words, they cannot have it both ways,” Downes told us Tuesday in a written response to our questions.
“The context of Section 47 makes this interpretation clear,” Downes elaborated, adding, “The only exception for council appointments is if ‘one of the members of the council’ is appointed as town treasurer. If the Founding Fathers of Front Royal intended to permit ‘one of the members of the council’ to be immediately re-appointed ‘councilman’, then they could have said so in the Charter.
They chose not to.
“Examining the purpose of this section also supports the reasonable interpretation that ‘under the jurisdiction’ includes all offices within the jurisdiction of council for appointment. The objective is to prevent nepotism and an appearance of impropriety where colleagues would simply reappoint former fellow councilmen after a vacancy is created on the council. Consequently, attempting to appoint Mr. Meza less than one year after his service as a councilman would be an ultra vires act, or outside their lawful authority based on the Town Charter.”
What do YOU think?
Royal Examiner would like to know.
Attorney replies to Town press release on Meza appointment
The Town has taken a common legal phrase, “under the jurisdiction of”, out of context in an effort to manipulate and distort a common sense reading of the Town Charter. While the mental gymnastics are impressive, closer scrutiny of the Town’s analysis reveals their fallacies.
First, the Town maintains that (Charter) § 47 is not applicable to councilmen because it is referenced in “Chapter 6 Town Officers”. However, “Captions are intended as mere catchwords to indicate the contents of the subtitles”, Virginia Code § 1-244, Jones v. DCSE, 19 Va. App. 184 (1994). Moreover, the Town’s argument that the chapter only applies to “town officers” (assumes that councilmen are not “officers”) is contradicted by the specific language found within § 47 of the Charter. Specifically, it permits appointment of “one of the members of the council as town treasurer”!!! Interesting, since the Town asserts this section does not apply to members of the town council. If the Founding Fathers intended to authorize appointments to council within one year of their term, they could have added that exception as they did for town treasurer.
Second, the Town asserts that Virginia Code § 15.2-1535(A) enables appointment to Town Council of a previous Town Council member. This is a correct, but incomplete, statement of law. The Virginia General Assembly permits “a member of a governing body may be named a member of such other boards, commissions, and bodies as may be permitted by general law”. Where the Town Charter precludes appointment for one year after serving as councilman, the Virginia Code would NOT permit appointment by general law. Consequently, the Town’s assertion that the Code allows appointment “without any time restrictions” is contradicted by the statute which the Town relies upon.
Third, the Town interprets the legal phrase, “under the jurisdiction of” to argue that the office of councilman is not “under the jurisdiction of” the town but of the Commonwealth. This is a fascinating position. If the Town is sincere in this belief, then the Commonwealth, not the Town Council, should be appointing councilmen for vacant seats. Of course, that would render the Town Council appointment of Mr. Meza unlawful, not to mention, contradict the preceding paragraph where the Town argues that the Town has the authority to appoint councilmen. The Town’s assertion that the “Town Council is not under the jurisdiction of itself” ignores the context that the legal phrase is modifying. This phrase in § 47 modifies “any office” which is under the jurisdiction of the council. If the Town Council has the authority to appoint councilmen (previously agreed to by the Town), then appointment is under the jurisdiction of the Town.
Fourth, the Town Attorney is interpreting this statute to “not allow ‘double dipping’ or ‘conflict of interest’ where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government which he serves.” However, this interpretation is inconsistent with § 47 as a whole because the section makes councilmen ineligible to hold office “for one year thereafter”. Consequently, they would not be both a town employee and councilman at the same time. The purpose of this statute was to minimize nepotism and appearances of impropriety by precluding town council to appoint their former colleagues for one year. The Town’s novel interpretation contradicts the clear intent of the Town Charter.
Unlike the Town’s analysis, this analysis is in harmony with the State Code.
David Downes
Local Government
Town responds to questions on legality of Meza appointment to vacated council seat
The Town of Front Royal received questions from the press and public regarding the appointment of the unexpired term for Town Council. The concerns were the Town Charter “Chapter 6 Town Officers” section 47 regarding Town Officers and employees and Town Council’s authority over them. Previously, the Town Attorney had researched the issue extensively and found the following criteria in its review:
- The section of Town Charter being referenced is “Chapter 6 Town Officers” section 47 and the entire chapter refers to Town Officers and Employees and Town Council’s authority over them. To apply Chapter 6 to the appointment of a Town Council member would be taking the entire section out of context.
- State Code: Virginia Code Section 15.2-1535 allows an appointment to Town Council by a previous Town Council member without any time restrictions.
- The dialogue used in the Town Charter specifically says: “No member of the council of the Town of Front Royal shall be appointed or elected to any office under the jurisdiction of the council while he is a member of the council, or for one year thereafter…” The key language being “under the jurisdiction of the council.” Town Council would be considered under the jurisdiction of the Commonwealth of Virginia because the Town itself is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. A Town employee, such as the Town Manager, is under the jurisdiction of the Town Council. Town Council is not under the jurisdiction of itself.
- This section of Town charter is interpreted to not allow “double dipping” or “conflict of interest” where a Town Council member is also an employee of the local government in which he serves.
- This specific interpretation is considered “in harmony” with State Code as is required by legal interpretation.
If any member of the public or press has any further questions, please contact Todd C. Jones, Town Public Information Officer.
