Community Events
Meade and Lee at Rappahannock Station – Jeffrey Hunt returns to Warren Rifles
On September 10, 2021, at the Warren Rifles Confederate Museum (95 Chester Street, Front Royal, VA). author Jeffrey Hunt presented his book Meade and Lee at Rappahannock Station: The Army of the Potomac’s First Post-Gettysburg Offensive, from Kelly’s Ford to the Rapidan, October 21 to November 20, 1863. Watch the presentation on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Contrary to popular belief, the Eastern Theater during the late summer and fall of 1863 was anything but inconsequential. Generals George Meade and Robert E. Lee continued where they had left off, boldly maneuvering the chess pieces of war to gain a decisive strategic and tactical advantage. Cavalry actions and pitched battles made it clear to anyone paying attention that the war in Virginia was a long way from having been decided at Gettysburg. This period of the war was the first and only time Meade exercised control of the Army of the Potomac on his own terms, but historians and students alike have all but ignored it. Jeffrey Wm Hunt brilliantly rectifies this oversight in Meade and Lee at Rappahannock Station: The Army of the Potomac’s First Post-Gettysburg Offensive, from Kelly’s Ford to the Rapidan, October 21 to November 20, 1863.
It was a fascinating time in north-central Virginia. After recovering from the carnage of Gettysburg, the Richmond War Department sent James Longstreet and two divisions from Lee’s army to reinforce Braxton Bragg’s Army of Tennessee, where they helped win the Battle of Chickamauga. Washington followed suit soon thereafter by sending two of Meade’s corps (the XI and XII) to reinforce William Rosecrans’ Army of the Cumberland. Despite his weakened state, Lee took advantage of the opportunity and launched a daring offensive that drove Meade back on Washington but ended in a bloody defeat at Bristoe Station on October 14.
What happened next is the subject of Meade and Lee at Rappahannock Station, a fast-paced and dynamic account of Lee’s bold strategy to hold the Rappahannock River line as the Army of the Potomac retraced its steps south. Pressured by Washington to fight but denied strategic flexibility, Meade launched a risky offensive to carry Lee’s Rappahannock defenses and bring on a decisive battle. The dramatic fighting included a stunning Federal triumph at Rappahannock Station—which destroyed two entire Confederate brigades—that gave Meade the upper hand and the initiative in his deadly duel with Lee, who retreated south to a new position behind the Rapidan River. It seemed as though Lee’s vaunted Army of Northern Virginia had lost its magic after its defeat in Pennsylvania.
Hunt’s third installment in his award-winning Meade and Lee series is grounded upon official reports, regimental histories, letters, newspapers, and other archival sources. Together, they provide a day-by-day, and sometimes minute-by-minute, account of the Union army’s first post-Gettysburg offensive action and Lee’s efforts to repel it. In addition to politics, strategy, and tactics, Hunt’s pen ably examines the intricate command relationships, Lee’s questionable decision-making, and the courageous spirit of the fighting men. Complete with original maps and outstanding photographs, Meade and Lee at Rappahannock Station is a significant contribution to Civil War literature.
“We See You, Warren County” campaign aims to build community
Building community begins with individuals connecting to each other. At a very basic level, this happens when people witness, or acknowledge, each other, simply with good eye contact and a smile. Yet even in years without a pandemic, many people do not have that sense of connectedness with others. They feel isolated, forgotten. The past 18 months have been even more challenging, as evidenced by the rise in mental health issues, alcohol consumption, and drug misuse and overdoses.
That’s why the Warren Coalition is inviting the entire community of Warren County—businesses, schools, organizations, clubs, families, and individuals—to engage in a community-building campaign called “We See You, Warren County.” Participants will commit to greeting others with a smile and a standard monthly greeting—for example, the month of September is simply, “Hello, I hope you have a wonderful day.” This greeting is to be used for everyone, both those you know personally and those you don’t.
Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Businesses and organizations will receive a window cling to show they are participating. Each month, the Warren Coalition will feature up to 50 We See You participants on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts.
The campaign kicked off on September first, with more than twenty businesses and organizations officially signing up during first month, including Skyline Insurance Agency; I Want Candy LLC; Family Preservation Services; Phoenix Project; C & C Frozen Treats; Royal Spice; Downtown Market/ Strokes of Creativity; Dusty’s Country Store; What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate; Warren County Department of Social Services; VCE Northern Shenandoah Valley Financial Education Program; Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce; The Valley Today – The River 95.3; Main Street Travel; White Picket Fence; Royal Blends Nutrition; Woodward House on Manor Grade Bed & Breakfast; Edward Jones (Bret Hrbek); Reaching Out Now, Inc.; Blue Ridge Educational Center; Warren Charge, United Methodist Church; and The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps.
Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
2021 National Sheepdog finals to take place at Belle Grove Plantation October 5-10
The United States Border Collie Handlers’ Association (USBCHA) has again selected Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, Virginia as the site for their annual National Sheepdog Finals. The competition will take place October 5-10, 2021.
The National Sheepdog Finals are the North American championship of working dogs and their handlers from across the United States. One hundred and fifty competitors have earned the right to compete in Finals through their success at local sheepdog trials throughout the year. This is the fifth time that Belle Grove has hosted the National Sheepdog Finals. It was last at Belle Grove in 2017.
“We are delighted to welcome some of the best handlers and dogs in the world back to the National Sheepdog Finals. Belle Grove is the perfect location with sweeping fields and ample space for the entire competition,” said Sandy Payne, Co-Chair of the 2021 National Sheepdog Finals Committee.
The event will be on the large front field at Belle Grove and will begin with open preliminary rounds Tuesday through Friday in preparation for Saturday’s semi-finals. Six hundred and fifty Dorper sheep will be brought to Belle Grove from Askin Land and Livestock in Wyoming for the Finals. Shepherds on horseback will move a small group of sheep onto the field for each competitor. Each team of dogs and handlers must collect the sheep from more than 400 yards away. Using whistle and voice commands, the handler instructs the dog to move sheep through a series of obstacles. As the handlers battle against the clock, judges from across the country will score the teams for accuracy.
The top dogs and handlers will compete in the final competition on Sunday. It is the most difficult test of handler and dog communication, the Double Lift, in which the dog must fetch one group of sheep, bring it to the handler, and then go back and fetch another group.
The competition will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7:00 a.m. on Sunday and continue until all the runs of the day are complete (around 4:00 p.m.). On Sunday there will also be an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and an awards ceremony when the competition concludes in mid-afternoon.
In addition to the main competition, there will be concurrent Finals for nursery dogs (under three years of age) that will take place Wednesday through Saturday. This will take place on another field at Belle Grove and is included in the spectator ticket for the event.
Food and merchandise vendors will be on the property during the entire event. Spectator tickets include touring Belle Grove’s Manor House, which will be open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Museum Shop will also be open these hours. Belle Grove requires masks to be worn when indoors.
Spectator tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org until Monday, October 4 at 4 p.m. EDT and then will be available at the gate during the event. Cash and all major credit cards will be accepted. This is a rain or shine event and there will be no ticket refunds. Ticket prices are:
- Adults $14 per day (any day), $36 for a three-day pass (any three days), or $60 for a six-day pass;
- Youth 7-16 and Seniors 65 and older $7 per day (any day), $18 for a three-day pass (any three days), or $30 for a six-day pass;
- Youth 6 and Younger May Attend at No Charge.
Free event parking is provided and will be on the grass. Handicapped parking on gravel will be provided for those with a valid placard. Visitors may bring chairs and some tent cover will be provided. Comfortable clothing, sturdy and closed-toe shoes, and a pair of binoculars are recommended to fully enjoy the event. There is no outside food or drink, or smoking allowed on event grounds. Spectators may not bring dogs to this event.
More information is available at www.bellegrove.org and www.sheepdogfinalseast.com.
About Belle Grove: Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a legislated partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
About the U.S. Border Collie Handlers’ Association: The United States Border Collie Handlers’ Association, Inc. (USBCHA) is the sanctioning body for sheep and cattle dog trials throughout the United States and Canada. It was founded in 1979 and has grown into an organization of more than 800 members. Members who qualify at sanctioned Open trials during the year are eligible to compete in the USBCHA National Sheepdog and Cattledog Finals to determine the champion Open dog and handler for that year. USBCHA members come from varied walks of life and professions. They share a common love for the Border Collie and work to promote the herding instincts that make the Border Collie the premier herding dog. The result of their work is on display at every USBCHA sanctioned trial.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of October. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, October 6
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! We Love Hiking will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We Love Hiking will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit.
Saturday, October 9
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Tuesday, October 12
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. During this week’s club, we will explore density as we make a spider leg lava lamp. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, October 13
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! First Responders will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! First Responders will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft.
Let’s Celebrate Vultures!
This vulture duo (a Black Vulture and a Turkey Vulture) came to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center as babies after being found and raised by members of the public. Despite all attempts by BRWC staff to make them suitable for the wild, their lack of fear towards people made it unsafe to release them. Vultures are a very important part of our ecosystem, so we decided to make them Ambassadors on our Wildlife Walk. As two healthy, fully-flighted raptors, they need plenty of room to fly and play, so we built them a new (and very large) enclosure!
Join us on October 3rd for this Wildlife Guardian exclusive event, and be the first to see their new home, find out their genders, and learn their names. This event includes an educational program about vultures (and cupcakes)!
Tickets are free but required, as quantities are limited. This event will take place outside. Masks are required.
- When: Sunday, October 3, from 11:30am – 12:30pm
- Where: 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce, VA 22620
2021 Hands & Harvest Festival offers a weekend to celebrate fall in the mountains
Highland County’s annual Hands & Harvest Festival returns with county-wide fall fun during the weekend of October 8 – 10, 2021, where everyone is invited to celebrate the traditions, harvest, and crafts found in this rural mountain community.
From farms to a fire tower, visitors can experience the sights and tastes of the season while viewing the beautiful countryside of fall foliage. On the self-guided Harvest Trail, the public is invited to take part in traditional fall staples like cider pressing, stirring apple butter, or picking pumpkins at local maple sugar camps, or they can try something different like viewing the process of creating colorful barn quilts or taking a tour of a mini equine sanctuary. While traveling, guests can get their Virginia Maple Syrup Trail passports stamped at five sugar camps (www.virginiamaplesyrup.com). Community activities and attractions like the Valley AeroSpace Team Rocket Launch, restored Sounding Knob Fire Tower, Highland County Museum, Highland County Public Library’s annual used book sale, and walking tours of historic Monterey provide unique memories for the entire family.
An Arts and Crafts Vendor Market on the Highland County Courthouse Lawn in Monterey offers one-of-a-kind items like pottery, wooden signs, handmade soap, wool items, therapeutic balms, and much more to get an early start on holiday shopping. For foodies, the Friday Highland Farmers’ Market and Puff’s BBQ will be open on the Courthouse Lawn, with Big Fish Cider close by, and specialty fall-themed menus at local restaurants are sure to please. Complete your shopping needs by visiting an old general store or venue nestled around the countryside.
For entertainment, Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven will be providing a blend of traditional gospel with a twist of contemporary at The Highland Center on Saturday at 2 pm. Known as the “Gospel Temptations,” this award-winning ensemble has toured across the United States and internationally, performing for audiences of 300 to 30,000. At The Highland Center pavilion, the Highland County Arts Council will provide demonstrations and exhibits of art from basketry to ecoprinting to broom making and more. Gather the children in the evening for free games, activities, and a bonfire celebration with s’mores, and cap off the night with a free outdoor showing of the classic 1921 silent movie Tol’able David that was filmed in the Highland County. Finish your weekend on Sunday with a free performance from one of the oldest clogging groups in Virginia, The Little Switzerland Cloggers, at 2 pm on Water Street in Monterey.
All of this and many other adventures await with a visit to Highland County, Virginia. Full schedule, details, and addresses of all the festival happenings can be found at www.highlandcounty.org/hands-harvest-festival. Maps will be available at local stores and on the Highland County Courthouse Lawn in Monterey during the event.
The Hands & Harvest Festival is brought to you by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Top sponsors include Fair Lawn Farm, The Highland Center, Summit Community Bank, the Highland County Arts Council, and Big Fish Cider.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
10th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event to be held Saturday, November 13th
Join the Humane Society of Warren County on Saturday, November 13, 2021, for our 10th annual Tails and Ales fundraising event held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30, and dinner will be served at 6:00pm, catered by Devin Smith with Delightful Foods Catering. Tickets are only $40 and includes dinner, beer and wine, an event souvenir and a chance at the $1,000 grand prize!
Tails and Ales is a favorite in the community and is regularly sold-out with 250 attendees, so get your tickets early! We will have a silent auction, pull tabs, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and two NEW games this year to celebrate our 10th anniversary, which means more prizes and cash rewards for guests!
HSWC would like to thank our sponsors: City National Bank, Lindsey Chevrolet, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, EXIT Realty, Team Molly and Amy with CBM Mortgage, Bill Powers with Powers Insurance Agency, and longtime shelter friend and supporter Caroline Craig.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, or directly from our website.
